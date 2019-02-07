Fab Four

Emmy award-winning Beatles tribute group The Fab Four will perform at the Charleston Music Hall on Friday.

Today

Tin Roof Music

What: Faction 15, Derpot and Jupiter Down 8 p.m. Thursday ($7); Fulcrum, Circus Fire and The Hooplas 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Indigo 8 p.m. Saturday ($5); Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Jam Session

What: Jam session for musicians, singers, songwriters and lyricists

When: 8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Chucktown Bar & Grill, 2467 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Brent Cobb & Them

What: Brent Cobb & Them with Zach Logan; $15-$18

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 7

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Follywood Music

What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Friday; Well Charged 10 p.m. Saturday; Bobby Sutton 8 p.m. Sundays; Open Mic with Davidson 9 p.m. Tuesday; Red Cedar Review 9 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

Smoke Music Downtown

What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Friday; Brent Pace for Mayor 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

Friday

John Cusatis

What: John Cusatis with guest violinist Jonathan DePriest 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Lil Tracy

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 8; $22

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Dead Horses

What: Dead Horses with Cicada Rhythm; $10-$12

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

The Fab Four

What: Emmy award-winning Beatles tribute performers; $39.50-$59.50

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Louie D. Project

When: 10 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Big Wheel & The Hubcaps

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

Saturday

Midnight City

What: Midnight City and Dan’s Tramp Stamp will perform at all-day oyster fest with drink specials, games and more 1-7 p.m.; $15-$30

Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

Comedy Show

What: Cyrus Steele and Shawna Jarrett to perform, hosted by Drew Howard; reservations required; $12

When: 6:45 p.m. seating, 8 p.m. show Feb. 9

Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

Cody Jinks

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 9; $20-$75; $10 cash-only parking

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

The Steeldrivers

What: The Steeldrivers with The Lowhills; $29.50-$35

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 9

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Rayland Baxter

What: Rayland Baxter with Illiterate Light; $15

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 9

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Sunday

Yonder Mountain String Band

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10; $25

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

lespecial

What: One set of Primus and one set of originals; $5

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Monday

Blues Deluxe Duo

When: 7-11 p.m. Feb. 11

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

Tuesday

RoboTrio Friends

What: Wallace Mullinazx, Jonathan Peace, Campbell Brown and Matty Thompson on the deck 6 p.m. Tuesdays in February

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

The Funky Knuckles

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 12; $10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Alex Culbreth, Zack Joseph, Dallas Baker & Friends, Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans and James Leprettre & The Sound $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 13

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

Gin House Boys

When: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 13

Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island

The Werks

What: The Werks with Galactic Groove Company; $12-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 13

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

