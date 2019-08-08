Today

King Street Green

What: The Currys, Jay Van Raalte of Jump Castle Riot and Chaquis Maliq

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 8

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2LtkjpG

20 RIDE

What: Zac Brown tribute band; $15-$25

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 8

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

KISS

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8; $69.50+

Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive

More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Tin Roof Music

What: Slush, Ruth in the Bardo and Current Blue 8 p.m. Thursday ($8-$10); Dante’s Camaro 9 p.m. Friday; Mike Llerena & The Nerve, Love Taco and Short Division 8 p.m. Saturday ($7); Kelly Hoppenjans, Becca Leigh and Nathan & Eva 8 p.m. Monday ($5-$8); James Leprettre and Michael Moskos 9 p.m. Wednesday ($5-$8)

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

The Menzingers

What: The Menzingers with The Sidekicks; $19

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 8

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Wooli

What: Wooli with Trivecta and Warez upstairs; $15

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 8

Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: triocharleston.com

The Funk Experience

What: Billy Bass Nelson , Gary “Mudbone” Cooper , Tracey “Spacey T” Singleton ; $15-$18

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 8

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Friday

Reid's 40th Birthday

What: Guilt Ridden Troubadour with Mac Leapheart, John Wesley Satterfield, Josh Roberts & The Hinges and Gaslight Street; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 9

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Louie D. Project

What: Louie D. Project 9 p.m. downstairs

Where: Trio Club, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: triocharleston.com

Sol Driven Train

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 9; $20-$25

Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: the-windjammer.com

Follywood Music

What: Dallas Baker 10 p.m. Friday; Eric Penrod 10 p.m. Saturday; Sweet T 6 p.m. Sunday;  Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Brick Music

What: Bender Funk 10 p.m. Friday; Saluda Shoals Duo 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Saturday

Shaggin' on the Cooper

What: Vinyl Daze 7-11 p.m.; $8-$10

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd.

More Info: bit.ly/2Y9VCW2

The Nth Power

What: The Nth Power with Fusion Jonez; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Baauer

What: Baueer 9 p.m. upstairs; $15

Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: triocharleston.com

Sunday

Baroness

What: Baroness and War on Women; $26 (Baroness will perform at Monster Music in West Ashley at 4 p.m.)

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 11

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

CJO Plays The Beatles

What: "All You Need is Love" will feature the Charleston Jazz Orchestra and guest vocalist Kanika Moore ; $25

When: 7:30-9 p.m. Aug. 11

Where: East Beach Conference Center, 55 Town Center, Kiawah Island

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Tuesday

Dorothy

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 13; $20

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Singer in the Round with Drew Peterson, Riley Moore, Jackson Lundy and Steve Minotti; Saunders & Triebold; Ted Hefko & The Thousandaires; The Up and Up Music; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 7

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

‘Masterchef 10’ 

What: Dinner with show contestant chef Jamie Hough, viewing party of “Masterchef 10,” open bar and bowling tournament, with proceeds to benefit Southeast Rescue & Relief; $75 per person

When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15

Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2YtG5R1

Big Head Todd

What: Big Head Todd & The Monsters on outdoor Summer Concert Series stage; $30

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 14

Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: the-windjammer.com

‘Miracle on Main Street’

What: 103.5 WEZL and Summerville Miracle League present a concert with Chris Lane; $50-$125

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 14

Where: Flowertown Players, 133 S. Main St., Summerville

More Info: wezl.iheart.com/featured/miracle-on-main-street

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.