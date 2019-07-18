Today

Tin Roof Music

What: Kamikaze Zombie and Mode Low 8 p.m. Thursday ($5); Blank 281 (Blink 182 cover band) 9 p.m. Friday ($10); Daniel Biggins, CJ Deluca, Tres Matones and Logan & The Kidders 8 p.m. Saturday ($8); Comedy Night 7 p.m. and Karaoke 10 p.m. Sunday; Emerald Empire Showcase 8 p.m. Monday (free); Knightsquatch and Steph Something 9 p.m. Wednesday ($5)

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

JGBCB

What: Jerry Garcia Band Cover Band; $10-$12

When: 9:30 p.m. July 18

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Smoke Music

What: Revival 10 p.m. Thursday; Elaborate Shadows 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2NtQfZg

Friday

Kelly Sanchez & Crane Style Band   

What: Kelly Sanchez 4-7 p.m. Friday at Republic and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at LoLA; Crane Style 10 p.m. Saturday at the Whiskey Room at Henry’s

Where: Republic Garden & Lounge, 462 King St., downtown Charleston; LoLA, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston; Henry’s on the Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston

More Info: cranestyleband.com

Music on the Green

What: Java Band 6-9 p.m. July 19

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/events

Sounds on the Square

What: Music from the Caroline Keller Band and food trucks

When: 6-8 p.m. July 19

Where: Nexton Square, 801 Nexton Parkway, Summerville

More Info: nexton.com/sounds

Sunset Concert Series

What: Corey Smith 7 p.m. Friday; Jupiter Coyote 7 p.m. Saturday; $20-$25

Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: the-windjammer.com

Album Release

What: OliviaSade’s release party for “Involving”; $10

When: 7-10 p.m. July 19

Where: Rendezvous At Three, 3381 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2XVbWF3

Reggae Nights

What: Well Charged 8:30-11 p.m.; $10

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

More Info: ccprc.com/1619/Reggae-Nights

Perpetual Groove

What: Acoustic trio PG3: Steven Sandifer, James Anderson and Chris Williams; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. July 19

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Brick Music

What: BuzzRun 10 p.m. Friday; Tyler Boone 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Ocean Drive Party Band

When: 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: oceandrivepartyband.com

Saturday

Shem Creek Boogie Band

When: 6-9 p.m. July 20

Where: The Ponds Amphitheater, 151 Village Ponds Drive, Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2JHvxUl

Project Release

What: Headliner to releases her first project, “Stage”; $5-$10

When: 9 p.m. July 20

Where: 3912 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Y8ay6i

High Plains Drifters

What: Performing The Beastie Boys “License to Ill” in its entirety; $13-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. July 20

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunday

Arkansauce

When: 9 p.m. July 21

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Tuesday

Folly Family Fun Night

What: Live music from Teresa “Sweet T” Parrish and Dragonfly Kids Yoga

When: 5-7 p.m. July 23

Where: Folly River Park, 58 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: cityoffollybeach.com

Kirk Franklin

What: Kirk Franklin with Koryn Hawthorne and Travele Judon; $25-$65

When: 7:30 p.m. July 23

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Singer in the Round with Kevin Koa and Reverend Hylton, Seth Brand, A. Lee Edwards, Side Hustle and Big Thunder & The Rumblefish; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. July 24

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

