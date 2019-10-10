Today
Eliza's Music
What: Chance & Circumstance 5 p.m. Thursday; Louie D. Project 5:30 p.m. Friday; Seitu Solomon Steelpan 11:30 a.m. and Black Diamon 4:30 p.m. Saturday; Ed "Porkchop" Meyer 4:30 p.m. Monday; The Shakin' Martinis 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Eliza's Kitchen + Bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com
Concert Series
What: Live Under the Oaks: Louie D. Project
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: The Oaks at Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2nvqxeg
King Street Green
What: Adam & Elsewhere and The Orange Constant.
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St.
More Info: bit.ly/35jwQms
Rusty Bull Music
What: Dave Grunstra 7 p.m. Thursday; Wilson Storm 7 p.m. Friday; Eric Barnett 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: rustybullbrewing.com
Tin Roof Music
What: Tennis Courts and 87 Nights 8 p.m. Thursday ($5-$8); Shepherds and John Bias 8 p.m. Friday ($7); Holy City Hullabaloo Punk Festival 6 p.m. Saturday ($10)
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Friday
Blackwater Boogie
What: Live music from more than 30 bands, including Pierce Edens, Danielle Howle, Logan & The Kidders, Jefferson Coker, Forty Mile Detour, Mike Freund and more; $5-$45
When: Oct. 11-12
Where: Givhans Ferry State Park, Ridgeville
More Info: edistoblackwaterboogie.com
Music on the Green
What: The Maxx 6-9 p.m.
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: bit.ly/2ooQQU0
Release Party
What: 9 to 5 Magazine issue release on the deck with Katie Rose, Community Pool and Dr. Mambo
When: 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Josh Hughett
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
More Info: msroses.com/entertainment
Jam on the Water
What: Grateful Dead tribute with The Reckoning; $25
When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. cruise Oct. 11
Where: Carolina Queen at the City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2YEH5O1
Kid Cashew Series
What: Minimum Wage 7-10 p.m. Friday and Wicked Salad 7-10 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Kid Cashew, 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/kidcashewcharleston
Follywood Music
What: Whiskey Diablo 9 p.m. Friday; Shane Clark Duo 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Polyrhythmics
What: Polyrhythmics and Three Star Revival; $12
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Saturday
Follypalooza
What: Live music from The Kevin West Band, Big Stoner Creek, Headrush and more; $6-$10
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: visitfolly.com/follypalooza
Granger Smith
What: Country artist Granger Smith with Earl Dibbles Jr.; $26+
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Fall Reggae Jam
What: Seitu Solomon Steelpan, Crucial Fiya, Amani & the Give Thanks Band (with Papa Robbie and Daddy Brady); $18-$23
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St.
More Info: music-farm.com
JoJo's Slim Wednesday
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 12; $18-$22
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Tracy’s Too, 2578 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: louisdixson.com
Sunday
Nahko
What: Nahko and Medicine for the People; $35
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St.
More Info: music-farm.com
Monday
Sonata Arctica
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 14; $25
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St.
More Info: music-farm.com
Steve Dean
What: Part of the Songwriter Series; $20
When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: dockerysdi.com/events
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Ryan Zimmerman, XOXOK, Eric Sommer, Run River Run, King Tide Rising and Dave Arcari; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Anniversary
What: Ohm Radio’s first anniversary with music from the CSO.
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St.
More Info: bit.ly/2oohbBu
Gin House Boys
When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys
Comedy Night
What: Ritch Shydner; $25-$35
When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 477 King St.
More Info: fortejazzlounge.com
The Mighty Pines
When: 10 p.m. Oct. 16; $10-$12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com