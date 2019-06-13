Today
Cheers on the Pier
What: Chris Boone 6-8 p.m.
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
More Info: ccprc.com/3286/Cheers-on-the-Pier
Jazz on the Beach
What: Todd Beals Trio 6:30-9 p.m. Thursdays
Where: The Refuge, 517 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Kings of Jazz
What: Steve Simon & The Kings of Jazz 7-10 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Barsa Tapas Lounge & Bar, 630 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Rusty Bull Music
What: Jamison Alley 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Chris Boone 7-10 p.m. Friday; Kyle Lacy 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: rustybullbrewing.com
Tin Roof Music
What: Majic Dust, Modern Fires and Rich Nobody 8 p.m. Thursday ($7); Faction 15, 27 G.O.D. and Dylan Swinson 6 p.m. Friday ($7); Micah Schnabel (Two Cow Garage) and Vanessa Jean Speckman 9 p.m. Monday; Trivia Factory 8-10 p.m. Tuesday; Honna, Orange Doors, Pierce Alexander and Claire Conway 8 p.m. Wednesday ($7-$10)
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Ugly Radio Rebellion
What: Music of Frank Zappa with Ike Willis; $10-$12
When: 9:30 p.m. June 13
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Throwback Thursday
What: Dan's Tramp Stamp & The Money Bags
When: 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. June 13
Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2IvqhCv
Smoke Music
What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Just Groove 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2NtQfZg
Friday
Party at the Point
What: Randall Fowler with Lauren Hall; $8
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. June 14
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2ZLF0kQ
Music on the Green
What: Louie D. Project 6-9 p.m.
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: bit.ly/2IBaN1E
Sea Cruz
What: Dancing and dinner with the Summerville Shaggers; $20-$25
When: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. dancing June 14
Where: Miler Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2XDBw25
The Wobblers
When: 7-10 p.m. June 14
Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: wobblersmusic.com
Travelin’ Kine
What: Travelin’ Kine and Gaslight Street; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. June 14
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Brick Music
What: Free Ride 10 p.m. Friday; Greg Keys 5-8 p.m. and Michael Martin Band 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Egoyiw
Big Wheel & The Hubcaps
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/2GKk44W
Saturday
The Get Down
What: Costume contest, lip-sync battle and music from Manny Houston
When: 5-9 p.m. June 15
Where: Ink N Ivy, 565 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2R6B621
Sideshow Americans & Friends
What: Sideshow Americans with members of Susto, The Royal Tinfoil, High Divers and more
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Shaggin' on the Cooper
What: Beach music from The Coppertones; $8-$10
When: 7 p.m. June 15
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
More Info: bit.ly/2I9sCUR
Mason Jar Muzik
What: Black Power Mixtape, The Hooplas and Blind Budapest; $15
When: 8 p.m. June 15
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Hiss Golden Messenger
What: Hiss Golden Messenger with Anna St. Louis; $20
When: 9 p.m. June 15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Monday
John Cusatis
When: 5:30 p.m. June 17
Where: Coconut Joe's Beach Grill, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: cusatis.com
Tuesday
WEZL: Party in the Park
What: Lauren Alaina, Brandon Lay and Page Mackenzie
When: 6-9 p.m. June 18
Where: Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman, Jr. Blvd.
More Info: ihr.fm/2KcafB0
Never Better
What: Never Better with Short Division and GODS
When: 8:30 p.m. June 18
Where: Big Gun Burger Shop & Bar, 137 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2XEUNjQ
Kabaka Pyramid
What: Kabaka Pyramid & The Bebble Rockers; $20-$23
When: 9 p.m. June 18
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Xaris, Reverend Freakchild, Lisa De Novo, Bizness Suit and Pool League; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. June 19
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com