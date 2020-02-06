Music & Nightlife - Charleston Scene

Doom Flamingo

Doom Flamingo will perform at Sunday's Mex 1 Sessions at Mex 1 Coastal Cantina on Sullivan's Island.

Today

Dockery’s Music

What: The Ol’ 55s 4 p.m. Thursday; Brady Smith 4 p.m. and Danny May 6 p.m. Friday; Saluda Shoals Duo 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: dockerysdi.com/events

The Orange Constant

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Washout Music

What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush’s Acoustic Insanity 8:30-11 p.m. Friday

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: follywashout.com

Andy Frasco & Big Something

What: Andy Frasco & The UN with Big Something and Kyle Ayers 9 p.m. Thursday; Big Something with Andy Frasco & The Un and Kyle Ayers 9:30 p.m. Friday; $20 each, $35 two-night package

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs

Deco DJ Lineup

What: DJ CNile Thursday; DJ YNot Friday; Edward Shouse Saturday

When: 10 p.m. Feb. 6-8

Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: decocharleston.com

Friday

Whitney

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 7; $26.50

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

The Shakin’ Martinis

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 7

Where: Rivertowne Public House, 2015 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2TVzXy8

Daryl Hance Powermuse

When: 10 p.m. Feb. 7

Where: The Mill, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/389sTSt

Metro Tools

When: 10 p.m. Feb. 7-8

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: bit.ly/2vPUauM

Saturday

Layton Meacham

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs

The Louie D. Project

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: louisdixson.com

Comedy Hour

What: Ms. Rose’s Comedy Hour returns with Hilliary Begley and Bridgette Martin, produced by Drew Howard Entertainment. Begley starred as Aunt Lucy in the Netflix original film, “Dumplin’.”

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: $12

More Info: 843-766-0223, bit.ly/31ooDeV

Mega Colossus

What: Mega Colossus with Children of the Reptile, Mortal Man and Guardian's Warlock; $8

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2TVZnMO

Gatsby Gala

What: An all-inclusive 1920's themed soirée benefitting the Charleston Animal Society; $140

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/37WFmsk

Album Release

What: Matt Megrue’s album release party for “The Mourner,” with Tom Mackell and Eric Barnett; $5

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2BH1okK

Salti Ray Band

When: 10 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: The Mill, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/themillparkcircle

Sunday

Louie D.

When: Noon Feb. 9

Where: Saltwater Cowboys, 130 Mill St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: louisdixson.com/shows

C Brown Band

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs

Blues Vespers

What: Blues Vespers with Shrimp City Slim

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 9

Where: Circular Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Doom Flamingo

What: Mex 1 Sessions with Doom Flamingo. A portion of the proceeds to benefit Carolina Studios; $28

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 9

Where: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, 2205 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

More Info: bit.ly/3b7JqYO

Space Jesus

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 9; $25-$30

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

‘Girls Night Out’

What: “Girls Night Out: The Show;” Must be 21 or older; $20-$75

When: 8-11 p.m. Feb. 9

Where: Voodoo Tiki Bar & Lounge, 15 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: voodootikibar.com

Durand Jones

What: Durand Jones & The Indications with Y La Bamba; $15-$20

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 9

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs

Tuesday February 11

Fusion Jonez

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Holy City Confessional

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: hometeambbq.com

Tony Bennett

What: “I Left My Heart” Tour with special guest Antonia Bennett, in celebration of Bennett’s 70th anniversary of his professional recording career when he made his first record, “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” in 1950 as a newly signed artist to Columbia Records; $55-$178

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St.,Charleston

More Info: gaillardcenter.org

TreeHouse!

What: TreeHouse! and Audic Empire with Bubba Love; $7-$11

When: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 11

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Singer in the Round with Cody Newman and Travis Knapp, Jamie Cunningham, Loudness War and Rusted Revolution; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 12

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

The Shakin’ Martinis

When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 12

Where: eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2TVzXy8

The Reckoning

What: Dead on the Deck with The Reckoning for Grateful Dead Wednesday

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs

Trivia Night

What: Trivia based on the television series, “Shameless”

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 12

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/399601u

Moon Hooch

What: Moon Hooch with Paris Monster; $13-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs

