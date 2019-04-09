Today
Red’s Music
What: The Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; Taco Donkey 9:30 p.m. Friday; Under the Sun 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Justin Hodge 5-8 p.m. Sunday; Jamisun 6-9 p.m. Monday
Where: Red’s Icehouse, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: redsicehouse.com
Rusty Bull Music
What: Bubba LeMacks 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Tom Buechi 7-10 p.m. Friday; Whiskey Diablo 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: rustybullbrewing.com
Washout Music
What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Friday; Donnie Polk 4-7 p.m. Sunday; Ol’ 55s 7-10 p.m. Tuesday; Dale Baker 7-10 p.m. Wednesday
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: follywashout.com
Tin Roof Music
What: Rye Baby and Zak Kee & Friends 8 p.m. Thursday; Fulcrum, Go Jenny Go, Alley Way Saints and Deviate 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Rocket 77, Anergy and Super Runaway 8 p.m. Saturday ($7); Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday; Jared Petteys & The Headliners and The Rockabilly Salamanders 9 p.m. Wednesday ($5)
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: http://bit.ly/2TVZnMO
Kickback
What: Tennis Courts, Easy Honey, Eighty-Seven Nights and Wub2Wub
When: 8 p.m. April 11
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: musicfarm.com
Tony Lucca
What: Tony Lucca with Ernie Halter and special guest Tom Mackell
When: 9 p.m. April 11
Where: Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: theroyalamerican.com
Follywood Music
What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Eric Penrod Trio 10 p.m. Friday; Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Saturday; Sweet T 6 p.m. Sundays; Open Mic with Mac Calhoun Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Funk Jam
What: POHO Funk Jam with Mike Quinn, Corey Stephens, Thomas Kenney and more
When: 9:30 p.m. April 11
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $10
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Friday
98 Rockfest
What: Halestorm, Underoath, P.O.D., Pop Evil, Rival Sons and Mason Jar Muzik
When: 2 p.m. gates April 12
Where: Exchange Park, 9850 Highway 78, Ladson
Price: $35-$50
More Info: my98rock.com/rockfest-2019
Brick Music
What: Stephanie Schecter 6-8 p.m. and Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Friday; High Five 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Meshell Wolfe Duo
When: 6-9 p.m. April 12
Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/msrosesfinefood
Adam & Elsewhere
When: 7 p.m. April 12
Where: Rita's Seaside Grille, 2 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/ritasonfolly
Jeff Bateman & Friends
When: 7 p.m. April 12
Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: rustyruddermtp.com/events2
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 8-11 p.m. April 12
Where: Krazy Owls, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Gaslight Street
What: Gaslight Street with Kozelski; $10
When: 9 p.m. April 12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Mike Freund Band
When: 10 p.m. April 12; $5
Where: Burns Alley, 354 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2P0xM7e
Krushtones
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/2FZIEyb
Soul Fish
When: 10 p.m. April 12
Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2D77YSp
Saturday
Afrobeat Burnout
When: 7:30 p.m. April 13
Where: Djum, 2023-A Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: bit.ly/2KkvyAZ
Black Jacket Symphony
What: Journey’s album “Escape” and greatest hits
When: 8 p.m. April 13
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$40
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Comedy Night
What: Host Keith “Big Daddy” Dee will host, with Kevin Williams, Drew Harrison and Rollin’ Jay Moore
When: 9 p.m. April 13
Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/2GbgmSJ
Ila Minori
When: 9 p.m. April 13
Where: The Mill, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/themillparkcircle
Bright Light Social Hour
When: 10 p.m. April 13
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $12-$15
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Chris Wilcox, David Wiseman, Wildflower Station, Dacota Muckey, Caroline Keller Band and Marl Bryan with Big Tastee & The Lip; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. April 17
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $5 suggested donation
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Jamey Johnson
When: 8 p.m. April 17
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $49.50-$75
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Purple Madness
What: Tribute to Prince
When: 8 p.m. April 17
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $7.50-$15
More Info: musicfarm.com