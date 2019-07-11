Today
Dallas Baker & Friends
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Rusty Bull Music
What: Noah Grove 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Doug McDonald 7-10 p.m. Friday; Drew Anthony Band 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: rustybullbrewing.com
Mr. Carmack
When: 9 p.m. doors July 11; $15-$20
Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2LGVo1q
Washout Music
What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush 8:30-11 p.m. Friday; Donnie Polk 2-5 p.m. and Raincheck Band 6-9 p.m. Sunday; Ol’ 55s 7-10 p.m. Tuesday; Brady & Dale 7-10 p.m. Wednesday
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: follywashout.com
Tin Roof Music
What: Hunger Anthem with Hybrant Mutants and Cult of Bastards 8 p.m. Thursday ($7); The Baked Crusaders: Comedy with Jenn Snyder, Keegan Ray and Ryan Easterbrooks 8 p.m. Friday ($5); Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday; Most Savage Gentlemen and Bizness Suit 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Bumpin Uglies
What: Bumpin Uglies with Treehouse! and Zach Fowler (Sun Dried Vibes); $15-$15
When: 9 p.m. July 11
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Smoke Music
What: Revival 10 p.m. Thursday; Morpheus 10:30 p.m. Friday; Cat Strickland Trio 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Throwback Thursday
What: High Society
When: 10 p.m. July 11
Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: decocharleston.com
Friday
Music on the Green
What: Fifth Divine 6-9 p.m. July 12
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/events
John Cusatis
What: John Cusatis with guest fiddle player Jonathan DePriest
When: 6:30 p.m. July 12
Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: cusatis.com
Forty Mile Detour
When: 7-9 p.m. July 12
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd N. St., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2G14zG9
Grupo Fantasma
What: Grupo Fantasma with Gino Castillo & The Cuban Cowboys; $18-$20
When: 9 p.m. July 12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Brick Music
What: Bender Funk Band 10 p.m. Friday; Live Band Karaoke with High Society 3-6 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Stilettos
When: 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/32d74yA
Saturday
O'Jays & Friends
What: The O’Jays with Monica and other guest performers; $49-$105
When: 8 p.m. July 13
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Graham Whorley
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Haley Hood
When: 7-9 p.m. July 13
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E.3rd N. St., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2LeipJJ
Shaggin' on the Cooper
What: Beach music from The Sneakers; $8-$10
When: 8 p.m. July 13
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
More Info: ccprc.com/1175/Shaggin-on-the-Cooper
Sunday
Logan & The Kidders
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
John Cusatis
When: 5:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Coconut Joe's Beach Grill, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: cusatis.com
Tuesday
Folly Family Fun Night
What: This week's Folly Family Fun Night will feature magician Brian Blankenship and music from David Grunstra
When: 5-7 p.m. July 16
Where: Folly River Park, 58 Center St., Folly Beach
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-513-1836, cityoffollybeach.com
Fusion Jonez
What: Fusion Jonez with Dead Swells; $5-$10
When: 9 p.m. July 16
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Singer in the Round with Jesse Harman and Micah Scott; Mercer & Johnson; Hustle Souls; C2 & The Brothers Reed; Moses Jones & The Dirty Southern Soul; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. July 17
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Esther Rose
What: Esther Rose with headliner Charley Crockett; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. July 17
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: the-windjammer.com/events
Roxy Roca
When: 10 p.m. Wednesday; $7
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com