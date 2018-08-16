Today
SOL Music
What: Derek Cribb (Mount Pleasant); Dave Landeo (Summerville); Lauren Hall Duo (Downtown)
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen, 1101 Stockade Lane, Mount Pleasant; 1651 N. Main St., Summerville; 385 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: solsouthwestkitchen.com
Red’s Music
What: The Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; Soul Fish 10 p.m. Friday; Bender Funk 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Jamisun 6-9 p.m. Sunday; Derek Cribb 6-9 p.m. Monday
Where: Red’s Icehouse at Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar
Graham Whorley
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 16 on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Comedy Night
What: Hosted by Hagan Chase Ragland with Blayr Nias, Jerrod Smith, Ryan Van Genderen, Shawna Jarrett, Zack Kennedy and Nate Allen 7-10 p.m.
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., Ste 110, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2vK7wWC
Rodney Carrington
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39.50 -$79.50
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Red Cedar Review
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
‘Friends’ Trivia Night
When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings
Washout Music
What: Ras Bonghi 8-11 p.m. Thursdays; Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Friday; Plane Jane 9 p.m.-midnight p.m. Saturday; Donnie Polk 4-7 p.m. and 8-11 p.m. Sundays; Brady Smith 8-11 p.m. Mondays; Ole 55’s 8-11 p.m. Tuesdays; Josh Hughett and Dale Baker 8-11 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/TheWashoutFolly
Chris Knight
What: Chris Knight with Jordan Igoe; $20-$25
When: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Southern Avenue
What: Southern Avenue with Finnegan Bell; $5-$10
When: 9 p.m. doors Aug. 16
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd.
More Info: the-windjammer.com/events
Staggers & Jags
What: Staggers & Jags with The Pluff Mud String Band; $5
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Victor Provost
What: Steel pannist 9 p.m.-midnight Aug. 16
Where: Proof, 437 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: victorprovost.com
Smoke Music Downtown
What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; The Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Wasabi Music
What: John Sherrill 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday; Derek Cribb 5-9 p.m. Saturday
Where: Wasabi, 194 Seven Farms Drive
More Info: wasabirestaurantgroup.com/di/music
Morgan Creek Music
What: Matt Vrba 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Jon Rooks 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday; Perlino Duo 4-7 p.m. Sunday
Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave.
More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music
Seth G
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2P5Q4ng
Music on the Green
What: The Coppertones 6-9 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: bit.ly/2vnPEAI
Smoke Music Mount P
What: Dave Gillease 7-10 p.m. Friday; Kelly Sanchez 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Ronnie Johnson noon-3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Country Night
What: Andrew Beam and Joe Taylor 8-11 p.m.
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: Bowties Speakeasy, 1956 Maybank Highway, Suite E, James Island
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Mahogany Soul Presents:
What: Janet Jackson: Anthology of an Icon with Jeremy Navar; $12-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Follywood Music
What: Treblehook 10 p.m. Friday; Sunflowers & Sin 10 p.m. Saturday; Ed “Porkchop” Meyer 5 p.m. Sunday; Karl Henrickson 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Sand Dollar Music
When: Moxie 10 p.m. Friday and Stay Tuned 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/220iJKL
The Brick Music
What: Gracious Day 10 p.m. Friday; The Business 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Saturday
UltraLit Festival
What: Money Bagg Yo with Mariah Lynn, BlocBoy JB, Tucka and more 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 18-19; music starts at 6 p.m.
Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road
Price: $25 general; $75 VIP
More Info: bit.ly/2MleydV
Junco Partner
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 18 on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Holy City Steel Collective
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2N3o41O
Dumpstaphunk
What: Dumpstaphunk with Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers; $20-$25
When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Creekside Anniv.
What: Creekside Comedy one-year anniversary show with host Keith “Big Daddy” Dee, Hannah Hogan, Shawna Jarrett, Sofiya and Blayr Nias; $10
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Mopur8
Sunday
Robotrio
What: Ross Bogan, Jonathan Pearce and Wallace Mullinax 5:30 p.m. Sundays on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Gangstagrass
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 18; $10-$12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Mike Quinn & Friends
When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: barmashchs.com
Tuesday
Staggers & Jags
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 21 on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Queen Street Harmony
What: This week’s Queen Street Harmony Series with Awendaw Green will feature Pierce Edens and Johnny Holliday; $10-$15
When: 7-10 p.m. July 28
Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html
Wednesday
Carroll Brown Band
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.
More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com
Little Bird
What: Little Bird with Kendall Street Company; $10
When: 9:15 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com