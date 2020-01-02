Today
Eliza's Music
What: Ronnie Johnson 5 p.m. Thursday; John Sheehan 6 p.m. Friday; Jacob Poole 6 p.m. Saturday; East Cooper Shag Club 4 p.m. Sunday; Shakin’ Martinis 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com
Sliding on Cardboard
What: First show for Sliding on Cardboard, featuring an assortment of originals and “off the grid covers in a funky mountain style”
When: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 2
Where: Homegrown Brewhouse, 117 S. Main St., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2ZDjeA7
Fusion Jonez
What: Fusion Jonez with Inn Vinegar; $7-$10
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 2
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Tin Roof Music
What: Mike Freund with Old 52 9 p.m. Thursday ($5); King Clement with Cicala and Canopy Hands 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Shake It Like a Caveman 9 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com
Friday
Louie D. Project
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 3
Where: Southside 17, 3632 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: louisdixson.com
Fake News
What: Mike Quinn presents The Fake News: A Tribute to Huey Lewis & The News, with Corey Stephens Dave Grimm, Ward Buckheister, Patrick Marzett, Whitt Algar and Mark Davis; $10-$12
When: 9:30 p.m. Jan. 3
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Hollow Point
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: hollowpointrock.com
Saturday
Jump Castle Riot
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Machine Funk
What: Tribute to Widespread Panic; $10-$12
When: 9:30 p.m. Jan. 4
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. Jan. 4
Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: louisdixson.com
Sunday
Illa Zilla
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 6
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Wednesday
Reckoning
What: Tribute to the Grateful Dead for Winter Main Stage Residency
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in January
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com