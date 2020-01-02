Mike Freund

Mike Freund will perform at the Tin Roof on Thursday.

 

Today

Eliza's Music

What: Ronnie Johnson 5 p.m. Thursday; John Sheehan 6 p.m. Friday; Jacob Poole 6 p.m. Saturday; East Cooper Shag Club 4 p.m. Sunday; Shakin’ Martinis 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com

Sliding on Cardboard

What: First show for Sliding on Cardboard, featuring an assortment of originals and “off the grid covers in a funky mountain style”

When: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 2

Where: Homegrown Brewhouse, 117 S. Main St., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2ZDjeA7

Fusion Jonez

What: Fusion Jonez with Inn Vinegar; $7-$10

When: 9 p.m. Jan. 2

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Tin Roof Music

What: Mike Freund with Old 52 9 p.m. Thursday ($5); King Clement with Cicala and Canopy Hands 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Shake It Like a Caveman 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com

Friday

Louie D. Project

When: 9 p.m. Jan. 3

Where: Southside 17, 3632 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: louisdixson.com

Fake News

What: Mike Quinn presents The Fake News: A Tribute to Huey Lewis & The News, with Corey Stephens Dave Grimm, Ward Buckheister, Patrick Marzett, Whitt Algar and Mark Davis; $10-$12

When: 9:30 p.m. Jan. 3

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Hollow Point

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: hollowpointrock.com

Saturday

Jump Castle Riot

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Machine Funk

What: Tribute to Widespread Panic; $10-$12

When: 9:30 p.m. Jan. 4

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Louie D. Project

When: 10 p.m. Jan. 4

Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: louisdixson.com

Sunday

Illa Zilla

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 6

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Wednesday

Reckoning

What: Tribute to the Grateful Dead for Winter Main Stage Residency

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in January

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com