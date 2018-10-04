Today

She Goes He Goes

When: Swing dancing 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Black Jacket Symphony 

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$35

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Tamia

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 4; $27.50

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Jeff the Brotherhood

What: Jeff the Brotherhood with Mechanical River Dream Band and Dumb Doctors; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Phase

What: Phase with Andy Dale Petty and Yr Lad; $7

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com

Smoke Music Downtown

What: Just Groove 10 p.m. Thursday; The Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Cisco Kidz 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Music on the Green

What: Diverse Groove Band 6-9 p.m.

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island

More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/events

Patio Party

What: MeShell Wolf 6-9 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

More Info: msroses.com

Jam on the Water 

What: The Band’s “Last Waltz” tribute from Shonuff; $23

When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Charleston City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonharbortours.com

Smoke Music Mount P

What: John Sherrill 7-10 p.m. Friday; Dave Grunstra 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Kelly Sanchez noon-3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Shakin’ Martinis   

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Krazy Owl's, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Danielle Howle

When: 8:30-11:30 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Wine & Tapas, 103-A S. Main St., Summerville

More Info: daniellehowle.com

Landon Wordswell

What: Landon Wordswell with Gray Jackson, Classic and Damn Skippy

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com

PettySmoke

What: Tom Petty tribute from HoneySmoke; $10-$15

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Chris Roberts

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Smoky Oak Taproom, 1234 Camp Road, James Island

More Info: facebook.com/smoky.oak.taproom

Roshambeaux

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Burns Alley Tavern, 354-B King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/BurnsAlleyTavern

Follywood Music

What: Bender Funk 10 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday; Jeff Houts 10 p.m. Sunday; Pork Chop 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Ocean Drive Party Band   

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: oceandrivepartyband.com

Outshyne

When: 10 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2xqVO2S

Saturday

Cycles

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Holy City Steel Collective

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/holycitysteelcollective

Jake Owen

What: Jake Owen with David Lee Murphy and Morgan Wallen

When: 7:05 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $25-$60; $10 cash-only parking

More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Kristin Chenoweth

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $45-$125

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Legends of Soul

What: Featuring Maze and Frankie Beverly

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $68-$124; $10 cash-only parking

More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

In Real Life

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 6; $25

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Moon Hooch  

What: Moon Hooch with Downtown Abby & The Echoes; $13-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sabin Sharpe

What: Sabin Sharpe with Maddie Rean; $5

When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

More Info: honkytonksaloon.com

The Business Band

When: 10 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2xqVO2S

Sunday

Eric Vaughn Duo

When: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 7

Where: The Rooftop at The Vendue, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/TheRooftopatTheVendue

Idlewild Revival 

What: Allman Brothers Band tribute; $15-$20

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 7

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Lettuce   

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 7; $26

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Monday

Holy City Heaters

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Tuesday

Marshgrass Mamas

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Jonny Lang

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 9

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $39.50-$59.50

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

The Toasters

What: The Toasters with Maid of Ace and Sex Wax; $10

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 9

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Wednesday

Midnight City Band

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 10

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings

Gin House Boys 

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 10

Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys

Carolina Rising   

What: Benefit concert for N.C. flood relief with Gaslight Street & Friends; $10 suggested minimum donation

When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com