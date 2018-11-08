Today

The Harrows

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 8

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sirsy

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 8

Where: The Pub on 61, 2366 Ashley River Road, Unit 6, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2yYbUml

Rusty Bull Music

What: Kevin Kea 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Dave Grunstra 7-10 p.m. Saturday

When: 6-10 p.m. June 21

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., Ste. 110, North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/RustyBullBeer

Queen Street Harmony

What: This week’s Queen Street Harmony Series with Awendaw Green will feature The Wildmans and Violet Bell; $10-$15

When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 8

Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html

Vince Gill

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8; $54-$64; $10 cash-only parking

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Spyro Gyra

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8; $30-$50

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

The Psychedelic Furs

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 8; $30

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles

When: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8; $25

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

rickoLus

What: rickoLus with Dumb Doctors; $5

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 8

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Smoke D'town

What: Kelly Sanchez 10 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowly Trio 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jyve 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Jam on the Water   

What: Grateful Dead tribute by The Reckoning; $23

When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: Charleston City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive

More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com

Smoke Mt. Pleasant

What: Spoda 7-10 p.m. Friday; Just Groove 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Tyler Boone 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Keb' Mo'

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9; $23-$69

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: gaillardcenter.org

Amanda Shires   

What: Amanda Shires with Aaron Lee Tasjan perform as this kickoff for Garden & Gun’s Made in the South Weekend; $35-$55

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Chris Lane

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 9; $25

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Sammy Kershaw

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 9; $20-$55

Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

More Info: honkytonksaloon.com

Will Hoge Band

What: Will Hoge Band with Ryan Culwell; $20-$25

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Well Charged

What: Well Charged with Short Division; $5

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Redstone   

When: 9 p.m.-midnight Nov. 9

Where: Smokey’s Place, 1213 Remount Road, North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC

Saturday

C2 & The Brother’s Reed

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Rotie Salley

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/tavernandtable

NOTE2SOUL

What: Note2Soul: Saturday Soul Fest with spoken word artists, soulful singers and throwback jams from DJ Scrib; $15

When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: The Soul House, 7550 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2PezcP1

O'Connor & McElroy

What: Gerry O’Connor and Kevin McElroy performing traditional Celtic music; $12-$20

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Hungry Monk Music, 1948 Belgrade Ave., Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2SSCVAa

Jerry Joseph

What: Jerry Joseph & The Jackmormons with Bloodkin; $15-$25

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 10; 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Kris Kristofferson

What: Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers; $49.50-$75

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 11

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Tuesday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 13

Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: www.shrimpcityslim.com

Queen Street Harmony

What: This week’s Queen Street Harmony Series with Awendaw Green will feature The Red Clay Strays and Boo Ray $10-$15

When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 13

Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html

Daughtry

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 13

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $59.50-$99.50

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Joshua James Jackson, Danielle Howle, Lynn Durry, Brokedown Hustlers, Mo Lowda & The Humble and The Hibachi Heroes; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 14

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Big Head Todd

What: Big Head Todd & The Monsters with Los Colognes; $35

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Toubab Krewe

When: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 14; $11-$13

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com