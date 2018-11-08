Today
The Harrows
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sirsy
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: The Pub on 61, 2366 Ashley River Road, Unit 6, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2yYbUml
Rusty Bull Music
What: Kevin Kea 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Dave Grunstra 7-10 p.m. Saturday
When: 6-10 p.m. June 21
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., Ste. 110, North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/RustyBullBeer
Queen Street Harmony
What: This week’s Queen Street Harmony Series with Awendaw Green will feature The Wildmans and Violet Bell; $10-$15
When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html
Vince Gill
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8; $54-$64; $10 cash-only parking
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Spyro Gyra
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8; $30-$50
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
The Psychedelic Furs
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 8; $30
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles
When: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8; $25
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
rickoLus
What: rickoLus with Dumb Doctors; $5
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Smoke D'town
What: Kelly Sanchez 10 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowly Trio 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jyve 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Jam on the Water
What: Grateful Dead tribute by The Reckoning; $23
When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Charleston City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive
More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com
Smoke Mt. Pleasant
What: Spoda 7-10 p.m. Friday; Just Groove 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Tyler Boone 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Keb' Mo'
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9; $23-$69
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: gaillardcenter.org
Amanda Shires
What: Amanda Shires with Aaron Lee Tasjan perform as this kickoff for Garden & Gun’s Made in the South Weekend; $35-$55
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Chris Lane
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 9; $25
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Sammy Kershaw
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 9; $20-$55
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
More Info: honkytonksaloon.com
Will Hoge Band
What: Will Hoge Band with Ryan Culwell; $20-$25
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Well Charged
What: Well Charged with Short Division; $5
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Redstone
When: 9 p.m.-midnight Nov. 9
Where: Smokey’s Place, 1213 Remount Road, North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC
Saturday
C2 & The Brother’s Reed
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Rotie Salley
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/tavernandtable
NOTE2SOUL
What: Note2Soul: Saturday Soul Fest with spoken word artists, soulful singers and throwback jams from DJ Scrib; $15
When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: The Soul House, 7550 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2PezcP1
O'Connor & McElroy
What: Gerry O’Connor and Kevin McElroy performing traditional Celtic music; $12-$20
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Hungry Monk Music, 1948 Belgrade Ave., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2SSCVAa
Jerry Joseph
What: Jerry Joseph & The Jackmormons with Bloodkin; $15-$25
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 10; 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Kris Kristofferson
What: Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers; $49.50-$75
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 13
Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: www.shrimpcityslim.com
Queen Street Harmony
What: This week’s Queen Street Harmony Series with Awendaw Green will feature The Red Clay Strays and Boo Ray $10-$15
When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 13
Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html
Daughtry
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 13
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $59.50-$99.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Joshua James Jackson, Danielle Howle, Lynn Durry, Brokedown Hustlers, Mo Lowda & The Humble and The Hibachi Heroes; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Big Head Todd
What: Big Head Todd & The Monsters with Los Colognes; $35
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Toubab Krewe
When: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 14; $11-$13
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com