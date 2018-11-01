Today

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Hungry Monks

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sugar Lime Blue

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Commonhouse Aleworks, 4831 O'Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: sugarlimeblue.com

Queen Street Harmony

What: This week’s Queen Street Harmony Series with Awendaw Green will feature Pluff Mud String Band and West King String Band; $10-$15

When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

More Info: https://bit.ly/2mYHh9X

Red Cedar Review

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Toto

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $59-$95

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Litz

What: Litz with Emma’s Lounge, featuring Mike Quinn; $8-$10

When: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Follywood Music

What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Eric Penrod Trio 10 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday; Open Mic 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Smoke Music Downtown

What: Brandon Lamar Simmons 10 p.m. Thursday; The Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Elaborate Shadows 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Smoke Mt. Pleasant

What: Dylan Swinson 7-10 p.m. Friday; Super Reggae Man 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Kevin Church noon-3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: https://bit.ly/2yGmzSK

TobyMac

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $22-$102

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Walk Off the Earth

What: Walk Off the Earth with Tessa Violet; $37.50

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Otonana Trio

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: The Sparrow, 1078 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/events/327631484470018

Rat Salad

What: Rat Salad with Wax Groove Revival for an evening of Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin; $13-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

HeadRush

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/Headrush-38487636612

Saturday

Stimulus Package

What: National Epilepsy Awareness Month fundraiser, with food and all-you-can-eat oysters; $25

When: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: Bohemian Bull, 1531 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: scepilepsy.org/purple-with-a-purpose.html

‘Take Ten’

What: “Take Ten – A Decade of Jazz” is the 10th anniversary gala and concert event with the Charleston Jazz Orchestra, performing the Top 10 hits from the last 10 years

When: 6:30-10 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston

Price: $150-$2,000

More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2CpjOcM

Brett Dennen

What: Brett Dennen with Nick Mulvey.

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Larry Keel Experience

What: Larry Keel Experience with The Lowhills; $15-$17

When: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

20 Watt Tombstone

What: 20 Watt Tombstone with The Maness Brothers

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: Burns Alley Tavern, 354-B King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/events/1092622780904157

Sunday

Jazz Jam

What: Presented by the Charleston Jazz Club, led by Todd Beals and featuring Oscar Rivers Jr., Duda Lucena, Steve Simon and more

When: 3-7 p.m. Nov. 4

Where: Bowen's Island Dockhouse, 1870 Bowen's Island Road, James Island

More Info: facebook.com/events/1105252742984880

Robotrio

When: 6 p.m. Sundays on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

'Guys & Gillian'

What: “Guys & Gillian: A Tribute to Gillian Welch, Emmylou Harris and Alison Krauss,” featuring John Holenko, Bon Culver, Derrick Deakins, Mark Yampolsky and Brad Edwardson.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 4

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$17

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Bob Dylan

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 4

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $58-$118; $10 cash-only parking

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

lespecial

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 4

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Mike Quinn & Friends

When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Tuesday

Marshgrass Mamas

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Dirty Grass Players

When: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 6; $7-$10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Carly Moffa, Volunteer, Kyle Cox, Jake Decker, Shiloh Hill, Baggage (Sirsy), Eli Cook, Matt Parker & The Deacons and Jamison Alley; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 7

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Reckoning

When: Grateful Dead Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Gin House Boys

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 7

Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys,

Allen Stone

What: Allen Stone with Nick Waterhouse; $25

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 7

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Aqueous

What: Aqueous with The Heavy Pets; $13-$15

When: 9:15 p.m. Nov. 7

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com