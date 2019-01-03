Today

Tattooed Moose W.A.

What: Domestic Blend 6-9 p.m. Thursday; Staggers & Jags 3-9 p.m. Sunday

Where: Tattooed Moose, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: tattooedmoose.com

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Tattooed Moose – Johns Isl.

What: Jaykob Kendrick Band 6-9 p.m. Thursday; The Ol’ 55s 3-6 p.m. Saturday; Ross Bon 3-6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Tattooed Moose, 3328 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

More Info: tattooedmoose.com

Tin Roof Events

What: The Moon Unit with Inn Vinegar 9 p.m. Thursday ($5); Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday; Crunk Witch with Pink Eye Sunday, Short Division and YR LAD 9 p.m. Monday ($8); Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 8-10 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Friday

POHO Family Funk Revue

When: 6 p.m. out on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Cat Strickland

What: Cat Strickland with John Baldwin 7-9 p.m.

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: facebook.com/events/225088651723232

Robotrio & Friends

What: Robotrio featuring Ryan Stasik (Umphrey’s McGee), DJ Logic, Casey Cranford (Big Something) and Gino Castillo; $15-$18

When: 9:30 p.m. Jan. 4

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Saturday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 4-7 p.m. Jan. 5

Where: Palmetto Brewing Company, 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Joshua Jarman

When: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 5

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: facebook.com/events/674789492914830

Haley Mae Campbell

When: 9 p.m. Jan. 5

Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

More Info: facebook.com/events/545076625954382

JGBCB

What: Jerry Garcia Band Cover Band; $10-$12

When: 9:30 p.m. Jan. 5

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Soul Fish

What: Full band 10 p.m.; $5

Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: the-windjammer.com

Sunday

Tattooed Moose Downtown

What: The Royal Tinfoil 3-6 p.m. Sunday; Alex Culbreth with Ripley & The Ghost 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Tattooed Moose, 3328 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

More Info: tattooedmoose.com

Name the Music Trivia

When: 3-5:30 p.m. Sundays

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: namethemusic.com

Nocturnal Kernalz

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday Deck Residency

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Holy City Heaters

When: 6 p.m. out on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Mike Quinn & Friends

When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/barmashCHS

Tuesday

Geeks Who Drink Bar Trivia

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Palmetto Brewing Company, 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/PalmettoBrewing

Terraphonics

When: 9 p.m. Jan. 8

Where: Voodoo, 15 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/events/328671594394223

Wednesday

Name the Music

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: SportsBook of Charleston, 4950 Centre Pointe Drive, No. 166, North Charleston

More Info: namethemusic.com

Reckoning

What: Winter Main Stage Residency for select Wednesdays in January and early February; no cover

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com