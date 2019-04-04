Today

Red’s Music

What: Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; Dave Landeo Band 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Friday; Jacob Poole Band 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday; Buzzrun 5-8 p.m. Sunday

Where: Red’s Icehouse, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: redsicehouse.com

Washout Music

What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Friday; Donnie Polk 4-7 p.m. Sunday; Ol’ 55s 7-10 p.m. Tuesday; Dale Baker 7-10 p.m. Wednesday

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: follywashout.com

Rusty Bull Music

What: Nick Ehlers 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Chris Boone 7-10 p.m. Friday; Me & Mr. Jones 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: rustybullbrewing.com

Reckless Kelly

When: 8:30 p.m. April 4

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $22

More Info: musicfarm.com

Smoke Music

What: Tyler Boone 10 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowley & Friends 10:30 p.m. Friday; Lavish Sounds 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Wonderfest

What: Before the Kids Run, live music from John Cusatis and Southbound 17, with kids’ activities, games and food.

When: 2-7 p.m. April 5

Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: bridgerun.com/kids-run-wonderfest

Seth G

When: 6-9 p.m. April 5

Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/VictorSocialClub

Wasabi Music

What: Greg Keys 6 p.m. Friday; Alyce Rogers 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Wasabi, 194 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: facebook.com/WasabiOfDanielIsland

Tin Roof Music

What: Peelander-Z and Dumb Doctors 8 p.m. Friday ($10); Cheesus Crust, Lil Skritt, Public Luxuries and Ifinitefreefall 8 p.m. Saturday ($7); Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Double Shot

When: 8-11 p.m. April 5

Where: Dig 17A, 3419 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner

More Info: bit.ly/2TQwgW4

Follywood Music

What: Ace & The Suspicious Package 10 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday; Red Cedar Review 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Ocean Drive Party Band

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: oceandrivepartyband.com

Saturday

Bridge Run Bash

What: DJ Soto and drink specials for ultimate #DecoDanceParty

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 6

Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Uw2JWs

Brick Music

What: Bridge Run After-Party with High Tide 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and High Society 3-6 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

John Cusatis

When: 1 p.m. April 6

Where: Palmetto Brewing Company, 289-B Huger St., downtown Charleston

More Info: cusatis.com

Cameron & The Saltwater Brass

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

If Birds Could Fly

When: 6-9 p.m. April 6

Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/tavernandtable

Dirty Logic

What: Steely Dan tribute; $10-$12

When: 9 p.m. April 6

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Louie D. Project

When: 10 p.m. April 6

Where: Wild Wing Cafe, 7618 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

More Info: LouisDixson.com

Sunday

Tee N Mac

What: Tawana Tee and Salis to host aux cord party where attendees can be the DJ with curated playlists

When: 2-6 p.m. April 7

Where: Ink N Ivy, 565 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: Register at auxcordparty@gmail.com; facebook.com/cadillacsalis

Robert Ellis

What: Robert Ellis with Ian O’Neil of Deer Tick

When: 8:30 p.m. April 7

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $15-$20

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 7 p.m. April 8

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

SuperMega

When: 8 p.m. April 8

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$75

More Info: musicfarm.com

of Montreal

What: of Montreal with Yip Deceiver; $20

When: 8:30 p.m. April 8

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Cortez Garza, Hope Griffin, Rye Baby, The Dirty Grass Players and Jonathan Robinson; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. April 10

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $5 suggested donation

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Cradle of Filth

When: 7 p.m. April 10

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$27.50

More Info: musicfarm.com

Gin House Boys

When: 7 p.m. April 10

Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys

Game of Thrones Trivia

When: 7-10 p.m. April 10

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague St., Suite 110, North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/events/270976657120729

Consider the Source

What: Consider the Source with LITZ

When: 9 p.m. April 10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $10-$12

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com