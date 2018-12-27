Today

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

‘Vibe-N-Paint’

What: Good Vibes presents” Vibe-N-Paint” with hip-hop, rap and R&B music from DJTStreets, vendors and additional performers. Non-painting tickets are available.

When: 8-11 p.m. Dec. 27

Where: Souls Jazz Bar, 7550 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: bit.ly/2CqIz60

Fusion Jonez

When: 9 p.m. out on the deck stage Dec. 27

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Follywood Music

What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Thomas Champagne Band 10 p.m. Friday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Tin Roof Events

What: John Wilkes Telephone Booth with Marytree 9 p.m. Thursday ($5); Trouble Boys (Thin Lizzy tribute) 10 p.m. Friday ($5); Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Smoke Music Downtown

What: Just Groove 10 p.m. Thursday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Friday; Me & Mr. Jones 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

POHO Family Funk Revue

When: 6 p.m. out on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Queen Street Harmony

What: This week’s Queen Street Harmony Series with Awendaw Green will feature Sally & George and The By & By; $15-$20

When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 28

Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html

Jump, Little Children

What: Jump, Little Children in support of new album, “Sparrow,” with the New Oblivion Orchestra.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 28

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $40-$50

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

‘Smooth & Groove’

What: Music from DJ Easy B and Buck Smooth

When: 7 p.m.-midnight Dec. 28

Where: Inspired by Annette Event Planning, 7910 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-225-1077, bit.ly/2Sc880p

Little Bird

What: Little Bird and Midnight North with Three Star Revival

When: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 28

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $12-$15

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Saturday

Perpetual Groove Weekend

What: Perpetual Groove with Wild Adriatic 9 p.m. Saturday; Perpetual Groove with Maradeen 9 p.m. Sunday; Perpetual Groove acoustic on the deck 4:20 p.m. Sunday; Perpetual Groove NYE 9 p.m. Monday

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway

Price: $10-$30; additional 2-day and 3-day ticket options

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Bootless

When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 29

Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

Price: $5

More Info: honkytonksaloon.com

Sunday

Name the Music Trivia

When: 3-5:30 p.m. Sundays

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: namethemusic.com

Monday

Holy City Heaters

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

The Shakin’ Martinis

When: 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dec. 31

Where: JuJu Caribbean, 604 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Mike Quinn & Friends

When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/barmashCHS

Wednesday

Name the Music

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: SportsBook of Charleston, 4950 Centre Pointe Drive, #166, North Charleston

More Info: namethemusic.com

Reckoning

What: Reckoning to kick off main stage residency for select Wednesdays in January and early February; no cover

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 2

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com/show/reckoning-6