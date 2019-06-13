Today

Cheers on the Pier

What: Chris Boone 6-8 p.m.

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

More Info: ccprc.com/3286/Cheers-on-the-Pier

Jazz on the Beach

What: Todd Beals Trio 6:30-9 p.m. Thursdays

Where: The Refuge, 517 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Kings of Jazz

What: Steve Simon & The Kings of Jazz 7-10 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Barsa Tapas Lounge & Bar, 630 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Rusty Bull Music

What: Jamison Alley 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Chris Boone 7-10 p.m. Friday; Kyle Lacy 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: rustybullbrewing.com

Tin Roof Music

What: Majic Dust, Modern Fires and Rich Nobody 8 p.m. Thursday ($7); Faction 15, 27 G.O.D. and Dylan Swinson 6 p.m. Friday ($7); Micah Schnabel (Two Cow Garage) and Vanessa Jean Speckman 9 p.m. Monday; Trivia Factory 8-10 p.m. Tuesday; Honna, Orange Doors, Pierce Alexander and Claire Conway 8 p.m. Wednesday ($7-$10)

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Ugly Radio Rebellion

What: Music of Frank Zappa with Ike Willis; $10-$12

When: 9:30 p.m. June 13

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Throwback Thursday

What: Dan's Tramp Stamp & The Money Bags

When: 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. June 13

Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2IvqhCv

Smoke Music

What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Just Groove 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2NtQfZg

Friday

Party at the Point

What: Randall Fowler with Lauren Hall; $8

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. June 14

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2ZLF0kQ

Music on the Green

What: Louie D. Project 6-9 p.m.

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: bit.ly/2IBaN1E

Sea Cruz

What: Dancing and dinner with the Summerville Shaggers; $20-$25

When: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. dancing June 14

Where: Miler Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2XDBw25

The Wobblers

When: 7-10 p.m. June 14

Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: wobblersmusic.com

Travelin’ Kine

What: Travelin’ Kine and Gaslight Street; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. June 14

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz

Brick Music

What: Free Ride 10 p.m. Friday; Greg Keys 5-8 p.m. and Michael Martin Band 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Egoyiw

Big Wheel & The Hubcaps

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: bit.ly/2GKk44W

Saturday

The Get Down

What: Costume contest, lip-sync battle and music from Manny Houston

When: 5-9 p.m. June 15

Where: Ink N Ivy, 565 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2R6B621

Sideshow Americans & Friends

What: Sideshow Americans with members of Susto, The Royal Tinfoil, High Divers and more

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz

Shaggin' on the Cooper

What: Beach music from The Coppertones; $8-$10

When: 7 p.m. June 15

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

More Info: bit.ly/2I9sCUR

Mason Jar Muzik

What: Black Power Mixtape, The Hooplas and Blind Budapest; $15

When: 8 p.m. June 15

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Hiss Golden Messenger

What: Hiss Golden Messenger with Anna St. Louis; $20

When: 9 p.m. June 15

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz

Monday

John Cusatis

When: 5:30 p.m. June 17

Where: Coconut Joe's Beach Grill, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: cusatis.com

Tuesday

WEZL: Party in the Park

What: Lauren Alaina, Brandon Lay and Page Mackenzie

When: 6-9 p.m. June 18

Where: Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman, Jr. Blvd.

More Info: ihr.fm/2KcafB0

Never Better

What: Never Better with Short Division and GODS

When: 8:30 p.m. June 18

Where: Big Gun Burger Shop & Bar, 137 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2XEUNjQ

Kabaka Pyramid

What: Kabaka Pyramid & The Bebble Rockers; $20-$23

When: 9 p.m. June 18

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2SQ3olz

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Xaris, Reverend Freakchild, Lisa De Novo, Bizness Suit and Pool League; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. June 19

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

