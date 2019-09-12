Today
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Blues BBQ Cruise
What: Blues BBQ Harbor Cruise with music from Shrimp City Slim and food from Swig & Swine aboard the Carolina Queen; $46.95 per person
When: 6:30 p.m. board, 7-9 p.m. cruise Thursdays through Nov. 7
Where: Charleston Harbor Tours, City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com
Tin Roof Music
What: Wham Bam Glitter Glam 8 p.m. Thursday ($10); A Light Divided, American Murder and Carbon Prophets 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Agent Orange, The Turbo A.C.’s and Hearts of Fire 8 p.m. Tuesday ($15-$18); Psychotic Reaction 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
The Earls of Leicester
What: Nashville-based six-piece band, The Earls of Leicester, originally with a mission to preserve and promote the legacy of bluegrass legends Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, joined by Twisted Pine.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 12
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Terraphonics
What: Terraphonics and Max Swan at The Woodlands Project “Murderous Pear” beer release party (Sweetwater Brewing/Fatty’s Brewing collab); $10-$12
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Friday
Shane Clark
When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: msroses.com/entertainment
Black Pride Events
What: Charleston Black Pride Coming Out Weekend events include: Meet & Greet at Ink & Ivy (565 King St., downtown Charleston), featuring live performances from Black Girl Magic and Phoenix Dickerson Braxton with emcee Lady J 6-9 p.m. Friday ($10 suggested donation); Jump-Off Event/Stoplight Party at Bossez Lounge (3719 St. John Ave., North Charleston), where single people wear green, “it’s complicated” folks wear yellow and wifed-up boos wear red, with Lukas Swing and DJ Fingaz, hosted by Trent 10:30 p.m. Friday; Charleston Pride Parade lineup begins at Wragg Square (downtown Charleston) 8 a.m. Saturday, followed by the Festival at Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston; Brunch at Charleston Sports Pub (1124 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.) 11:30 a.m. Sunday
More Info: facebook.com/chasblkpride
Jam on the Water
What: Widespread Panic tribute with Machine Funk; $25
When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. cruise Sept. 13
Where: Carolina Queen at the City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2YEH5O1
Moonlight Mixer
What: Final of the season: oldies and beach music with DJ Jim Bowers 7-11 p.m.; $8-$10
Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave.
More Info: ccprc.com/1618/Moonlight-Mixers
Shrimp City Slim
When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $17-$27
More Info: fortejazzlounge.com
Dominic Fike
What: Dominic Fike with Deb Never; $20
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Kid Cashew Series
What: In partnership with Awendaw Green, music from Staggers & Jags 8-11 p.m. Friday and Don Merckle & The Blacksmiths 8-11 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Kid Cashew, 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/kidcashewcharleston
Fruition
What: Fruition with TK & The Holy Know Nothings; $15
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Louie D. Project
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Southside 17, 3632 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: louisdixson.com/shows
Saturday
Greek Weekend
What: Moncks Corner Greek Weekend will feature a Greek Social at Stars & Strikes (4570 Ladson Road, Summerville) 7 p.m. Friday; Greeklympics at the Moncks Corner Regional Rec Complex (418 E. Main St.), featuring Moncks Corner Pan-Hellenic Council fraternities and sororities 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; Social Meetup at Blue Note Bistro (7550 Dorchester Road, North Charleston) 8 p.m. Saturday
More Info: 843-608-9416, bit.ly/2lNboUn
Jump Castle Riot
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
TAZ & Friends
What: Blues guitar prodigy Brandon “TAZ” Niederauer & The Southeast All-Stars, featuring members of The Shady Recruits and Col. Bruce Hampton; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Stafford Brothers
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 14; $15-$20
Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: triocharleston.com/events-calendar
‘Don't Be Mean’
What: Flipturn and Whitehall with special guest Baby Yaga for a “Don’t Be Mean to People” show to celebrate Pride Week and fundraise for Alliance for Full Acceptance; $10
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Redstone
When: 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Sept. 14
Where: Summer Breeze, 600 Boonehill Road, Summerville
More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Surf Bar, 103 W. Cooper Ave., Folly Beach
More Info: louisdixson.com/shows
Sunday
Reckoning in the Park
What: Local Grateful Dead tribute band The Reckoning
When: 1-5 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $2 general park admission
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3352/The-Reckoning-in-the-Park
Hootenanny Sundays
What: In partnership with Edmunds Oast Brewing, local bluegrass, traditional and independent country music series in the courtyard; today will feature Zach Quillen & Friends
When: 3-6 p.m. Sundays in September
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2kqm5fj
C Brown Band
What: Campbell Brown of Gaslight Street and friends out on the deck
When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Tuesday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 17
Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Tomato Tuesday
What: tomatoband out on the deck
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 17
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Los Stellarians
What: Los Stellarians featuring SA Martinez of 311; $25-$30
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 17
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Singer in the Round with Sharon Von Fange and Tim Styles; Haunted Like Human; Aunt Vicki; Adrian + Meredith; Swamp Rats; Jupiter Down; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays in September
Where: Hotel Indigo, 205 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
‘Mean Girls’ Trivia
When: 7-10:30 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2m3ZCVS
Roots of a Rebellion
When: 10 p.m. Sept. 18; $8
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com