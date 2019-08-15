Today
Gavin DeGraw
What: Gavin DeGraw with Hanna Ellis; $49.50-$75
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 15
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
12th Planet
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 15; $20
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Follywood Music
What: Karaoke with DJ Richburg 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Shane Clark Duo 10 p.m. Friday; Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Saturday; Thomas Champagne 6 p.m. Sunday; Open Mic with Mac Calhoun 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Friday
Everybody’s Got Nipples 2
What: Three-day music festival with visual artists and live music; $30 weekend pass
When: Aug. 16-18
Where: Downtown Charleston (location revealed with ticket purchase)
More Info: bit.ly/2YYYC7f
Crown the Empire
What: Crown the Empire: Rage Fest with Attila; $27
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Moonlight Mixer
What: Oldies and beach music with DJ Jim Bowers 7-11 p.m.; $8-$10
Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave.
More Info: ccprc.com/1618/Moonlight-Mixers
Louie D. Project
When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: Krazy Owls, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
More Info: bit.ly/301Q3pu
Cowboy Mouth
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 16-17; $20-$25
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: the-windjammer.com/events
Illiterate Light
What: Illiterate Light with The Mobros; $12-$14
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule
Vandoliers
What: Vandoliers with Rowan Oak; $8-$10
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Straight Jacket
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/straightjacketmusic
Brick Music
What: Nice Guys Band 10 p.m. Friday; Tyler Boone 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Saturday
Logan & The Kidders
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Punks for Pitbulls
What: Benefit for Southern Tails for Precious Paws with Monsters from Outer Space, Guardian’s Warlock and Anergy; $5-$10
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Woodstock Tribute
What: Woodstock 50th anniversary tribute show with members of Doom Flamingo, Little Bird, Dangermuffin, The Reckoning, Runaway Gin and more, with support from Admiral Radio; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Louie D. Project
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: Southside 17, 3632 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Tv77C8
Sunday
Dr. Bacon
When: 6 p.m. out on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Pedro the Lion
What: Pedro the Lion with mewithoutYou; $25
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
California Kind
What: Featuring members of the David Nelson Band, The Dead, Phil Lesh, Jefferson Starship, Moonalice and more; $15
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Toad the Wet Sprocket
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 19; $35-$75
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Tomato Tuesdays
What: The Mezz 6 p.m. out on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Why Don't We
What: Why Don’t We with EBEN; $35-$65+
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 20
Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: volvocarstadiumconcerts.com
Womack & Cartezz
What: Intimate acoustic living room show with Carter King and Daniel Womack of Futurebirds; $20
When: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20
Where: Location revealed with ticket purchase; BYOB
More Info: bit.ly/2ZK5iU9
Wednesday
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Hotel Indigo, 205 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Barn Jam
What: Singer in the Round with Boonstra and Hector Qirko; Clint Roberts Trio; Brooks Hubbard Band; Slow Packer; Michael Tracy; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 21
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Shimmy Ghoster
What: Mike Quinn, Ron Wiltrout and Gerald Gregory; $8-$10
When: 10 p.m. Aug. 21
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com