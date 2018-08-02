Today
Rusty Rudder
What: Donnie Polk 6 p.m. Thursday; Jeff Bateman & Craig Lathey 7 p.m. Friday; Island Duo 7 p.m. Saturday; Matt Mackelcan 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: The Rusty Rudder, 3563 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: rustyruddermtp.com
Red’s Icehouse
What: The Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; The Fogg 9:30 p.m. Friday; Tyler Boone 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Soul Fish Duo 5-8 p.m. Sunday; Andrew Beam 6-9 p.m. Monday
Where: Red’s Icehouse at Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: https://bit.ly/2LN06Lk
West King String Band
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: https://bit.ly/2v34JY8
SOL
What: Dave Landeo (Mount Pleasant); Danny May Duo (Summerville); Derek Cribb (Downtown)
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen, 1101 Stockade Lane, Mount Pleasant; 1651 N. Main St., Summerville; 385 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: solsouthwestkitchen.com
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Carroll Brown
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Coconut Joes, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com
Queen Street Harmony
What: This week’s Queen Street Harmony Series with Awendaw Green will feature Clare Elich & Friends, The Bluegrass Gadgets and YeeHaw Junction; $10-$15
When: 7 p.m. July 28
Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: https://bit.ly/2mYHh9X
Red Cedar Review
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Todd Snider
What: Todd Snider with Josh Morningstar; $25-$35
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Washout
What: Ras Bonghi 8-11 p.m. Thursdays; Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Fridays; Brady Smith 9 p.m.-midnight p.m. Saturday; Donnie Polk 4-7 p.m. and 8-11 p.m. Sundays; Brady Smith 8-11 p.m. Mondays; Ole 55’s 8-11 p.m. Tuesdays; Josh Hughett and Dale Baker 8-11 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/TheWashoutFolly
POHO Family Jam
What: Members of Schema, Dead 27s and more; $5
When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Smoke Downtown
What: Tim K. Band 10 p.m. Thursday; The Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Sufferin’ Moses 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Morgan Creek
What: Austin Hahn 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Lauren Hall Band 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday; Bil Krauss 4-7 p.m. Sunday
Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave.
More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music
Tom Crowley & The Speakers
What: Performing Jerry Garcia Band songs as part of the 12th annual Garcia Gathering Weekend at 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Music on the Green
What: Tullamore Road 6-9 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: bit.ly/2M6rReR
Smoke Mt. Pleasant
What: Ron Gill 7-10 p.m. Friday; Dave Grunstra 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Tyler Boone noon-3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Donavon Frankenreiter
What: Donavon Frankenreiter with Sam Lewis and Lisa Bouchelle; $17
When: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Reggae Nights
What: Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series conclusion with Mystic Vibrations 8:30-11 p.m.; $10
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
More Info: ccprc.com/1619/Reggae-Nights
Reckoning
When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Jeff Wilson Jazz
When: 9:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Planet Follywood
What: The Jimmies 10 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday; Sweet T Parrish 5 p.m. Sunday; John Brackett 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Funk Dance Party
What: Funk, '70s, '80s, R&B and disco hosted by DJ Pat Nasty; $5
When: 10 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: Cutty’s Elliotborough Establishment, 227 St. Philip St., Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/cuttyselliotborough
Saturday
Mahon Brothers
When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 4; $5
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
More Info: honkytonksaloon.com
The Copper Tones
When: 10 p.m. Aug. 4; $5-$7
Where: Burns Alley Tavern, 354-B King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-6735, bit.ly/2mYrcRN
Sunday
Robotrio
What: Ross Bogan, Jonathan Pearce and Wallace Mullinax 5:30 p.m. Sundays on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Mike Freund
What: Music video release party
When: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 5
Where: Oak Road Brewery, 108 E. 3rd N. St., Summerville
More Info: wmichaelfreund.com
Monday
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6; $45-$65
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. downtown, Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Mike Quinn & Friends
When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Tuesday
The Green Thieves
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Carroll Brown Country
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 7
Where: Dunleavy’s Pub, 2213 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com
Salsa Night
What: Weekly event includes free salsa lessons and live Cuban jazz from Gino Castillo
When: 8 p.m.-midnight Aug. 7
Where: Prohibition, 547 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-793-2964, prohibitioncharleston.com
Wednesday
Carroll Brown Band
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.
More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com
Particle
When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 8; $15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com