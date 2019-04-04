Today
Red’s Music
What: Jeff & Larry Show 6-9 p.m. Thursday; Dave Landeo Band 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Friday; Jacob Poole Band 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday; Buzzrun 5-8 p.m. Sunday
Where: Red’s Icehouse, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: redsicehouse.com
Washout Music
What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush 9 p.m.-midnight Friday; Donnie Polk 4-7 p.m. Sunday; Ol’ 55s 7-10 p.m. Tuesday; Dale Baker 7-10 p.m. Wednesday
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: follywashout.com
Rusty Bull Music
What: Nick Ehlers 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Chris Boone 7-10 p.m. Friday; Me & Mr. Jones 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rusty Bull Brewery, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: rustybullbrewing.com
Reckless Kelly
When: 8:30 p.m. April 4
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22
More Info: musicfarm.com
Smoke Music
What: Tyler Boone 10 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowley & Friends 10:30 p.m. Friday; Lavish Sounds 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Wonderfest
What: Before the Kids Run, live music from John Cusatis and Southbound 17, with kids’ activities, games and food.
When: 2-7 p.m. April 5
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: bridgerun.com/kids-run-wonderfest
Seth G
When: 6-9 p.m. April 5
Where: Victor Social Club, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/VictorSocialClub
Wasabi Music
What: Greg Keys 6 p.m. Friday; Alyce Rogers 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Wasabi, 194 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: facebook.com/WasabiOfDanielIsland
Tin Roof Music
What: Peelander-Z and Dumb Doctors 8 p.m. Friday ($10); Cheesus Crust, Lil Skritt, Public Luxuries and Ifinitefreefall 8 p.m. Saturday ($7); Karaoke 9 p.m. Sunday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Double Shot
When: 8-11 p.m. April 5
Where: Dig 17A, 3419 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner
More Info: bit.ly/2TQwgW4
Follywood Music
What: Ace & The Suspicious Package 10 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday; Red Cedar Review 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Ocean Drive Party Band
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: oceandrivepartyband.com
Saturday
Bridge Run Bash
What: DJ Soto and drink specials for ultimate #DecoDanceParty
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 6
Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Uw2JWs
Brick Music
What: Bridge Run After-Party with High Tide 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and High Society 3-6 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
John Cusatis
When: 1 p.m. April 6
Where: Palmetto Brewing Company, 289-B Huger St., downtown Charleston
More Info: cusatis.com
Cameron & The Saltwater Brass
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
If Birds Could Fly
When: 6-9 p.m. April 6
Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/tavernandtable
Dirty Logic
What: Steely Dan tribute; $10-$12
When: 9 p.m. April 6
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. April 6
Where: Wild Wing Cafe, 7618 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: LouisDixson.com
Sunday
Tee N Mac
What: Tawana Tee and Salis to host aux cord party where attendees can be the DJ with curated playlists
When: 2-6 p.m. April 7
Where: Ink N Ivy, 565 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: Register at auxcordparty@gmail.com; facebook.com/cadillacsalis
Robert Ellis
What: Robert Ellis with Ian O’Neil of Deer Tick
When: 8:30 p.m. April 7
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $15-$20
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 7 p.m. April 8
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
SuperMega
When: 8 p.m. April 8
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$75
More Info: musicfarm.com
of Montreal
What: of Montreal with Yip Deceiver; $20
When: 8:30 p.m. April 8
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Cortez Garza, Hope Griffin, Rye Baby, The Dirty Grass Players and Jonathan Robinson; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. April 10
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $5 suggested donation
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Cradle of Filth
When: 7 p.m. April 10
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$27.50
More Info: musicfarm.com
Gin House Boys
When: 7 p.m. April 10
Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys
Game of Thrones Trivia
When: 7-10 p.m. April 10
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague St., Suite 110, North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/events/270976657120729
Consider the Source
What: Consider the Source with LITZ
When: 9 p.m. April 10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $10-$12
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com