Today
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
‘Vibe-N-Paint’
What: Good Vibes presents” Vibe-N-Paint” with hip-hop, rap and R&B music from DJTStreets, vendors and additional performers. Non-painting tickets are available.
When: 8-11 p.m. Dec. 27
Where: Souls Jazz Bar, 7550 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: bit.ly/2CqIz60
Fusion Jonez
When: 9 p.m. out on the deck stage Dec. 27
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Follywood Music
What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Thomas Champagne Band 10 p.m. Friday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Tin Roof Events
What: John Wilkes Telephone Booth with Marytree 9 p.m. Thursday ($5); Trouble Boys (Thin Lizzy tribute) 10 p.m. Friday ($5); Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Smoke Music Downtown
What: Just Groove 10 p.m. Thursday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Friday; Me & Mr. Jones 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
POHO Family Funk Revue
When: 6 p.m. out on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Queen Street Harmony
What: This week’s Queen Street Harmony Series with Awendaw Green will feature Sally & George and The By & By; $15-$20
When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 28
Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html
Jump, Little Children
What: Jump, Little Children in support of new album, “Sparrow,” with the New Oblivion Orchestra.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 28
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40-$50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
‘Smooth & Groove’
What: Music from DJ Easy B and Buck Smooth
When: 7 p.m.-midnight Dec. 28
Where: Inspired by Annette Event Planning, 7910 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-225-1077, bit.ly/2Sc880p
Little Bird
What: Little Bird and Midnight North with Three Star Revival
When: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 28
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $12-$15
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Saturday
Perpetual Groove Weekend
What: Perpetual Groove with Wild Adriatic 9 p.m. Saturday; Perpetual Groove with Maradeen 9 p.m. Sunday; Perpetual Groove acoustic on the deck 4:20 p.m. Sunday; Perpetual Groove NYE 9 p.m. Monday
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway
Price: $10-$30; additional 2-day and 3-day ticket options
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Bootless
When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
Price: $5
More Info: honkytonksaloon.com
Sunday
Name the Music Trivia
When: 3-5:30 p.m. Sundays
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: namethemusic.com
Monday
Holy City Heaters
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
The Shakin’ Martinis
When: 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dec. 31
Where: JuJu Caribbean, 604 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Mike Quinn & Friends
When: 9:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/barmashCHS
Wednesday
Name the Music
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: SportsBook of Charleston, 4950 Centre Pointe Drive, #166, North Charleston
More Info: namethemusic.com
Reckoning
What: Reckoning to kick off main stage residency for select Wednesdays in January and early February; no cover
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 2
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com/show/reckoning-6