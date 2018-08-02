Today

Rusty Rudder 

What: Donnie Polk 6 p.m. Thursday; Jeff Bateman & Craig Lathey 7 p.m. Friday; Island Duo 7 p.m. Saturday; Matt Mackelcan 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: The Rusty Rudder, 3563 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: rustyruddermtp.com

Red’s Icehouse

What: The Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; The Fogg 9:30 p.m. Friday; Tyler Boone 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Soul Fish Duo 5-8 p.m. Sunday; Andrew Beam 6-9 p.m. Monday

Where: Red’s Icehouse at Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: https://bit.ly/2LN06Lk

West King String Band

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: https://bit.ly/2v34JY8

SOL 

What: Dave Landeo (Mount Pleasant); Danny May Duo (Summerville); Derek Cribb (Downtown)

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen, 1101 Stockade Lane, Mount Pleasant; 1651 N. Main St., Summerville; 385 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: solsouthwestkitchen.com

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Carroll Brown

When: 6:30-10 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: Coconut Joes, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com

Queen Street Harmony

What: This week’s Queen Street Harmony Series with Awendaw Green will feature Clare Elich & Friends, The Bluegrass Gadgets and YeeHaw Junction; $10-$15

When: 7 p.m. July 28

Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

More Info: https://bit.ly/2mYHh9X

Red Cedar Review

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Todd Snider

What: Todd Snider with Josh Morningstar; $25-$35

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Washout 

What: Ras Bonghi 8-11 p.m. Thursdays; Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Fridays; Brady Smith 9 p.m.-midnight p.m. Saturday; Donnie Polk 4-7 p.m. and 8-11 p.m. Sundays; Brady Smith 8-11 p.m. Mondays; Ole 55’s 8-11 p.m. Tuesdays; Josh Hughett and Dale Baker 8-11 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/TheWashoutFolly

POHO Family Jam

What: Members of Schema, Dead 27s and more; $5

When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Smoke Downtown

What: Tim K. Band 10 p.m. Thursday; The Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Sufferin’ Moses 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Morgan Creek 

What: Austin Hahn 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Lauren Hall Band 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday; Bil Krauss 4-7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave.

More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music

Tom Crowley & The Speakers

What: Performing Jerry Garcia Band songs as part of the 12th annual Garcia Gathering Weekend at 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Music on the Green

What: Tullamore Road 6-9 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: bit.ly/2M6rReR

Smoke Mt. Pleasant

What: Ron Gill 7-10 p.m. Friday; Dave Grunstra 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Tyler Boone noon-3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Donavon Frankenreiter

What: Donavon Frankenreiter with Sam Lewis and Lisa Bouchelle; $17

When: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Reggae Nights

What: Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series conclusion with Mystic Vibrations 8:30-11 p.m.; $10

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

More Info: ccprc.com/1619/Reggae-Nights

Reckoning

When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Jeff Wilson Jazz

When: 9:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Planet Follywood 

What: The Jimmies 10 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday; Sweet T Parrish 5 p.m. Sunday; John Brackett 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Funk Dance Party

What: Funk, '70s, '80s, R&B and disco hosted by DJ Pat Nasty; $5

When: 10 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: Cutty’s Elliotborough Establishment, 227 St. Philip St., Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/cuttyselliotborough

Saturday

Mahon Brothers

When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 4; $5

Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

More Info: honkytonksaloon.com

The Copper Tones

When: 10 p.m. Aug. 4; $5-$7

Where: Burns Alley Tavern, 354-B King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-6735, bit.ly/2mYrcRN

Sunday

Robotrio

What: Ross Bogan, Jonathan Pearce and Wallace Mullinax 5:30 p.m. Sundays on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Mike Freund

What: Music video release party

When: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 5

Where: Oak Road Brewery, 108 E. 3rd N. St., Summerville

More Info: wmichaelfreund.com

Monday

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6; $45-$65

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. downtown, Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Mike Quinn & Friends

When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Tuesday

The Green Thieves

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Carroll Brown Country

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 7

Where: Dunleavy’s Pub, 2213 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com

Salsa Night

What: Weekly event includes free salsa lessons and live Cuban jazz from Gino Castillo

When: 8 p.m.-midnight Aug. 7

Where: Prohibition, 547 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-793-2964, prohibitioncharleston.com

Wednesday

Carroll Brown Band

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.

More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com

Particle

When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 8; $15

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com