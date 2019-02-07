Today
Tin Roof Music
What: Faction 15, Derpot and Jupiter Down 8 p.m. Thursday ($7); Fulcrum, Circus Fire and The Hooplas 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Indigo 8 p.m. Saturday ($5); Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Jam Session
What: Jam session for musicians, singers, songwriters and lyricists
When: 8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Chucktown Bar & Grill, 2467 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/chucktownbg
Brent Cobb & Them
What: Brent Cobb & Them with Zach Logan; $15-$18
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Follywood Music
What: Karaoke with Jellybean 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Friday; Well Charged 10 p.m. Saturday; Bobby Sutton 8 p.m. Sundays; Open Mic with Davidson 9 p.m. Tuesday; Red Cedar Review 9 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Smoke Music Downtown
What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Tidal Jive 10:30 p.m. Friday; Brent Pace for Mayor 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
John Cusatis
What: John Cusatis with guest violinist Jonathan DePriest 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: cusatis.com
Lil Tracy
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 8; $22
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Dead Horses
What: Dead Horses with Cicada Rhythm; $10-$12
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
The Fab Four
What: Emmy award-winning Beatles tribute performers; $39.50-$59.50
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: louied.com
Big Wheel & The Hubcaps
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/bigwheelandthehubcaps
Saturday
Midnight City
What: Midnight City and Dan’s Tramp Stamp will perform at all-day oyster fest with drink specials, games and more 1-7 p.m.; $15-$30
Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Boulevard, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2RBaHrI
Comedy Show
What: Cyrus Steele and Shawna Jarrett to perform, hosted by Drew Howard; reservations required; $12
When: 6:45 p.m. seating, 8 p.m. show Feb. 9
Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
More Info: msroses.com/entertainment
Cody Jinks
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 9; $20-$75; $10 cash-only parking
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
The Steeldrivers
What: The Steeldrivers with The Lowhills; $29.50-$35
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Rayland Baxter
What: Rayland Baxter with Illiterate Light; $15
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday
Yonder Mountain String Band
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10; $25
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
lespecial
What: One set of Primus and one set of originals; $5
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Blues Deluxe Duo
When: 7-11 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: montreuxbarandgrill.net/live-music
Tuesday
RoboTrio Friends
What: Wallace Mullinazx, Jonathan Peace, Campbell Brown and Matty Thompson on the deck 6 p.m. Tuesdays in February
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
The Funky Knuckles
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 12; $10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Alex Culbreth, Zack Joseph, Dallas Baker & Friends, Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans and James Leprettre & The Sound $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Gin House Boys
When: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys
The Werks
What: The Werks with Galactic Groove Company; $12-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com