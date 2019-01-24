Today
Open Mic
What: Hosted by Joshua Jarman and Chris Rinken 6-9 p.m.
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: facebook.com/events/741679119536245
Radney Foster
What: Dinner and a show with Radney Foster, presented by Ear for Music; $65
When: 6:30-8 p.m. dinner reservations, 9 p.m. show Jan. 24
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: dockerysdi.com/events
Jam Session
What: Jam session for musicians, singers, songwriters and lyricists
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 24
Where: Chucktown Bar & Grill, 2467 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/chucktownbg
Karl Denson
What: Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe with Andy Frasco & The U.N; $25
When: 8:30 p.m. Jan. 24
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Smoke Downtown
What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Friday; Cisco Kidz 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Gin House Boys
When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Manny's Neighborhood Grill, 1680 Old Town Road, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys
John Cusatis
What: John Cusatis with guest violinist Jonathan DePriest
When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: cusaits.com
Wintertide Series
What: Wintertide acoustic songwriters in the round showcase on the upper deck: Rush Morgan, Rene Russell and Zach Quillen 7-10 p.m.
Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave., Isle of Palms
More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music
Postmodern Jukebox
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 25; $39.50-$75
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Tribute
What: Allman Brothers Band celebration; $12-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Straight Jacket
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/straightjacketmusic
Redstone
When: 10 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Art’s Bar & Grill, 413 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC
Louie D. Project
When: 10:30 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Upstairs at John King, 428 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: louied.com
Saturday
Mike Freund & Breur
What: Live music from Mike Freund Band and Breur at Bacon & Beer (beers paired with bacon-influenced dishes), presented by Rusty Bull, Swig & Swine and Glazed Gourmet Doughnuts
When: 3-10 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., Suite 110, North Charleston
Price: Free general admission; $25 food and beer pairings
More Info: bit.ly/2sFhGWj
El Quattro
What: Josh Roberts, Malin Wagnon, Dennis Ware and Oliver Goldstein out on the deck
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
‘Glorious Gershwin’
What: North Charleston POPS! perform musical hits from George and Ira Gershwin; $17-$37
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Rock the ‘90s
What: Official ‘90s tribute show (formerly named Broadcast 90) presented by Ear for Music; $10
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/events/2171542699729811
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 26; $29.50-$49.50
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Interstellar Echoes
What: A tribute to Pink Floyd; $13-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday
Nocturnal Kernalz
When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday Deck Residency
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
August Burns Red
What: The Dangerous Tour with August Burns Red, Fit for a King, Miss May I and Crystal Lake; $25
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Scott H. Biram
What: Scott H. Biram with Reid Stone of Guilt Ridden Troubadour; $13-$15
When: 8:30 p.m. Jan. 27
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Tuesday
Marco Benevento
What: Marco Benevento with the Mike Dillon Band; $15
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 29
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Nathan Leach & Eva Leach, Whispering Trees, Jamison Alley, SIRSY and Widlowski Brotherhood; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Jan. 30
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Magill & Curley
What: Andrew Finn Magill and Dave Curley; $15-$15
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 30
Where: Hungry Monk Music, 1948 Belgrade Ave., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2AVFVo0
Carroll Brown Band
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.
More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com
Bronze Radio Return
What: Bronze Radio Return with Sontalk; $13-$15
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 30
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com