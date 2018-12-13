Bill Wilson (copy)

Bill Wilson, 76, will have his debut album release party at The Commodore on Thursday. 

Today

40 Mile Detour

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 13 on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

Joy Project Jazz

Bill Wilson Album Release

What: At age 76, Bill Wilson will release his debut album "Stand Up!," joined by The Distinguished Gentlemen, Sidepiece and other special guest musicians; $15

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: The Commodore, 504 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Swmo3Q

Holiday Jam

What: Mike Quinn & Dirty Dub’s Awesome Holiday Jam; $10-$12

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Follywood Music

What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Sweet T 10 p.m. Friday; Nathan Calhoun & Andy Childs 10 p.m. Saturday; Kids’ Christmas Party with Santa 2 p.m. Sunday; BINGO 7:30 p.m. Mondays; Open Mic 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

Smoke Music Downtown

What: Zack Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; High Five Duo 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

Friday

The Rightly So

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

The Rightly So

The Gin House Boys

When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Manny's Neighborhood Grille, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys

'Happy Birthday, Mr. Sinatra!'

What: Join the Joe Clarke Big Band in celebrating Frank Sinatra's 103rd birthday; $10-$15

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Rose Maree Myers Theater, 5107 W. Enterprise St., North Charleston

More Info: 843-860-6526, bit.ly/2EfFxDd

Newsboys

What: Contemporary Christian pop group Newsboys reunion tour, with special guests Zealand and Adam Agee.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $20-$100; $10 cash-only parking

North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Smoke Music Mount P

What: Dylan Swinson 7-10 p.m. Friday; Tyler Boone 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Dave Grunstra 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Tin Roof Music

What: Karaoke 9 p.m. Friday; Jinglebang! 3 p.m. Sunday; Emerald Empire 8 p.m. Monday; Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 8 p.m. Tuesday; Silver Bells with Secret Santa 9 p.m. Wednesday ($5)

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Funk You

What: Funk You with Easy Honey; $10-$12

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Big Wheel & The Hubcaps

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

Saturday

Holiday Soiree

What: Mix & Mingle Holiday Soiree with live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres; $25

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2rxnJMo

Justin Hodge

When: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

American Opera

When: 10 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: The Sparrow, 1078 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: americanopera.net

Sunday

Name the Music Trivia

When: 3-5:30 p.m. Sundays

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: namethemusic.com

Holiday Jazz Concert

What: The Terrence Young Experience presents a Holiday Jazz Concert featuring smooth R&B and jazz guitarist Terence Young and special guest, local saxophonist Chris Williams.

When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: Exquis, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

Price: $20 general; table reservations available

More Info: bit.ly/2RlBwAR

The Hip Abduction

What: The Hip Abduction with Of Good Nature; $15

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Monday

Mike Quinn & Friends

When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Tuesday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 5 p.m. Dec. 18

Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: www.shrimpcityslim.com

Fusion Jonez

What: Fusion Jonez with The White Walls

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 18

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Ellen Cherry, Andrew Grimm, 6 String Drag, Danny Flanigan Music, Rhyan Sinclair, Ember City, Jonathan Robinson Music, Miss Hannah O, The Last City, Sally & George and Coastal Catz; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 19

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Name the Music

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: SportsBook of Charleston, 4950 Centre Pointe Drive, #166, North Charleston

More Info: namethemusic.com

Carroll Brown Band

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.

Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.

Schema

What: Schema Winter Solstice Party with Potch; $10

When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 19

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island