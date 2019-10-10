Today

Eliza's Music

What: Chance & Circumstance 5 p.m. Thursday; Louie D. Project 5:30 p.m. Friday; Seitu Solomon Steelpan 11:30 a.m. and Black Diamon 4:30 p.m. Saturday; Ed "Porkchop" Meyer 4:30 p.m. Monday; The Shakin' Martinis 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Eliza's Kitchen + Bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com

Concert Series

What: Live Under the Oaks: Louie D. Project 

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 10

Where: The Oaks at Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant 

More Info: bit.ly/2nvqxeg

King Street Green

What: Adam & Elsewhere and The Orange Constant.

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 10

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St.

More Info: bit.ly/35jwQms

Rusty Bull Music

What: Dave Grunstra 7 p.m. Thursday; Wilson Storm 7 p.m. Friday; Eric Barnett 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: rustybullbrewing.com

Tin Roof Music

What: Tennis Courts and 87 Nights 8 p.m. Thursday ($5-$8); Shepherds and John Bias 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Holy City Hullabaloo Punk Festival 6 p.m. Saturday ($10)

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Friday

Blackwater Boogie   

What: Live music from more than 30 bands, including Pierce Edens, Danielle Howle, Logan & The Kidders, Jefferson Coker, Forty Mile Detour, Mike Freund and more; $5-$45

When: Oct. 11-12

Where: Givhans Ferry State Park, Ridgeville

More Info: edistoblackwaterboogie.com

Music on the Green

What: The Maxx 6-9 p.m.

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: bit.ly/2ooQQU0

Release Party

What: 9 to 5 Magazine issue release on the deck with Katie Rose, Community Pool and Dr. Mambo

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 11

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Josh Hughett

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 11

Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

More Info: msroses.com/entertainment

Jam on the Water   

What: Grateful Dead tribute with The Reckoning; $25

When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. cruise Oct. 11

Where: Carolina Queen at the City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2YEH5O1

Kid Cashew Series

What: Minimum Wage 7-10 p.m. Friday and Wicked Salad 7-10 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Kid Cashew, 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/kidcashewcharleston

Follywood Music

What: Whiskey Diablo 9 p.m. Friday; Shane Clark Duo 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Polyrhythmics

What: Polyrhythmics and Three Star Revival; $12

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 11

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Saturday

Follypalooza   

What: Live music from The Kevin West Band, Big Stoner Creek, Headrush and more; $6-$10

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: visitfolly.com/follypalooza

Granger Smith

What: Country artist Granger Smith with Earl Dibbles Jr.; $26+

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Fall Reggae Jam

What: Seitu Solomon Steelpan, Crucial Fiya, Amani & the Give Thanks Band (with Papa Robbie and Daddy Brady); $18-$23

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St.

More Info: music-farm.com

JoJo's Slim Wednesday

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 12; $18-$22

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Shakin’ Martinis   

When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: Tracy’s Too, 2578 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Louie D. Project

When: 10 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: louisdixson.com

Sunday

Nahko

What: Nahko and Medicine for the People; $35

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St.

More Info: music-farm.com

Monday

Sonata Arctica

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 14; $25

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St.

More Info: music-farm.com

Steve Dean   

What: Part of the Songwriter Series; $20

When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 14

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: dockerysdi.com/events

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Ryan Zimmerman, XOXOK, Eric Sommer, Run River Run, King Tide Rising and Dave Arcari; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Anniversary 

What: Ohm Radio’s first anniversary with music from the CSO.

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St.

More Info: bit.ly/2oohbBu

Gin House Boys 

When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys

Comedy Night

What: Ritch Shydner; $25-$35

When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 477 King St.

More Info: fortejazzlounge.com

The Mighty Pines

When: 10 p.m. Oct. 16; $10-$12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com