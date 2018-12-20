Today
‘Vacation’ Party
What: Holiday party and theme based on “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” with music from The Midnight City Band; ugly sweaters encouraged
When: 5 p.m.-until Dec. 20
Where: King Street Dispensary, 559 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/events/510507466024379
Student Showcase
What: Hungry Monk Music Student Showcase 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Tin Roof Events
What: Comedy: Blake Wexler with Jason Groce 8 p.m. Thursday ($8); Tape Waves with Cathedral Bells 9 p.m. Saturday; Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
The Mobros
What: The Mobros with Hermit’s Victory and Daddy’s Beemer; $10
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 20
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule
Follywood Music
What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Shakin’ Martinis 10 p.m. Friday; Operation Irie 10 p.m. Saturday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Paris Monster
When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 20
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Friday
Holiday Party
What: Wear a glittery holiday outfit or ugly sweater and wrap a gift for a Secret Santa exchange; music from Matilda Dae
When: 8:30-11 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Elliotborough Mini Bar, 18 Percy St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/events/350494799086636
Ugly Sweater Party
What: Southern Wealth in Music Christmas party hosted by Tee N Mac with music from Matt Monday & Friends, DJ Scrib and IllaDell; $5 with ugly Christmas sweater, $10 without
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/events/1207431256062221
Hans Wenzel
What: Hans Wenzel & The 86ers with Time Sawyer and Solid Country Gold; $5
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule
Reckoning
What: Reckoning will “recreate” The Grateful Dead’s “From the Mars Hotel”; $10-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Redstone
When: 10 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Art’s Bar & Grill, 413 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC
HeadRush
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/Headrush-38487636612
Saturday
Graham Whorley
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Holiday Party
What: Holiday songs with Dave Keller, with games and more
When: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: facebook.com/events/301647204024900
‘Holiday Pops!’
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and CSO Chorus will present its annual celebration of holiday favorites.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$108
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
‘The Wanderland Tour’
What: Lindsey Stirling, the electronic music impresario, violinist, dancer and artist, in promotion of the re-release of her top-selling Christmas album from 2017.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $54-$84; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Sol Driven Train
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 22; $12-$15 per website
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday
Name the Music Trivia
When: 3-5:30 p.m. Sundays
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: namethemusic.com
Queen Street Harmony
What: This week’s Queen Street Harmony Series with Awendaw Green will feature Red Cedar Review and Dallas Baker & Friends; $10-$15
When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 23
Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html
Plane Jane
When: 8:30-11:30 p.m. Dec. 23
Where: Red’s Ice House at Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/events/269350267110032
Monday
Mike Quinn & Friends
When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Tuesday
Grown Folks Christmas Party
What: Hosted by Savannah J of Star 99.7 with DJ Shadike, DJ Sam Wells, DJ Party Animal. DJ Boss Hogg and duo EZ B and Bucsmoove; $20 general; table and VIP options available
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 25
Where: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2T1vdmz
‘Rock the Bells’
What: Charleston Live Group Christmas party with DJ Dynamite: $10 general; VIP options available
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 25
Where: Shisha Ultra Lounge, 5090 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2rJYhmY
Wednesday
Name the Music
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: SportsBook of Charleston, 4950 Centre Pointe Drive, No. 166, North Charleston
More Info: namethemusic.com
Ca$h Karaoke
When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Chucktown Bar & Grill, 2467 Savannah Highway, Unit E, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/chucktownbg
Carroll Brown Band
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.
More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com
Heyrocco
What: Heyrocco with Dumbest Kids in School, Dead Swells and Baby Yoga; $10
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 26
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule