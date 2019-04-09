Today

Red’s Music

What: The Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; Taco Donkey 9:30 p.m. Friday; Under the Sun 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Justin Hodge 5-8 p.m. Sunday; Jamisun 6-9 p.m. Monday

Where: Red’s Icehouse, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: redsicehouse.com

Rusty Bull Music

What: Bubba LeMacks 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Tom Buechi 7-10 p.m. Friday; Whiskey Diablo 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: rustybullbrewing.com

Washout Music

What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Friday; Donnie Polk 4-7 p.m. Sunday; Ol’ 55s 7-10 p.m. Tuesday; Dale Baker 7-10 p.m. Wednesday

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: follywashout.com

Tin Roof Music

What: Rye Baby and Zak Kee & Friends 8 p.m. Thursday; Fulcrum, Go Jenny Go, Alley Way Saints and Deviate 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Rocket 77, Anergy and Super Runaway 8 p.m. Saturday ($7); Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday; Jared Petteys & The Headliners and The Rockabilly Salamanders 9 p.m. Wednesday ($5)

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: http://bit.ly/2TVZnMO

Kickback

What: Tennis Courts, Easy Honey, Eighty-Seven Nights and Wub2Wub

When: 8 p.m. April 11

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: musicfarm.com

Tony Lucca

What: Tony Lucca with Ernie Halter and special guest Tom Mackell

When: 9 p.m. April 11

Where: Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: theroyalamerican.com

Follywood Music

What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Eric Penrod Trio 10 p.m. Friday; Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Saturday; Sweet T 6 p.m. Sundays; Open Mic with Mac Calhoun Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Funk Jam

What: POHO Funk Jam with Mike Quinn, Corey Stephens, Thomas Kenney and more

When: 9:30 p.m. April 11

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $10

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Friday

98 Rockfest

What: Halestorm, Underoath, P.O.D., Pop Evil, Rival Sons and Mason Jar Muzik

When: 2 p.m. gates April 12

Where: Exchange Park, 9850 Highway 78, Ladson

Price: $35-$50

More Info: my98rock.com/rockfest-2019

Brick Music

What: Stephanie Schecter 6-8 p.m. and Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Friday; High Five 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Meshell Wolfe Duo

When: 6-9 p.m. April 12

Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/msrosesfinefood

Adam & Elsewhere

When: 7 p.m. April 12

Where: Rita's Seaside Grille, 2 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/ritasonfolly

Jeff Bateman & Friends

When: 7 p.m. April 12

Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: rustyruddermtp.com/events2

Shakin’ Martinis

When: 8-11 p.m. April 12

Where: Krazy Owls, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Gaslight Street

What: Gaslight Street with Kozelski; $10

When: 9 p.m. April 12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Mike Freund Band

When: 10 p.m. April 12; $5

Where: Burns Alley, 354 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2P0xM7e

Krushtones

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: bit.ly/2FZIEyb

Soul Fish

When: 10 p.m. April 12

Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2D77YSp

Saturday

Afrobeat Burnout

When: 7:30 p.m. April 13

Where: Djum, 2023-A Reynolds Ave., North Charleston

Price: $10-$35

More Info: bit.ly/2KkvyAZ

Black Jacket Symphony

What: Journey’s album “Escape” and greatest hits

When: 8 p.m. April 13

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35-$40

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Comedy Night

What: Host Keith “Big Daddy” Dee will host, with Kevin Williams, Drew Harrison and Rollin’ Jay Moore

When: 9 p.m. April 13

Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: bit.ly/2GbgmSJ

Ila Minori

When: 9 p.m. April 13

Where: The Mill, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/themillparkcircle

Bright Light Social Hour

When: 10 p.m. April 13

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $12-$15

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Chris Wilcox, David Wiseman, Wildflower Station, Dacota Muckey, Caroline Keller Band and Marl Bryan with Big Tastee & The Lip; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. April 17

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $5 suggested donation

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Jamey Johnson

When: 8 p.m. April 17

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $49.50-$75

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Purple Madness

What: Tribute to Prince

When: 8 p.m. April 17

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $7.50-$15

More Info: musicfarm.com