Today
Jazz Series
What: Charleston Jazz fundraising dinner and a show with Robbie Madison and Kanika Moore to benefit Charleston Jazz Academy; $65
When: 5-9:30 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: bit.ly/2N6mOM1
Red’s Music
What: Nash FM Summer Concert Series with Clare Dunn and Radio Romance 6-10 p.m. Thursday; Taco Donkey 9:30 p.m. Friday; The Midnight City 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Buzzrun 6-9 p.m. Sunday; Dave Landeo 6-9 p.m. Monday
Where: Red’s Icehouse at Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: redsicehouse.com/#socialcalendar
SOL Music
What: Patrick Norris (Mount Pleasant); Eric Vaughn Duo (Summerville); Buzzrun (Downtown)
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen, 1101 Stockade Lane, Mount Pleasant; 1651 N. Main St., Summerville; 385 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: solsouthwestkitchen.com
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Rat Pack Throwback
What: Live jazz, elegant cocktails, champagne and a nostalgic dinner menu. Reservations requested.
When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: The Refuge, 1517 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: 843-242-8934, bit.ly/2w4n2wq
Treehouse!
What: Treehouse! with Lovely Budz; $8-$10
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Castiya
What: Castiya with Jupiter Down and Cat Strickland; $7
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Xuluprophet
When: 10 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: The Mill Lounge, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Pu3E4m
Smoke Music Downtown
What: Tim K. Band 10 p.m. Thursday; The Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Sufferin’ Moses 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Derek Cribb
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Wasabi, 194 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: wasabirestaurantgroup.com/di/music
Gin House Boys
When: 6-9 Aug. 24
Where: Manny's Neighborhood Grill, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys
Bay Street Music
What: Tyler Boone 6-9 p.m. Friday; DJ Abstract 10 p.m. Saturday; The Midnight City 6-9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings
Smoke Music Mount P
What: Cat Strickland 7-10 p.m. Friday; Robert Alvarez 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Joe Fisher noon-3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Funky Friday
What: Pop-Up Cocktail Party with The Secrets
When: 8 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. music Aug. 24
Where: Charleston Depot, 23 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2nWZdCz
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Krazy Owl's, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Reggae Nights
What: Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series conclusion with Amani Smith & The Give Thanks Band 8:30-11 p.m.; $10
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
More Info: ccprc.com/1619/Reggae-Nights
Red Clay Strays
What: The Red Clay Strays with Harrison Ray; $7
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Yarn
What: Yarn with Sideshow Americans; $13-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Redstone
What: 10 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: My Father’s Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC
Follywood Music
What: Thomas Champagne Band 10 p.m. Friday; Well Charged 10 p.m. Saturday; Dave Grunstra 5 p.m. Sunday; Thomas Champagne 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Hollow Point
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/220iJKL
The Brick Music
What: Shut Up & Color 10 p.m. Friday; Undercover Brothers 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Saturday
The Ol 55s
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2OUDuqc
TJ Lazer
What: TJ Lazer & The New Detroits 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Comedy Night
What: DS Sanders, Hagan Ragland and hosted by Kari Hardman; $12
When: 6:45-7:45 p.m. seating, 8 p.m. show Aug. 25
Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
More Info: msroses.com/entertainment
Black Stone Cherry
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 25; $20
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Gaslight Street
What: Gaslight Street with Sunflowers & Sin and The Mother Truckin’ Horns; $10-$12
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Summer Glo 2
What: UV black light party with DJs and more; $25-$60
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Exquis, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2MMy3vU
Trouble Boyzz
What: Trouble Boyzz (Thin Lizzy cover band) with Embryo (Black Sabbath cover band); $5
When: 10 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Tuesday
DG3
What: Dave Grimm Trio 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Queen Street Harmony
What: This week’s Queen Street Harmony Series with Awendaw Green will feature Mike Farris & The Fortunate Few; $20-$25
When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 28
Where: Queen Street Playhouse/Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony.html
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: KindKids by Rob Duquette, Carly Moffa, The Nouveaux Honkies, Instant Treelin, Swamp Rats and Rush Morgan; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 29
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Gin House Boys
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29
Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys
Logan & The Kidders
What: Logan & The Kidders with Orange Doors and Inn Vinegar; $7
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 29
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Runaway Gin
What: A tribute to Phish, part of POHO Anniversary Week; $8-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 29
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com