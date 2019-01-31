Today

Darla

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

CD Release Party

What: Thomas Champagne & Friends CD Release Party with Whitney Hanna and Deadwin

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 31

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: thomaschampagne.com

Jam Session

What: Jam session for musicians, singers, songwriters and lyricists

When: 8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Chucktown Bar & Grill, 2467 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/chucktownbg

Tin Roof Music

What: Dry Reef, 87 Nights and Tennis Courts 9 p.m. Thursday ($7); Bero Bero 9 p.m. Friday; Catriona Sturton, GINNY, Southbound 17 and Matilda Dae 8 p.m. Saturday ($7); Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Follywood Music

What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Ace & The Suspicious Package 10 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday; Open Mic with Mac Calhoun 9 p.m. Tuesday; Red Cedar Review 9 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Smoke Downtown

What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Kelly Sanchez Trio 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

RoBoSchema

What: One set RoBo Trio, one set Schema (EP release) and one collaborative set; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 1

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

HeadRush

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/Headrush-38487636612

Saturday

The Freeway Revival

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Young the Giant

What: Mirror Master Tour: Young the Giant with Sure Sure

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $29-$34+

More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Tuesday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 5 p.m. Feb. 5

Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: www.shrimpcityslim.com

The Magpie Salute

What: Featuring members of the Black Crowes; $35

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 5

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

What: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with The Fritz; $20-$25

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 5

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Nathan Evans Fox, Wyatt Espalin, Clavicles, The CarLeans and C2 & The Brothers Reed; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 6

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Reckoning

What: Winter Main Stage Residency; no cover

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Carroll Brown Band

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Tommy Condon's, 160 Church St.

More Info: carrollbrownmusic.com