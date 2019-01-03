Today
Tattooed Moose W.A.
What: Domestic Blend 6-9 p.m. Thursday; Staggers & Jags 3-9 p.m. Sunday
Where: Tattooed Moose, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: tattooedmoose.com
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Tattooed Moose – Johns Isl.
What: Jaykob Kendrick Band 6-9 p.m. Thursday; The Ol’ 55s 3-6 p.m. Saturday; Ross Bon 3-6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Tattooed Moose, 3328 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
More Info: tattooedmoose.com
Tin Roof Events
What: The Moon Unit with Inn Vinegar 9 p.m. Thursday ($5); Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday; Crunk Witch with Pink Eye Sunday, Short Division and YR LAD 9 p.m. Monday ($8); Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 8-10 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Friday
POHO Family Funk Revue
When: 6 p.m. out on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Cat Strickland
What: Cat Strickland with John Baldwin 7-9 p.m.
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: facebook.com/events/225088651723232
Robotrio & Friends
What: Robotrio featuring Ryan Stasik (Umphrey’s McGee), DJ Logic, Casey Cranford (Big Something) and Gino Castillo; $15-$18
When: 9:30 p.m. Jan. 4
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Saturday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 4-7 p.m. Jan. 5
Where: Palmetto Brewing Company, 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Joshua Jarman
When: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 5
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: facebook.com/events/674789492914830
Haley Mae Campbell
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 5
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
More Info: facebook.com/events/545076625954382
JGBCB
What: Jerry Garcia Band Cover Band; $10-$12
When: 9:30 p.m. Jan. 5
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Soul Fish
What: Full band 10 p.m.; $5
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: the-windjammer.com
Sunday
Tattooed Moose Downtown
What: The Royal Tinfoil 3-6 p.m. Sunday; Alex Culbreth with Ripley & The Ghost 9:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Tattooed Moose, 3328 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
More Info: tattooedmoose.com
Name the Music Trivia
When: 3-5:30 p.m. Sundays
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: namethemusic.com
Nocturnal Kernalz
When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday Deck Residency
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Holy City Heaters
When: 6 p.m. out on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Mike Quinn & Friends
When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/barmashCHS
Tuesday
Geeks Who Drink Bar Trivia
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Palmetto Brewing Company, 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/PalmettoBrewing
Terraphonics
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 8
Where: Voodoo, 15 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/events/328671594394223
Wednesday
Name the Music
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: SportsBook of Charleston, 4950 Centre Pointe Drive, No. 166, North Charleston
More Info: namethemusic.com
Reckoning
What: Winter Main Stage Residency for select Wednesdays in January and early February; no cover
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com