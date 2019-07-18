Today
Tin Roof Music
What: Kamikaze Zombie and Mode Low 8 p.m. Thursday ($5); Blank 281 (Blink 182 cover band) 9 p.m. Friday ($10); Daniel Biggins, CJ Deluca, Tres Matones and Logan & The Kidders 8 p.m. Saturday ($8); Comedy Night 7 p.m. and Karaoke 10 p.m. Sunday; Emerald Empire Showcase 8 p.m. Monday (free); Knightsquatch and Steph Something 9 p.m. Wednesday ($5)
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
JGBCB
What: Jerry Garcia Band Cover Band; $10-$12
When: 9:30 p.m. July 18
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Smoke Music
What: Revival 10 p.m. Thursday; Elaborate Shadows 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2NtQfZg
Friday
Kelly Sanchez & Crane Style Band
What: Kelly Sanchez 4-7 p.m. Friday at Republic and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at LoLA; Crane Style 10 p.m. Saturday at the Whiskey Room at Henry’s
Where: Republic Garden & Lounge, 462 King St., downtown Charleston; LoLA, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston; Henry’s on the Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
More Info: cranestyleband.com
Music on the Green
What: Java Band 6-9 p.m. July 19
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/events
Sounds on the Square
What: Music from the Caroline Keller Band and food trucks
When: 6-8 p.m. July 19
Where: Nexton Square, 801 Nexton Parkway, Summerville
More Info: nexton.com/sounds
Sunset Concert Series
What: Corey Smith 7 p.m. Friday; Jupiter Coyote 7 p.m. Saturday; $20-$25
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: the-windjammer.com
Album Release
What: OliviaSade’s release party for “Involving”; $10
When: 7-10 p.m. July 19
Where: Rendezvous At Three, 3381 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2XVbWF3
Reggae Nights
What: Well Charged 8:30-11 p.m.; $10
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
More Info: ccprc.com/1619/Reggae-Nights
Perpetual Groove
What: Acoustic trio PG3: Steven Sandifer, James Anderson and Chris Williams; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. July 19
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Brick Music
What: BuzzRun 10 p.m. Friday; Tyler Boone 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Ocean Drive Party Band
When: 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: oceandrivepartyband.com
Saturday
Shem Creek Boogie Band
When: 6-9 p.m. July 20
Where: The Ponds Amphitheater, 151 Village Ponds Drive, Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2JHvxUl
Project Release
What: Headliner to releases her first project, “Stage”; $5-$10
When: 9 p.m. July 20
Where: 3912 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Y8ay6i
High Plains Drifters
What: Performing The Beastie Boys “License to Ill” in its entirety; $13-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. July 20
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday
Arkansauce
When: 9 p.m. July 21
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Tuesday
Folly Family Fun Night
What: Live music from Teresa “Sweet T” Parrish and Dragonfly Kids Yoga
When: 5-7 p.m. July 23
Where: Folly River Park, 58 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: cityoffollybeach.com
Kirk Franklin
What: Kirk Franklin with Koryn Hawthorne and Travele Judon; $25-$65
When: 7:30 p.m. July 23
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Singer in the Round with Kevin Koa and Reverend Hylton, Seth Brand, A. Lee Edwards, Side Hustle and Big Thunder & The Rumblefish; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. July 24
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com