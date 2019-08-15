Today

Gavin DeGraw

What: Gavin DeGraw with Hanna Ellis; $49.50-$75

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 15

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

12th Planet

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 15; $20

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Follywood Music

What: Karaoke with DJ Richburg 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Shane Clark Duo 10 p.m. Friday; Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Saturday; Thomas Champagne 6 p.m. Sunday; Open Mic with Mac Calhoun 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Friday

Everybody’s Got Nipples 2

What: Three-day music festival with visual artists and live music; $30 weekend pass

When: Aug. 16-18

Where: Downtown Charleston (location revealed with ticket purchase)

More Info: bit.ly/2YYYC7f

Crown the Empire

What: Crown the Empire: Rage Fest with Attila; $27

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Moonlight Mixer

What: Oldies and beach music with DJ Jim Bowers 7-11 p.m.; $8-$10

Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave.

More Info: ccprc.com/1618/Moonlight-Mixers

Louie D. Project

When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: Krazy Owls, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

More Info: bit.ly/301Q3pu

Cowboy Mouth   

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 16-17; $20-$25

Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: the-windjammer.com/events

Illiterate Light  

What: Illiterate Light with The Mobros; $12-$14

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule

Vandoliers  

What: Vandoliers with Rowan Oak; $8-$10

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Straight Jacket

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/straightjacketmusic

Brick Music

What: Nice Guys Band 10 p.m. Friday; Tyler Boone 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Saturday

Logan & The Kidders

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Punks for Pitbulls 

What: Benefit for Southern Tails for Precious Paws with Monsters from Outer Space, Guardian’s Warlock and Anergy; $5-$10

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Woodstock Tribute

What: Woodstock 50th anniversary tribute show with members of Doom Flamingo, Little Bird, Dangermuffin, The Reckoning, Runaway Gin and more, with support from Admiral Radio; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Louie D. Project

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: Southside 17, 3632 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Tv77C8

Sunday

Dr. Bacon

When: 6 p.m. out on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Pedro the Lion   

What: Pedro the Lion with mewithoutYou; $25

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

California Kind

What: Featuring members of the David Nelson Band, The Dead, Phil Lesh, Jefferson Starship, Moonalice and more; $15

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Toad the Wet Sprocket

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 19; $35-$75

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Tuesday

Tomato Tuesdays

What: The Mezz 6 p.m. out on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Why Don't We

What: Why Don’t We with EBEN; $35-$65+

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 20

Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: volvocarstadiumconcerts.com

Womack & Cartezz  

What: Intimate acoustic living room show with Carter King and Daniel Womack of Futurebirds; $20

When: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20

Where: Location revealed with ticket purchase; BYOB

More Info: bit.ly/2ZK5iU9

Wednesday

Shakin’ Martinis

When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Hotel Indigo, 205 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Barn Jam

What: Singer in the Round with Boonstra and Hector Qirko; Clint Roberts Trio; Brooks Hubbard Band; Slow Packer; Michael Tracy; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 21

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Shimmy Ghoster

What: Mike Quinn, Ron Wiltrout and Gerald Gregory; $8-$10

When: 10 p.m. Aug. 21

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

