Today

SOL Music

What: Derek Cribb (Mount Pleasant); Dave Landeo (Summerville); Lauren Hall Duo (Downtown)

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen, 1101 Stockade Lane, Mount Pleasant; 1651 N. Main St., Summerville; 385 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: solsouthwestkitchen.com

Red’s Music

What: The Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; Soul Fish 10 p.m. Friday; Bender Funk 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Jamisun 6-9 p.m. Sunday; Derek Cribb 6-9 p.m. Monday

Where: Red’s Icehouse at Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar

Graham Whorley

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 16 on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Comedy Night 

What: Hosted by Hagan Chase Ragland with Blayr Nias, Jerrod Smith, Ryan Van Genderen, Shawna Jarrett, Zack Kennedy and Nate Allen 7-10 p.m.

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., Ste 110, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2vK7wWC

Rodney Carrington 

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $39.50 -$79.50

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Red Cedar Review

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

‘Friends’ Trivia Night 

When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings

Washout Music

What: Ras Bonghi 8-11 p.m. Thursdays; Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Friday; Plane Jane 9 p.m.-midnight p.m. Saturday; Donnie Polk 4-7 p.m. and 8-11 p.m. Sundays; Brady Smith 8-11 p.m. Mondays; Ole 55’s 8-11 p.m. Tuesdays; Josh Hughett and Dale Baker 8-11 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/TheWashoutFolly

Chris Knight

What: Chris Knight with Jordan Igoe; $20-$25

When: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Southern Avenue

What: Southern Avenue with Finnegan Bell; $5-$10

When: 9 p.m. doors Aug. 16

Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd.

More Info: the-windjammer.com/events

Staggers & Jags

What: Staggers & Jags with The Pluff Mud String Band; $5

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Victor Provost

What: Steel pannist 9 p.m.-midnight Aug. 16

Where: Proof, 437 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: victorprovost.com

Smoke Music Downtown

What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; The Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Wasabi Music

What: John Sherrill 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday; Derek Cribb 5-9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Wasabi, 194 Seven Farms Drive

More Info: wasabirestaurantgroup.com/di/music

Morgan Creek Music

What: Matt Vrba 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Jon Rooks 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday; Perlino Duo 4-7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave.

More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music

Seth G   

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2P5Q4ng

Music on the Green

What: The Coppertones 6-9 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: bit.ly/2vnPEAI

Smoke Music Mount P

What: Dave Gillease 7-10 p.m. Friday; Kelly Sanchez 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Ronnie Johnson noon-3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Country Night

What: Andrew Beam and Joe Taylor 8-11 p.m.

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings

Shakin’ Martinis   

When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: Bowties Speakeasy, 1956 Maybank Highway, Suite E, James Island

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Mahogany Soul Presents:   

What: Janet Jackson: Anthology of an Icon with Jeremy Navar; $12-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Follywood Music

What: Treblehook 10 p.m. Friday; Sunflowers & Sin 10 p.m. Saturday; Ed “Porkchop” Meyer 5 p.m. Sunday; Karl Henrickson 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Sand Dollar Music   

When: Moxie 10 p.m. Friday and Stay Tuned 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: bit.ly/220iJKL

The Brick Music

What: Gracious Day 10 p.m. Friday; The Business 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Saturday

UltraLit Festival   

What: Money Bagg Yo with Mariah Lynn, BlocBoy JB, Tucka and more 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 18-19; music starts at 6 p.m.

Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road

Price: $25 general; $75 VIP

More Info: bit.ly/2MleydV

Junco Partner

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 18 on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Holy City Steel Collective

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2N3o41O

Dumpstaphunk

What: Dumpstaphunk with Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers; $20-$25

When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Creekside Anniv.

What: Creekside Comedy one-year anniversary show with host Keith “Big Daddy” Dee, Hannah Hogan, Shawna Jarrett, Sofiya and Blayr Nias; $10

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Mopur8

Sunday

Robotrio 

What: Ross Bogan, Jonathan Pearce and Wallace Mullinax 5:30 p.m. Sundays on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Gangstagrass

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 18; $10-$12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Mike Quinn & Friends

When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: barmashchs.com

Tuesday

Staggers & Jags

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 21 on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Queen Street Harmony 

What: This week’s Queen Street Harmony Series with Awendaw Green will feature Pierce Edens and Johnny Holliday; $10-$15

When: 7-10 p.m. July 28

Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html

Wednesday

Carroll Brown Band 

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.

More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com

Little Bird

What: Little Bird with Kendall Street Company; $10

When: 9:15 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com