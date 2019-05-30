Today

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

New Found Glory 

What: New Found Glory with Real Friends, The Early November and Doll Skin; $27.50-$29.50

When: 7:30 p.m. May 30

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

A Fragile Tomorrow

What: A Fragile Tomorrow with Phantom Phunk and Easy Honey; $7

When: 8 p.m. May 30

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Toubab Krewe

What: Toubab Krewe and Jonathan Scales Fourchestra; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. May 30

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Smoke Music

What: Dylan Swinson 10 p.m. Thursday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Friday; Token Mary 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Jazzy Friday

What: Willy & The Good Vibes 5-8 p.m.

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2JHKkAR

Party at the Point   

What: Rock the 90s USA (formerly Broadcast 90); $8

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 31

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: charlestonpartyatthepoint.com

Jaykob Kendrick

When: 6-9 p.m. May 31

Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/msrosesfinefood

JuJu Music 

What: The Green Thieves 7-10 p.m. Friday; Bender Funk 7-10 p.m. Saturday; S.C. Blues Alliance 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: JuJu, 604 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/JuJu.american.caribbean.fusion

Happy Together Tour

What: The Turtles, Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night), Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV and The Cowsills; $59.50-$79.50

When: 8 p.m. May 31

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

The Fritz

What: The Fritz with tomatoband; $10-$12

When: 9 p.m. May 31

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Redstone   

When: 9 p.m. May 31

Where: Smokey’s Place, 1213 Remount Road, North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC

Follywood Music   

What: Thomas Champagne 10 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday; Kevin West 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Ocean Drive Party Band   

When: 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: oceandrivepartyband.com

Saturday

Summer Concert Series

What: The Coastal Breeze Band 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: The Sanctuary at Kiawah, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive

More Info: bit.ly/2WvlaeE

Nocturnal Kernalz

What: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Keep Flying

What: Keep Flying with Scene Jesus, The Hooplas and Fire & Flood; $8

When: 6-9:30 p.m. June 1

Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/30QTgt5

Suzie Summers Duo

When: 7-9 p.m. June 1

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2WsEHMF

Borgeous

When: 7 p.m. June 1; $20-$35

Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2KaJNGW

Soundtrack of the ‘80s

What: Featuring Quiana Parler, Charlton Singleton and friends; $17-$22

When: 8 p.m. June 1

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

GreyMarket

What: GreyMarket with Bizness Suit and Public Luxuries; $7

When: 8 p.m. June 1

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Second-Chance Prom   

What: Charleston Pride benefit; $15-$25

When: 8 p.m. June 1

Where: The Sparrow, 1078 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2VVPhaE

Funk You

What: Funk You with Fusion Jonez; $10-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. June 1

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunday

All That Remains

What: All That Remains with Unearth and Big Story; $23

When: 6:30 p.m. June 2

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Tuesday

Super Reggae Man

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Terraphonics   

When: 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. June 4 and June 6; $25

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84 1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston

More Info: piccolospoleto.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: The Montessori Guitar Ensemble, Breadfoot, Chris Boone, Strong Water, Riley Downing and Kristina Murray; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. June 5

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Motown Throwdown

When: 10 p.m. June 5; $10-$12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

