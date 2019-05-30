Today
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
New Found Glory
What: New Found Glory with Real Friends, The Early November and Doll Skin; $27.50-$29.50
When: 7:30 p.m. May 30
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
A Fragile Tomorrow
What: A Fragile Tomorrow with Phantom Phunk and Easy Honey; $7
When: 8 p.m. May 30
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Toubab Krewe
What: Toubab Krewe and Jonathan Scales Fourchestra; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. May 30
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Smoke Music
What: Dylan Swinson 10 p.m. Thursday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Friday; Token Mary 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Jazzy Friday
What: Willy & The Good Vibes 5-8 p.m.
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2JHKkAR
Party at the Point
What: Rock the 90s USA (formerly Broadcast 90); $8
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 31
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: charlestonpartyatthepoint.com
Jaykob Kendrick
When: 6-9 p.m. May 31
Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/msrosesfinefood
JuJu Music
What: The Green Thieves 7-10 p.m. Friday; Bender Funk 7-10 p.m. Saturday; S.C. Blues Alliance 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: JuJu, 604 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/JuJu.american.caribbean.fusion
Happy Together Tour
What: The Turtles, Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night), Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV and The Cowsills; $59.50-$79.50
When: 8 p.m. May 31
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
The Fritz
What: The Fritz with tomatoband; $10-$12
When: 9 p.m. May 31
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Redstone
When: 9 p.m. May 31
Where: Smokey’s Place, 1213 Remount Road, North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC
Follywood Music
What: Thomas Champagne 10 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday; Kevin West 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Ocean Drive Party Band
When: 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: oceandrivepartyband.com
Saturday
Summer Concert Series
What: The Coastal Breeze Band 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: The Sanctuary at Kiawah, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive
More Info: bit.ly/2WvlaeE
Nocturnal Kernalz
What: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Keep Flying
What: Keep Flying with Scene Jesus, The Hooplas and Fire & Flood; $8
When: 6-9:30 p.m. June 1
Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/30QTgt5
Suzie Summers Duo
When: 7-9 p.m. June 1
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2WsEHMF
Borgeous
When: 7 p.m. June 1; $20-$35
Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2KaJNGW
Soundtrack of the ‘80s
What: Featuring Quiana Parler, Charlton Singleton and friends; $17-$22
When: 8 p.m. June 1
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
GreyMarket
What: GreyMarket with Bizness Suit and Public Luxuries; $7
When: 8 p.m. June 1
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Second-Chance Prom
What: Charleston Pride benefit; $15-$25
When: 8 p.m. June 1
Where: The Sparrow, 1078 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2VVPhaE
Funk You
What: Funk You with Fusion Jonez; $10-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. June 1
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday
All That Remains
What: All That Remains with Unearth and Big Story; $23
When: 6:30 p.m. June 2
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Tuesday
Super Reggae Man
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Terraphonics
When: 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. June 4 and June 6; $25
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84 1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
More Info: piccolospoleto.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: The Montessori Guitar Ensemble, Breadfoot, Chris Boone, Strong Water, Riley Downing and Kristina Murray; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. June 5
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Motown Throwdown
When: 10 p.m. June 5; $10-$12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com