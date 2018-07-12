Town Mountain

Town Mountain will perform at the Pour House on Saturday.

 Provided

Today

Red’s Music

What: Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; Soul Fish 9:30 p.m. Friday; Midnight City 9:30 p.m. Saturday; BuzzRun 5-8 p.m. Sunday; Shane Clark 6-9 p.m. Monday

Where: Red’s Icehouse, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Rusty Rudder Music

What: Ronnie Johnson 6-9 p.m. Thursday; Jeff Bateman & Craig Lathey 7-10 p.m. Friday; Island Duo 6-9 p.m. Saturday; Chris Boone Duo 5-8 p.m. Sunday

Where: The Rusty Rudder, 3563 N. Highway 17

More Info: facebook.com/rustyruddermtp

A Fragile Tomorrow

What: A Fragile Tomorrow with Jordan Igoe and Matt Megrue; $10

When: 8:30 p.m. July 12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Smoke Downtown

What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Cisco Kidz 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Morgan Creek 

What: Aubrey Grant 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Will Ness Duo 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday; Weigh Station Duo 4-7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave.

More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music

Undercover Brothers

When: 6-9 p.m. July 13

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings

Music on the Green

What: Voltage Brothers 6-9 p.m. July 13

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: bit.ly/2N48VgH

Forty Mile Detour

When: 7-9 p.m. July 13

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

More Info: facebook.com/events/1931564057160117

Smoke Mt. Pleasant

What: Bob Tobin 7-10 p.m. Friday; Dave Grunstra 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Robbie Johnson noon-3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Grass in the Hall

What: Zoe Child, The Lowhills and Marshgrass Mamas; $15-$17

When: 8 p.m. July 13

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Shakin’ Martinis

When: 8 p.m. July 13

Where: The Krazy Owl, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

RoboSchema

What: Robotrio and Schema; $10-$12

When: 9:30 p.m. July 13

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

The Stilettos

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: reverbnation.com/thestilettosband

The Brick Music

What: Tidal Jive 10 p.m. Friday; Side Hustle 6-9 p.m. Saturday; Beam 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Saturday

Rotie Salley

When: 6-9 p.m. July 14

Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2N3o41O

Shaggin' on the Cooper

What: Classic oldies and beach music from The Sneakers; $8-$10

When: 8 p.m. July 14

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

More Info: ccprc.com/1175/Shaggin-on-the-Cooper

Lightning Born

What: Lightning Born with Tripping the Mechanism, Space Coke and Street Clones; $6

When: 8:30 p.m. July 14

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Town Mountain

What: Town Mountain with City Hotel; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. July 14

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

John Cusatis

When: 5:30 p.m. July 16

Where: Coconut Joe's, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: cusatis.com

Knox Hamilton

What: The Beach Boy Tour with Knox Hamilton and Brother Sundance; $10-$12

When: 8 p.m. July 16

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Flint Blade, The Adventures of Annabelle Lyn, Moses Jones & The Dirty Southern Soul, The 9th Street Stompers, The Mammoths and Caleb & The Gents; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. July 18

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

The Get Up Kids

What: The Get Up Kids with Racquet Club and Ageist; $22-$26

When: 8 p.m. July 18

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Travers Brothership

When: 10 p.m. July 18; $5

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com