Today
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Rusty Bull Music
What: Ward Buckheister 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Robbie Madison Band ('90s Night) 7-10 p.m. Friday; Eric Vaughn 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: rustybullbrewing.com
Lovers Leap
What: Lovers Leap, collaboration between Shelby Means and Joel Timmons (Sally & George) and Mary Lucey and Billy Cardine (Biscuit Burners), with Marshgrass Mamas; $10-$12
When: 8 p.m. March 14
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
‘Hunks: The Show’
What: "Magic Mike"-style male revue; $19.95-$34.95
When: 8 p.m. March 14
Where: Gen X Cabaret, 7219 Cross County Road, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Tz7caQ
Tin Roof Music
What: Matadero and Prince Crimson 9 p.m. Thursday ($5); The Stone Eye, Mode Low and Sundrifter 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Yotam Ben Horin, Shira and CJ Deluca 8 p.m. Monday ($7); Flatfoot and The 33s 8 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Smoke Music Downtown
What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Lavish Sounds 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Lucky Hour Party
What: Music, dancing and drink specials in honor of the upcoming Irish holiday; $15
When: 5 p.m. March 15
Where: Big Gun Burger Shop, 137 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2CbyoSt
Louie D. Project
When: 9 p.m. March 15
Where: Mainland Container, 1528 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: louied.com
Runaway Gin
What: Phish tribute at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; $13-$22
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Follywood Music
What: Benderfunk 10 p.m. Friday; Ohana Hui 9 p.m. Saturday; Sweet T 6 p.m. Sundays; Open Mic with Mac Calhoun 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Brick Music
What: Jaykob Hendrick Band 10 p.m. Friday; Gravy Wave Band 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Saturday
Shamrock-the-Dock
What: Music from Moonlight Ale, Jacob Poole Band, Bender Funk and Soul Fish, with a bagpiper throughout the afternoon.
When: 1-8:30 p.m. March 16
Where: Red’s Ice House on Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2J1xy0n
Redstone
When: 9:30 p.m. March 16
Where: Summer Breeze, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville
More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC
Louie D. Project
When: 4-7 p.m. March 16
Where: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, 2205 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
More Info: louied.com
The Ol’ 55s
When: 6-9 p.m. March 16
Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/tavernandtable
World Cafe Music
What: Middle Eastern jazz fusion from Peter Kfoury and Pete Cortese, and a Celtic music set from Clelia Reardon and Sadie DeWall.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 16
Where: Gage Hall Coffeehouse, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$15 suggested donation
More Info: charlestonuu.org/events/coffeehouse-concert-world-music-cafe
Bootless
When: 9:30 p.m. March 16; $5
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
More Info: honkytonksaloon.com
Sunday
Block Party
What: Container Bar Charleston and Rutledge Cab Company will host a St. Patrick’s Day Block Party with an oyster roast, food trucks, live music and more.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 17
Where: Corner of Rutledge Ave. and Mt. Pleasant St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2TA115U
Tuesday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 5 p.m. March 19
Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Reggae Tuesday
When: 6 p.m. March 19
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Keith Hille, Mr. Wait, BONOMO, Haley Mae Campbell, Rush Morgan and Swampcandy; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. March 20
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Carroll Brown Band
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.
More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com
Trivia, Beer Release
What: “Lord of the Rings” trivia and the limited release of a “hobbit-worthy” ale.
When: 8 p.m. March 20
Where: Fam's Brewing Company, 1291 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2HtRJBR
tomatoband
What: tomatoband with Sexbruise? after Dead on the Deck with Reckoning; $8
When: 9:30 p.m. March 20
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com