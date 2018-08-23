Today

Jazz Series

What: Charleston Jazz fundraising dinner and a show with Robbie Madison and Kanika Moore to benefit Charleston Jazz Academy; $65

When: 5-9:30 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: bit.ly/2N6mOM1

Red’s Music

What: Nash FM Summer Concert Series with Clare Dunn and Radio Romance 6-10 p.m. Thursday; Taco Donkey 9:30 p.m. Friday; The Midnight City 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Buzzrun 6-9 p.m. Sunday; Dave Landeo 6-9 p.m. Monday

Where: Red’s Icehouse at Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar

SOL Music

What: Patrick Norris (Mount Pleasant); Eric Vaughn Duo (Summerville); Buzzrun (Downtown)

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen, 1101 Stockade Lane, Mount Pleasant; 1651 N. Main St., Summerville; 385 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: solsouthwestkitchen.com

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Rat Pack Throwback

What: Live jazz, elegant cocktails, champagne and a nostalgic dinner menu. Reservations requested.

When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: The Refuge, 1517 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: 843-242-8934, bit.ly/2w4n2wq

Treehouse!

What: Treehouse! with Lovely Budz; $8-$10

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Castiya

What: Castiya with Jupiter Down and Cat Strickland; $7

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Xuluprophet

When: 10 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: The Mill Lounge, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Pu3E4m

Smoke Music Downtown

What: Tim K. Band 10 p.m. Thursday; The Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Sufferin’ Moses 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Derek Cribb

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Wasabi, 194 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: wasabirestaurantgroup.com/di/music

Gin House Boys   

When: 6-9 Aug. 24

Where: Manny's Neighborhood Grill, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys

Bay Street Music

What: Tyler Boone 6-9 p.m. Friday; DJ Abstract 10 p.m. Saturday; The Midnight City 6-9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings

Smoke Music Mount P

What: Cat Strickland 7-10 p.m. Friday; Robert Alvarez 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Joe Fisher noon-3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Funky Friday 

What: Pop-Up Cocktail Party with The Secrets

When: 8 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. music Aug. 24

Where: Charleston Depot, 23 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2nWZdCz

Shakin’ Martinis   

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Krazy Owl's, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Reggae Nights 

What: Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series conclusion with Amani Smith & The Give Thanks Band 8:30-11 p.m.; $10

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

More Info: ccprc.com/1619/Reggae-Nights

Red Clay Strays

What: The Red Clay Strays with Harrison Ray; $7

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Yarn

What: Yarn with Sideshow Americans; $13-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Redstone 

What: 10 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: My Father’s Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC

Follywood Music

What: Thomas Champagne Band 10 p.m. Friday; Well Charged 10 p.m. Saturday; Dave Grunstra 5 p.m. Sunday; Thomas Champagne 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Hollow Point

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: bit.ly/220iJKL

The Brick Music

What: Shut Up & Color 10 p.m. Friday; Undercover Brothers 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Saturday

The Ol 55s

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2OUDuqc

TJ Lazer

What: TJ Lazer & The New Detroits 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Comedy Night   

What: DS Sanders, Hagan Ragland and hosted by Kari Hardman; $12

When: 6:45-7:45 p.m. seating, 8 p.m. show Aug. 25

Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

More Info: msroses.com/entertainment

Black Stone Cherry

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 25; $20

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Gaslight Street

What: Gaslight Street with Sunflowers & Sin and The Mother Truckin’ Horns; $10-$12

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Summer Glo 2

What: UV black light party with DJs and more; $25-$60

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Exquis, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2MMy3vU

Trouble Boyzz

What: Trouble Boyzz (Thin Lizzy cover band) with Embryo (Black Sabbath cover band); $5

When: 10 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Tuesday

DG3

What: Dave Grimm Trio 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Queen Street Harmony   

What: This week’s Queen Street Harmony Series with Awendaw Green will feature Mike Farris & The Fortunate Few; $20-$25

When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 28

Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: KindKids by Rob Duquette, Carly Moffa, The Nouveaux Honkies, Instant Treelin, Swamp Rats and Rush Morgan; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 29

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Gin House Boys   

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29

Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys

Logan & The Kidders

What: Logan & The Kidders with Orange Doors and Inn Vinegar; $7

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 29

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Runaway Gin   

What: A tribute to Phish, part of POHO Anniversary Week; $8-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 29

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com