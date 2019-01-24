Radney Foster no relation

Radney Foster will perform at Dockery's on Daniel Island for a special dinner and show on Thursday.

 Provided/IVPR

Today

Open Mic

What: Hosted by Joshua Jarman and Chris Rinken 6-9 p.m.

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: facebook.com/events/741679119536245

Radney Foster

What: Dinner and a show with Radney Foster, presented by Ear for Music; $65

When: 6:30-8 p.m. dinner reservations, 9 p.m. show Jan. 24

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: dockerysdi.com/events

Jam Session

What: Jam session for musicians, singers, songwriters and lyricists

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 24

Where: Chucktown Bar & Grill, 2467 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/chucktownbg

Karl Denson

What: Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe with Andy Frasco & The U.N; $25

When: 8:30 p.m. Jan. 24

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Smoke Downtown

What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Friday; Cisco Kidz 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Gin House Boys

When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 25

Where: Manny's Neighborhood Grill, 1680 Old Town Road, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys

John Cusatis

What: John Cusatis with guest violinist Jonathan DePriest

When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25

Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: cusaits.com

Wintertide Series

What: Wintertide acoustic songwriters in the round showcase on the upper deck: Rush Morgan, Rene Russell and Zach Quillen 7-10 p.m.

Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave., Isle of Palms

More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music

Postmodern Jukebox

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 25; $39.50-$75

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Tribute

What: Allman Brothers Band celebration; $12-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. Jan. 25

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Straight Jacket

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/straightjacketmusic

Redstone

When: 10 p.m. Jan. 25

Where: Art’s Bar & Grill, 413 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC

Louie D. Project

When: 10:30 p.m. Jan. 25

Where: Upstairs at John King, 428 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: louied.com

Saturday

Mike Freund & Breur

What: Live music from Mike Freund Band and Breur at Bacon & Beer (beers paired with bacon-influenced dishes), presented by Rusty Bull, Swig & Swine and Glazed Gourmet Doughnuts

When: 3-10 p.m. Jan. 26

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., Suite 110, North Charleston

Price: Free general admission; $25 food and beer pairings

More Info: bit.ly/2sFhGWj

El Quattro

What: Josh Roberts, Malin Wagnon, Dennis Ware and Oliver Goldstein out on the deck

When: 6 p.m. Jan. 26

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

‘Glorious Gershwin’

What: North Charleston POPS! perform musical hits from George and Ira Gershwin; $17-$37

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Rock the ‘90s

What: Official ‘90s tribute show (formerly named Broadcast 90) presented by Ear for Music; $10

When: 9 p.m. Jan. 26

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/events/2171542699729811

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 26; $29.50-$49.50

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Interstellar Echoes

What: A tribute to Pink Floyd; $13-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. Jan. 26

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunday

Nocturnal Kernalz

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday Deck Residency

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

August Burns Red

What: The Dangerous Tour with August Burns Red, Fit for a King, Miss May I and Crystal Lake; $25

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Scott H. Biram

What: Scott H. Biram with Reid Stone of Guilt Ridden Troubadour; $13-$15

When: 8:30 p.m. Jan. 27

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Tuesday

Marco Benevento

What: Marco Benevento with the Mike Dillon Band; $15

When: 9 p.m. Jan. 29

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Nathan Leach & Eva Leach, Whispering Trees, Jamison Alley, SIRSY and Widlowski Brotherhood; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Jan. 30

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Magill & Curley

What: Andrew Finn Magill and Dave Curley; $15-$15

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 30

Where: Hungry Monk Music, 1948 Belgrade Ave., Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2AVFVo0

Carroll Brown Band

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.

More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com

Bronze Radio Return

What: Bronze Radio Return with Sontalk; $13-$15

When: 9 p.m. Jan. 30

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com