Today
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Hungry Monks
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sugar Lime Blue
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Commonhouse Aleworks, 4831 O'Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: sugarlimeblue.com
Queen Street Harmony
What: This week’s Queen Street Harmony Series with Awendaw Green will feature Pluff Mud String Band and West King String Band; $10-$15
When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: https://bit.ly/2mYHh9X
Red Cedar Review
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Toto
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $59-$95
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Litz
What: Litz with Emma’s Lounge, featuring Mike Quinn; $8-$10
When: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Follywood Music
What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Eric Penrod Trio 10 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday; Open Mic 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Smoke Music Downtown
What: Brandon Lamar Simmons 10 p.m. Thursday; The Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Elaborate Shadows 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Smoke Mt. Pleasant
What: Dylan Swinson 7-10 p.m. Friday; Super Reggae Man 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Kevin Church noon-3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: https://bit.ly/2yGmzSK
TobyMac
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22-$102
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Walk Off the Earth
What: Walk Off the Earth with Tessa Violet; $37.50
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Otonana Trio
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: The Sparrow, 1078 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/events/327631484470018
Rat Salad
What: Rat Salad with Wax Groove Revival for an evening of Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin; $13-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
HeadRush
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/Headrush-38487636612
Saturday
Stimulus Package
What: National Epilepsy Awareness Month fundraiser, with food and all-you-can-eat oysters; $25
When: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Bohemian Bull, 1531 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: scepilepsy.org/purple-with-a-purpose.html
‘Take Ten’
What: “Take Ten – A Decade of Jazz” is the 10th anniversary gala and concert event with the Charleston Jazz Orchestra, performing the Top 10 hits from the last 10 years
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150-$2,000
More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2CpjOcM
Brett Dennen
What: Brett Dennen with Nick Mulvey.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Larry Keel Experience
What: Larry Keel Experience with The Lowhills; $15-$17
When: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
20 Watt Tombstone
What: 20 Watt Tombstone with The Maness Brothers
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Burns Alley Tavern, 354-B King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/events/1092622780904157
Sunday
Jazz Jam
What: Presented by the Charleston Jazz Club, led by Todd Beals and featuring Oscar Rivers Jr., Duda Lucena, Steve Simon and more
When: 3-7 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Bowen's Island Dockhouse, 1870 Bowen's Island Road, James Island
More Info: facebook.com/events/1105252742984880
Robotrio
When: 6 p.m. Sundays on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
'Guys & Gillian'
What: “Guys & Gillian: A Tribute to Gillian Welch, Emmylou Harris and Alison Krauss,” featuring John Holenko, Bon Culver, Derrick Deakins, Mark Yampolsky and Brad Edwardson.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$17
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Bob Dylan
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $58-$118; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
lespecial
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Mike Quinn & Friends
When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Tuesday
Marshgrass Mamas
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Dirty Grass Players
When: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 6; $7-$10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Carly Moffa, Volunteer, Kyle Cox, Jake Decker, Shiloh Hill, Baggage (Sirsy), Eli Cook, Matt Parker & The Deacons and Jamison Alley; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Reckoning
When: Grateful Dead Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Gin House Boys
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys,
Allen Stone
What: Allen Stone with Nick Waterhouse; $25
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Aqueous
What: Aqueous with The Heavy Pets; $13-$15
When: 9:15 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com