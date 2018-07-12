Today
Red’s Music
What: Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; Soul Fish 9:30 p.m. Friday; Midnight City 9:30 p.m. Saturday; BuzzRun 5-8 p.m. Sunday; Shane Clark 6-9 p.m. Monday
Where: Red’s Icehouse, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Rusty Rudder Music
What: Ronnie Johnson 6-9 p.m. Thursday; Jeff Bateman & Craig Lathey 7-10 p.m. Friday; Island Duo 6-9 p.m. Saturday; Chris Boone Duo 5-8 p.m. Sunday
Where: The Rusty Rudder, 3563 N. Highway 17
More Info: facebook.com/rustyruddermtp
A Fragile Tomorrow
What: A Fragile Tomorrow with Jordan Igoe and Matt Megrue; $10
When: 8:30 p.m. July 12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Smoke Downtown
What: Zach Quillen 10 p.m. Thursday; Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Cisco Kidz 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Morgan Creek
What: Aubrey Grant 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Will Ness Duo 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday; Weigh Station Duo 4-7 p.m. Sunday
Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave.
More Info: morgancreekgrill.com/live-music
Undercover Brothers
When: 6-9 p.m. July 13
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings
Music on the Green
What: Voltage Brothers 6-9 p.m. July 13
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: bit.ly/2N48VgH
Forty Mile Detour
When: 7-9 p.m. July 13
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
More Info: facebook.com/events/1931564057160117
Smoke Mt. Pleasant
What: Bob Tobin 7-10 p.m. Friday; Dave Grunstra 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Robbie Johnson noon-3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Grass in the Hall
What: Zoe Child, The Lowhills and Marshgrass Mamas; $15-$17
When: 8 p.m. July 13
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 8 p.m. July 13
Where: The Krazy Owl, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
RoboSchema
What: Robotrio and Schema; $10-$12
When: 9:30 p.m. July 13
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
The Stilettos
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: reverbnation.com/thestilettosband
The Brick Music
What: Tidal Jive 10 p.m. Friday; Side Hustle 6-9 p.m. Saturday; Beam 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Saturday
Rotie Salley
When: 6-9 p.m. July 14
Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2N3o41O
Shaggin' on the Cooper
What: Classic oldies and beach music from The Sneakers; $8-$10
When: 8 p.m. July 14
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
More Info: ccprc.com/1175/Shaggin-on-the-Cooper
Lightning Born
What: Lightning Born with Tripping the Mechanism, Space Coke and Street Clones; $6
When: 8:30 p.m. July 14
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Town Mountain
What: Town Mountain with City Hotel; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. July 14
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
John Cusatis
When: 5:30 p.m. July 16
Where: Coconut Joe's, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: cusatis.com
Knox Hamilton
What: The Beach Boy Tour with Knox Hamilton and Brother Sundance; $10-$12
When: 8 p.m. July 16
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Flint Blade, The Adventures of Annabelle Lyn, Moses Jones & The Dirty Southern Soul, The 9th Street Stompers, The Mammoths and Caleb & The Gents; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. July 18
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
The Get Up Kids
What: The Get Up Kids with Racquet Club and Ageist; $22-$26
When: 8 p.m. July 18
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Travers Brothership
When: 10 p.m. July 18; $5
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com