Max Swan

Jazz fusion, 21st century soul and contemporary hip-hop artist Max Swan will perform at the Pour House on Thursday.

 Charleston Pour House/Provided

Today

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Blues BBQ Cruise

What: Blues BBQ Harbor Cruise with music from Shrimp City Slim and food from Swig & Swine aboard the Carolina Queen; $46.95 per person

When: 6:30 p.m. board, 7-9 p.m. cruise Thursdays through Nov. 7

Where: Charleston Harbor Tours, City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com

Tin Roof Music

What: Wham Bam Glitter Glam 8 p.m. Thursday ($10); A Light Divided, American Murder and Carbon Prophets 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Agent Orange, The Turbo A.C.’s and Hearts of Fire 8 p.m. Tuesday ($15-$18); Psychotic Reaction 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

The Earls of Leicester

What: Nashville-based six-piece band, The Earls of Leicester, originally with a mission to preserve and promote the legacy of bluegrass legends Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, joined by Twisted Pine.

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 12

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Terraphonics

What: Terraphonics and Max Swan at The Woodlands Project “Murderous Pear” beer release party (Sweetwater Brewing/Fatty’s Brewing collab); $10-$12

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Friday

Shane Clark

When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: msroses.com/entertainment

Black Pride Events   

What: Charleston Black Pride Coming Out Weekend events include: Meet & Greet at Ink & Ivy (565 King St., downtown Charleston), featuring live performances from Black Girl Magic and Phoenix Dickerson Braxton with emcee Lady J 6-9 p.m. Friday ($10 suggested donation); Jump-Off Event/Stoplight Party at Bossez Lounge (3719 St. John Ave., North Charleston), where single people wear green, “it’s complicated” folks wear yellow and wifed-up boos wear red, with Lukas Swing and DJ Fingaz, hosted by Trent 10:30 p.m. Friday; Charleston Pride Parade lineup begins at Wragg Square (downtown Charleston) 8 a.m. Saturday, followed by the Festival at Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston; Brunch at Charleston Sports Pub (1124 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.) 11:30 a.m. Sunday

More Info: facebook.com/chasblkpride

Jam on the Water 

What: Widespread Panic tribute with Machine Funk; $25

When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. cruise Sept. 13

Where: Carolina Queen at the City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2YEH5O1

Moonlight Mixer

What: Final of the season: oldies and beach music with DJ Jim Bowers 7-11 p.m.; $8-$10

Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave.

More Info: ccprc.com/1618/Moonlight-Mixers

Shrimp City Slim

When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $17-$27

More Info: fortejazzlounge.com

Dominic Fike

What: Dominic Fike with Deb Never; $20

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Kid Cashew Series

What: In partnership with Awendaw Green, music from Staggers & Jags 8-11 p.m. Friday and Don Merckle & The Blacksmiths 8-11 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Kid Cashew, 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/kidcashewcharleston

Fruition   

What: Fruition with TK & The Holy Know Nothings; $15

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Louie D. Project

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Southside 17, 3632 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: louisdixson.com/shows

Saturday

Greek Weekend   

What: Moncks Corner Greek Weekend will feature a Greek Social at Stars & Strikes (4570 Ladson Road, Summerville) 7 p.m. Friday; Greeklympics at the Moncks Corner Regional Rec Complex (418 E. Main St.), featuring Moncks Corner Pan-Hellenic Council fraternities and sororities 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; Social Meetup at Blue Note Bistro (7550 Dorchester Road, North Charleston) 8 p.m. Saturday

More Info: 843-608-9416, bit.ly/2lNboUn

Jump Castle Riot

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

TAZ & Friends

What: Blues guitar prodigy Brandon “TAZ” Niederauer & The Southeast All-Stars, featuring members of The Shady Recruits and Col. Bruce Hampton; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 14

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Stafford Brothers

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 14; $15-$20

Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: triocharleston.com/events-calendar

‘Don't Be Mean’

What: Flipturn and Whitehall with special guest Baby Yaga for a “Don’t Be Mean to People” show to celebrate Pride Week and fundraise for Alliance for Full Acceptance; $10

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 14

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule

Shakin’ Martinis 

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 14

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Redstone   

When: 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Sept. 14

Where: Summer Breeze, 600 Boonehill Road, Summerville

More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC

Louie D. Project

When: 10 p.m. Sept. 14

Where: Surf Bar, 103 W. Cooper Ave., Folly Beach

More Info: louisdixson.com/shows

Sunday

Reckoning in the Park 

What: Local Grateful Dead tribute band The Reckoning

When: 1-5 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $2 general park admission

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3352/The-Reckoning-in-the-Park

Hootenanny Sundays

What: In partnership with Edmunds Oast Brewing, local bluegrass, traditional and independent country music series in the courtyard; today will feature Zach Quillen & Friends

When: 3-6 p.m. Sundays in September

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2kqm5fj

C Brown Band

What: Campbell Brown of Gaslight Street and friends out on the deck

When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Tuesday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 17

Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Tomato Tuesday

What: tomatoband out on the deck

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 17

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Los Stellarians

What: Los Stellarians featuring SA Martinez of 311; $25-$30

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 17

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Singer in the Round with Sharon Von Fange and Tim Styles; Haunted Like Human; Aunt Vicki; Adrian + Meredith; Swamp Rats; Jupiter Down; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 18

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Shakin’ Martinis

When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays in September

Where: Hotel Indigo, 205 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

‘Mean Girls’ Trivia

When: 7-10:30 p.m. Sept. 18

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2m3ZCVS

Roots of a Rebellion

When: 10 p.m. Sept. 18; $8

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

