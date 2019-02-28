Today
Everyone Orchestra
What: Members of Everyone Orchestra, Further, The Disco Biscuits, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, The Revivalists, Aquarium Rescue Unit, Doom Flamingo, Sol Driven Train, Dangermuffin, moe. and more, with the Cris Jacobs Band, Schema, Aaron Firetag and Easy Honey
When: Feb. 28-March 2
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $15-$25; weekend packages available
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Baby Yaga
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: Big Gun Burger Shop, 137 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/baby.yaga.band
Smoke Downtown
What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Friday; Tom Crowley & Friends 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
John Cusatis
When: 6:30 p.m. March 1
Where: Mueller's Pub, 630 Skylark Drive, Charleston
More Info: cusatis.com
Rusty Bull
What: Brady Smith 7-10 p.m. Friday; Holy City Steel Collective 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: rustybullbrewing.com
Old Dominion
What: Old Dominion with Jordan Davis and Mitchell TenPenny; $29-$59+
When: 7:30 p.m. March 1
Where: North Charleston Coliseum 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Hollow Point
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: hollowpointrock.com
Follywood Music
What: Ace & The Suspicious Package 10 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday; Sweet T 6 p.m. Sundays; Open Mic with Mac Calhoun 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Saturday
Soul Fish Duo
When: 6-9 p.m. March 2
Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/tavernandtable
Jesse & The Trippers
When: 10 p.m. March 2
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. March 2
Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: louied.com
Sunday
Travis Greene
What: Travis Greene with Mosaic MSC; $30-$75
When: 8 p.m. March 3
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
The Mother Hips
What: The Mother Hips with Leion III; $15-$17
When: 8:30 p.m. March 3
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Joe Bonamassa
When: 8 p.m. March 4; $76-$199
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: gaillardcenter.org
Tuesday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 4-6:30 p.m. March 5
Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
C Brown & The Saints
What: Fat Tuesday celebration and NOLA funk from Campbell Brown, Ryan Bonner, Matt Thompson and Jonathan Pearce
When: 8:30 p.m. March 3
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Gino Castillo
When: 9 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Prohibition, 547 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: prohibitioncharleston.com
Wednesday
The Last Bison
What: The Last Bison with Skylar Gudasz (Big Star’s Third, Hiss Golden Messenger); $15
When: 9:30 p.m. March 6
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com