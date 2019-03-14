Lovers Leap

Lovers Leap is a collaboration between Shelby Means and Joel Timmons (Sally & George) and Mary Lucey and Billy Cardine (Biscuit Burners).

 Provided/IVPR

Today

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Rusty Bull Music

What: Ward Buckheister 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Robbie Madison Band ('90s Night) 7-10 p.m. Friday; Eric Vaughn 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: rustybullbrewing.com

Lovers Leap

What: Lovers Leap, collaboration between Shelby Means and Joel Timmons (Sally & George) and Mary Lucey and Billy Cardine (Biscuit Burners), with Marshgrass Mamas; $10-$12

When: 8 p.m. March 14

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

‘Hunks: The Show’

What: "Magic Mike"-style male revue; $19.95-$34.95

When: 8 p.m. March 14

Where: Gen X Cabaret, 7219 Cross County Road, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Tz7caQ

Tin Roof Music

What: Matadero and Prince Crimson 9 p.m. Thursday ($5); The Stone Eye, Mode Low and Sundrifter 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Yotam Ben Horin, Shira and CJ Deluca 8 p.m. Monday ($7); Flatfoot and The 33s 8 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Smoke Music Downtown

What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Lavish Sounds 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Lucky Hour Party

What: Music, dancing and drink specials in honor of the upcoming Irish holiday; $15

When: 5 p.m. March 15

Where: Big Gun Burger Shop, 137 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2CbyoSt

Louie D. Project

When: 9 p.m. March 15

Where: Mainland Container, 1528 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: louied.com

Runaway Gin

What: Phish tribute at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; $13-$22

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Follywood Music

What: Benderfunk 10 p.m. Friday; Ohana Hui 9 p.m. Saturday; Sweet T 6 p.m. Sundays; Open Mic with Mac Calhoun 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Brick Music

What: Jaykob Hendrick Band 10 p.m. Friday; Gravy Wave Band 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Saturday

Shamrock-the-Dock

What: Music from Moonlight Ale, Jacob Poole Band, Bender Funk and Soul Fish, with a bagpiper throughout the afternoon.

When: 1-8:30 p.m. March 16

Where: Red’s Ice House on Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2J1xy0n

Redstone

When: 9:30 p.m. March 16

Where: Summer Breeze, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville

More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC

Louie D. Project

When: 4-7 p.m. March 16

Where: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, 2205 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

More Info: louied.com

The Ol’ 55s

When: 6-9 p.m. March 16

Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/tavernandtable

World Cafe Music

What: Middle Eastern jazz fusion from Peter Kfoury and Pete Cortese, and a Celtic music set from Clelia Reardon and Sadie DeWall.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 16

Where: Gage Hall Coffeehouse, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$15 suggested donation

More Info: charlestonuu.org/events/coffeehouse-concert-world-music-cafe

Bootless

When: 9:30 p.m. March 16; $5

Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

More Info: honkytonksaloon.com

Sunday

Block Party

What: Container Bar Charleston and Rutledge Cab Company will host a St. Patrick’s Day Block Party with an oyster roast, food trucks, live music and more.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 17

Where: Corner of Rutledge Ave. and Mt. Pleasant St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2TA115U

Tuesday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 5 p.m. March 19

Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Reggae Tuesday

When: 6 p.m. March 19

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Keith Hille, Mr. Wait, BONOMO, Haley Mae Campbell, Rush Morgan and Swampcandy; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. March 20

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Carroll Brown Band

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.

More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com

Trivia, Beer Release

What: “Lord of the Rings” trivia and the limited release of a “hobbit-worthy” ale.

When: 8 p.m. March 20

Where: Fam's Brewing Company, 1291 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2HtRJBR

tomatoband

What: tomatoband with Sexbruise? after Dead on the Deck with Reckoning; $8

When: 9:30 p.m. March 20

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com