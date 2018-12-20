Today

‘Vacation’ Party

What: Holiday party and theme based on “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” with music from The Midnight City Band; ugly sweaters encouraged

When: 5 p.m.-until Dec. 20

Where: King Street Dispensary, 559 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/events/510507466024379

Student Showcase

What: Hungry Monk Music Student Showcase 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Tin Roof Events

What: Comedy: Blake Wexler with Jason Groce 8 p.m. Thursday ($8); Tape Waves with Cathedral Bells 9 p.m. Saturday; Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

The Mobros

What: The Mobros with Hermit’s Victory and Daddy’s Beemer; $10

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 20

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule

Follywood Music

What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Shakin’ Martinis 10 p.m. Friday; Operation Irie 10 p.m. Saturday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Paris Monster

When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 20

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Friday

Holiday Party

What: Wear a glittery holiday outfit or ugly sweater and wrap a gift for a Secret Santa exchange; music from Matilda Dae

When: 8:30-11 p.m. Dec. 21

Where: Elliotborough Mini Bar, 18 Percy St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/events/350494799086636

Ugly Sweater Party

What: Southern Wealth in Music Christmas party hosted by Tee N Mac with music from Matt Monday & Friends, DJ Scrib and IllaDell; $5 with ugly Christmas sweater, $10 without

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 21

Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/events/1207431256062221

Hans Wenzel

What: Hans Wenzel & The 86ers with Time Sawyer and Solid Country Gold; $5

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 21

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule

Reckoning

What: Reckoning will “recreate” The Grateful Dead’s “From the Mars Hotel”; $10-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Redstone

When: 10 p.m. Dec. 21

Where: Art’s Bar & Grill, 413 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC

HeadRush

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/Headrush-38487636612

Saturday

Graham Whorley

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Holiday Party

What: Holiday songs with Dave Keller, with games and more

When: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 22

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: facebook.com/events/301647204024900

‘Holiday Pops!’

What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and CSO Chorus will present its annual celebration of holiday favorites.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$108

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

‘The Wanderland Tour’

What: Lindsey Stirling, the electronic music impresario, violinist, dancer and artist, in promotion of the re-release of her top-selling Christmas album from 2017.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 22

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $54-$84; $10 cash-only parking

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Sol Driven Train

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 22; $12-$15 per website

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunday

Name the Music Trivia

When: 3-5:30 p.m. Sundays

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: namethemusic.com

Queen Street Harmony

What: This week’s Queen Street Harmony Series with Awendaw Green will feature Red Cedar Review and Dallas Baker & Friends; $10-$15

When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 23

Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html

Plane Jane

When: 8:30-11:30 p.m. Dec. 23

Where: Red’s Ice House at Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/events/269350267110032

Monday

Mike Quinn & Friends

When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Tuesday

Grown Folks Christmas Party

What: Hosted by Savannah J of Star 99.7 with DJ Shadike, DJ Sam Wells, DJ Party Animal. DJ Boss Hogg and duo EZ B and Bucsmoove; $20 general; table and VIP options available

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 25

Where: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2T1vdmz

‘Rock the Bells’

What: Charleston Live Group Christmas party with DJ Dynamite: $10 general; VIP options available

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 25

Where: Shisha Ultra Lounge, 5090 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2rJYhmY

Wednesday

Name the Music

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: SportsBook of Charleston, 4950 Centre Pointe Drive, No. 166, North Charleston

More Info: namethemusic.com

Ca$h Karaoke

When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Chucktown Bar & Grill, 2467 Savannah Highway, Unit E, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/chucktownbg

Carroll Brown Band

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.

More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com

Heyrocco

What: Heyrocco with Dumbest Kids in School, Dead Swells and Baby Yoga; $10

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 26

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule