Joe Bonamassa

Two-time Grammy nomintee Joe Bonamassa will perform at the Gaillard Center on Monday.

 Provided/Big Hassle Media/Jen Rosenstein

Today

Everyone Orchestra

What: Members of Everyone Orchestra, Further, The Disco Biscuits, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, The Revivalists, Aquarium Rescue Unit, Doom Flamingo, Sol Driven Train, Dangermuffin, moe. and more, with the Cris Jacobs Band, Schema, Aaron Firetag and Easy Honey

When: Feb. 28-March 2

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $15-$25; weekend packages available

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Baby Yaga

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: Big Gun Burger Shop, 137 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/baby.yaga.band

Smoke Downtown

What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tom Crowley & Friends 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

John Cusatis

When: 6:30 p.m. March 1

Where: Mueller's Pub, 630 Skylark Drive, Charleston

More Info: cusatis.com

Rusty Bull 

What: Brady Smith 7-10 p.m. Friday; Holy City Steel Collective 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: rustybullbrewing.com

Old Dominion

What: Old Dominion with Jordan Davis and Mitchell TenPenny; $29-$59+

When: 7:30 p.m. March 1

Where: North Charleston Coliseum 5001 Coliseum Drive

More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Hollow Point

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: hollowpointrock.com

Follywood Music

What: Ace & The Suspicious Package 10 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday; Sweet T 6 p.m. Sundays; Open Mic with Mac Calhoun 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Saturday

Soul Fish Duo

When: 6-9 p.m. March 2

Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/tavernandtable

Jesse & The Trippers

When: 10 p.m. March 2

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Louie D. Project

When: 10 p.m. March 2

Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: louied.com

Sunday

Travis Greene

What: Travis Greene with Mosaic MSC; $30-$75

When: 8 p.m. March 3

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

The Mother Hips

What: The Mother Hips with Leion III; $15-$17

When: 8:30 p.m. March 3

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Joe Bonamassa

When: 8 p.m. March 4; $76-$199

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: gaillardcenter.org

Tuesday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 4-6:30 p.m. March 5

Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

C Brown & The Saints

What: Fat Tuesday celebration and NOLA funk from Campbell Brown, Ryan Bonner, Matt Thompson and Jonathan Pearce

When: 8:30 p.m. March 3

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Gino Castillo

When: 9 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Prohibition, 547 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: prohibitioncharleston.com

Wednesday

The Last Bison

What: The Last Bison with Skylar Gudasz (Big Star’s Third, Hiss Golden Messenger); $15

When: 9:30 p.m. March 6

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com