Esther Rose

Esther Rose will perform at The Windjammer on Wednesday.

 Provided/Rush Jagoe

Today

Dallas Baker & Friends

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Rusty Bull Music

What: Noah Grove 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Doug McDonald 7-10 p.m. Friday; Drew Anthony Band 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: rustybullbrewing.com

Mr. Carmack

When: 9 p.m. doors July 11; $15-$20

Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2LGVo1q

Washout Music

What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush 8:30-11 p.m. Friday; Donnie Polk 2-5 p.m. and Raincheck Band 6-9 p.m. Sunday; Ol’ 55s 7-10 p.m. Tuesday; Brady & Dale 7-10 p.m. Wednesday

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: follywashout.com

Tin Roof Music

What: Hunger Anthem with Hybrant Mutants and Cult of Bastards 8 p.m. Thursday ($7); The Baked Crusaders: Comedy with Jenn Snyder, Keegan Ray and Ryan Easterbrooks 8 p.m. Friday ($5); Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday; Most Savage Gentlemen and Bizness Suit 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Bumpin Uglies

What: Bumpin Uglies with Treehouse! and Zach Fowler (Sun Dried Vibes); $15-$15

When: 9 p.m. July 11

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Smoke Music

What: Revival 10 p.m. Thursday; Morpheus 10:30 p.m. Friday; Cat Strickland Trio 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Throwback Thursday

What: High Society

When: 10 p.m. July 11

Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: decocharleston.com

Friday

Music on the Green

What: Fifth Divine 6-9 p.m. July 12

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/events

John Cusatis

What: John Cusatis with guest fiddle player Jonathan DePriest

When: 6:30 p.m. July 12

Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: cusatis.com

Forty Mile Detour

When: 7-9 p.m. July 12

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd N. St., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2G14zG9

Grupo Fantasma

What: Grupo Fantasma with Gino Castillo & The Cuban Cowboys; $18-$20

When: 9 p.m. July 12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Brick Music

What: Bender Funk Band 10 p.m. Friday; Live Band Karaoke with High Society 3-6 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Stilettos

When: 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: bit.ly/32d74yA

Saturday

O'Jays & Friends

What: The O’Jays with Monica and other guest performers; $49-$105

When: 8 p.m. July 13

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Graham Whorley

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Haley Hood

When: 7-9 p.m. July 13

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E.3rd N. St., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2LeipJJ

Shaggin' on the Cooper

What: Beach music from The Sneakers; $8-$10

When: 8 p.m. July 13

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

More Info: ccprc.com/1175/Shaggin-on-the-Cooper

Sunday

Logan & The Kidders

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

John Cusatis

When: 5:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Coconut Joe's Beach Grill, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: cusatis.com

Tuesday

Folly Family Fun Night

What: This week's Folly Family Fun Night will feature magician Brian Blankenship and music from David Grunstra

When: 5-7 p.m. July 16

Where: Folly River Park, 58 Center St., Folly Beach

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-513-1836, cityoffollybeach.com

Fusion Jonez

What: Fusion Jonez with Dead Swells; $5-$10

When: 9 p.m. July 16

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Singer in the Round with Jesse Harman and Micah Scott; Mercer & Johnson; Hustle Souls; C2 & The Brothers Reed; Moses Jones & The Dirty Southern Soul; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. July 17

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Esther Rose

What: Esther Rose with headliner Charley Crockett; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. July 17

Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: the-windjammer.com/events

Roxy Roca

When: 10 p.m. Wednesday; $7

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

