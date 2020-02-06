Music & Nightlife - Charleston Scene

Today
Dockery’s Music
What: The Ol’ 55s 4 p.m. Thursday; Brady Smith 4 p.m. and Danny May 6 p.m. Friday; Saluda Shoals Duo 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: dockerysdi.com/events
The Orange Constant
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Washout Music
What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush’s Acoustic Insanity 8:30-11 p.m. Friday
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: follywashout.com
Andy Frasco & Big Something
What: Andy Frasco & The UN with Big Something and Kyle Ayers 9 p.m. Thursday; Big Something with Andy Frasco & The Un and Kyle Ayers 9:30 p.m. Friday; $20 each, $35 two-night package
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs
Deco DJ Lineup
What: DJ CNile Thursday; DJ YNot Friday; Edward Shouse Saturday
When: 10 p.m. Feb. 6-8
Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: decocharleston.com
Friday
Whitney
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 7; $26.50
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
The Shakin’ Martinis
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: Rivertowne Public House, 2015 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2TVzXy8
Daryl Hance Powermuse
When: 10 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: The Mill, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/389sTSt
Metro Tools
When: 10 p.m. Feb. 7-8
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/2vPUauM
Saturday
Layton Meacham
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs
The Louie D. Project
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: louisdixson.com
Comedy Hour
What: Ms. Rose’s Comedy Hour returns with Hilliary Begley and Bridgette Martin, produced by Drew Howard Entertainment. Begley starred as Aunt Lucy in the Netflix original film, “Dumplin’.”
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-766-0223, bit.ly/31ooDeV
Mega Colossus
What: Mega Colossus with Children of the Reptile, Mortal Man and Guardian's Warlock; $8
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2TVZnMO
Gatsby Gala
What: An all-inclusive 1920's themed soirée benefitting the Charleston Animal Society; $140
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/37WFmsk
Album Release
What: Matt Megrue’s album release party for “The Mourner,” with Tom Mackell and Eric Barnett; $5
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2BH1okK
Salti Ray Band
When: 10 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: The Mill, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/themillparkcircle
Sunday
Louie D.
When: Noon Feb. 9
Where: Saltwater Cowboys, 130 Mill St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: louisdixson.com/shows
C Brown Band
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs
Blues Vespers
What: Blues Vespers with Shrimp City Slim
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Circular Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Doom Flamingo
What: Mex 1 Sessions with Doom Flamingo. A portion of the proceeds to benefit Carolina Studios; $28
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, 2205 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
More Info: bit.ly/3b7JqYO
Space Jesus
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 9; $25-$30
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
‘Girls Night Out’
What: “Girls Night Out: The Show;” Must be 21 or older; $20-$75
When: 8-11 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Voodoo Tiki Bar & Lounge, 15 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: voodootikibar.com
Durand Jones
What: Durand Jones & The Indications with Y La Bamba; $15-$20
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs
Tuesday February 11
Fusion Jonez
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Holy City Confessional
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: hometeambbq.com
Tony Bennett
What: “I Left My Heart” Tour with special guest Antonia Bennett, in celebration of Bennett’s 70th anniversary of his professional recording career when he made his first record, “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” in 1950 as a newly signed artist to Columbia Records; $55-$178
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St.,Charleston
More Info: gaillardcenter.org
TreeHouse!
What: TreeHouse! and Audic Empire with Bubba Love; $7-$11
When: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Singer in the Round with Cody Newman and Travis Knapp, Jamie Cunningham, Loudness War and Rusted Revolution; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 12
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
The Shakin’ Martinis
When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 12
Where: eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2TVzXy8
The Reckoning
What: Dead on the Deck with The Reckoning for Grateful Dead Wednesday
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs
Trivia Night
What: Trivia based on the television series, “Shameless”
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 12
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/399601u
Moon Hooch
What: Moon Hooch with Paris Monster; $13-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs