Today
40 Mile Detour
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 13 on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Bill Wilson Album Release
What: At age 76, Bill Wilson will release his debut album "Stand Up!," joined by The Distinguished Gentlemen, Sidepiece and other special guest musicians; $15
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: The Commodore, 504 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Swmo3Q
Holiday Jam
What: Mike Quinn & Dirty Dub’s Awesome Holiday Jam; $10-$12
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Follywood Music
What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Sweet T 10 p.m. Friday; Nathan Calhoun & Andy Childs 10 p.m. Saturday; Kids’ Christmas Party with Santa 2 p.m. Sunday; BINGO 7:30 p.m. Mondays; Open Mic 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Smoke Music Downtown
What: Zack Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; High Five Duo 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
The Rightly So
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: therightlyso.com
The Gin House Boys
When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Manny's Neighborhood Grille, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys
'Happy Birthday, Mr. Sinatra!'
What: Join the Joe Clarke Big Band in celebrating Frank Sinatra's 103rd birthday; $10-$15
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Rose Maree Myers Theater, 5107 W. Enterprise St., North Charleston
More Info: 843-860-6526, bit.ly/2EfFxDd
Newsboys
What: Contemporary Christian pop group Newsboys reunion tour, with special guests Zealand and Adam Agee.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $20-$100; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Smoke Music Mount P
What: Dylan Swinson 7-10 p.m. Friday; Tyler Boone 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Dave Grunstra 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Tin Roof Music
What: Karaoke 9 p.m. Friday; Jinglebang! 3 p.m. Sunday; Emerald Empire 8 p.m. Monday; Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 8 p.m. Tuesday; Silver Bells with Secret Santa 9 p.m. Wednesday ($5)
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Funk You
What: Funk You with Easy Honey; $10-$12
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Big Wheel & The Hubcaps
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/bigwheelandthehubcaps
Saturday
Holiday Soiree
What: Mix & Mingle Holiday Soiree with live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres; $25
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2rxnJMo
Justin Hodge
When: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: facebook.com/events/2127716024158889
American Opera
When: 10 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: The Sparrow, 1078 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: americanopera.net
Sunday
Name the Music Trivia
When: 3-5:30 p.m. Sundays
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: namethemusic.com
Holiday Jazz Concert
What: The Terrence Young Experience presents a Holiday Jazz Concert featuring smooth R&B and jazz guitarist Terence Young and special guest, local saxophonist Chris Williams.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Exquis, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
Price: $20 general; table reservations available
More Info: bit.ly/2RlBwAR
The Hip Abduction
What: The Hip Abduction with Of Good Nature; $15
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Mike Quinn & Friends
When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Tuesday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 5 p.m. Dec. 18
Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: www.shrimpcityslim.com
Fusion Jonez
What: Fusion Jonez with The White Walls
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 18
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Ellen Cherry, Andrew Grimm, 6 String Drag, Danny Flanigan Music, Rhyan Sinclair, Ember City, Jonathan Robinson Music, Miss Hannah O, The Last City, Sally & George and Coastal Catz; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 19
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Name the Music
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: SportsBook of Charleston, 4950 Centre Pointe Drive, #166, North Charleston
More Info: namethemusic.com
Carroll Brown Band
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.
More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com
Schema
What: Schema Winter Solstice Party with Potch; $10
When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 19
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com