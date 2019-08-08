Today
King Street Green
What: The Currys, Jay Van Raalte of Jump Castle Riot and Chaquis Maliq
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 8
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2LtkjpG
20 RIDE
What: Zac Brown tribute band; $15-$25
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 8
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
KISS
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8; $69.50+
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Tin Roof Music
What: Slush, Ruth in the Bardo and Current Blue 8 p.m. Thursday ($8-$10); Dante’s Camaro 9 p.m. Friday; Mike Llerena & The Nerve, Love Taco and Short Division 8 p.m. Saturday ($7); Kelly Hoppenjans, Becca Leigh and Nathan & Eva 8 p.m. Monday ($5-$8); James Leprettre and Michael Moskos 9 p.m. Wednesday ($5-$8)
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
The Menzingers
What: The Menzingers with The Sidekicks; $19
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 8
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Wooli
What: Wooli with Trivecta and Warez upstairs; $15
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 8
Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: triocharleston.com
The Funk Experience
What: Billy Bass Nelson , Gary “Mudbone” Cooper , Tracey “Spacey T” Singleton ; $15-$18
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 8
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Friday
Reid's 40th Birthday
What: Guilt Ridden Troubadour with Mac Leapheart, John Wesley Satterfield, Josh Roberts & The Hinges and Gaslight Street; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 9
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Louie D. Project
What: Louie D. Project 9 p.m. downstairs
Where: Trio Club, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: triocharleston.com
Sol Driven Train
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 9; $20-$25
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: the-windjammer.com
Follywood Music
What: Dallas Baker 10 p.m. Friday; Eric Penrod 10 p.m. Saturday; Sweet T 6 p.m. Sunday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Brick Music
What: Bender Funk 10 p.m. Friday; Saluda Shoals Duo 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Saturday
Shaggin' on the Cooper
What: Vinyl Daze 7-11 p.m.; $8-$10
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd.
More Info: bit.ly/2Y9VCW2
The Nth Power
What: The Nth Power with Fusion Jonez; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Baauer
What: Baueer 9 p.m. upstairs; $15
Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: triocharleston.com
Sunday
Baroness
What: Baroness and War on Women; $26 (Baroness will perform at Monster Music in West Ashley at 4 p.m.)
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
CJO Plays The Beatles
What: "All You Need is Love" will feature the Charleston Jazz Orchestra and guest vocalist Kanika Moore ; $25
When: 7:30-9 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: East Beach Conference Center, 55 Town Center, Kiawah Island
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Tuesday
Dorothy
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 13; $20
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Singer in the Round with Drew Peterson, Riley Moore, Jackson Lundy and Steve Minotti; Saunders & Triebold; Ted Hefko & The Thousandaires; The Up and Up Music; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 7
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
‘Masterchef 10’
What: Dinner with show contestant chef Jamie Hough, viewing party of “Masterchef 10,” open bar and bowling tournament, with proceeds to benefit Southeast Rescue & Relief; $75 per person
When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15
Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2YtG5R1
Big Head Todd
What: Big Head Todd & The Monsters on outdoor Summer Concert Series stage; $30
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 14
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: the-windjammer.com
‘Miracle on Main Street’
What: 103.5 WEZL and Summerville Miracle League present a concert with Chris Lane; $50-$125
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 14
Where: Flowertown Players, 133 S. Main St., Summerville