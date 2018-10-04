Today
She Goes He Goes
When: Swing dancing 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Black Jacket Symphony
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Tamia
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 4; $27.50
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Jeff the Brotherhood
What: Jeff the Brotherhood with Mechanical River Dream Band and Dumb Doctors; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Phase
What: Phase with Andy Dale Petty and Yr Lad; $7
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com
Smoke Music Downtown
What: Just Groove 10 p.m. Thursday; The Night Caps 10:30 p.m. Friday; Cisco Kidz 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Music on the Green
What: Diverse Groove Band 6-9 p.m.
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/events
Patio Party
What: MeShell Wolf 6-9 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Ms. Rose’s, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
More Info: msroses.com
Jam on the Water
What: The Band’s “Last Waltz” tribute from Shonuff; $23
When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Charleston City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonharbortours.com
Smoke Music Mount P
What: John Sherrill 7-10 p.m. Friday; Dave Grunstra 7-10 p.m. Saturday; Kelly Sanchez noon-3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 713 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Krazy Owl's, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Danielle Howle
When: 8:30-11:30 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Wine & Tapas, 103-A S. Main St., Summerville
More Info: daniellehowle.com
Landon Wordswell
What: Landon Wordswell with Gray Jackson, Classic and Damn Skippy
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com
PettySmoke
What: Tom Petty tribute from HoneySmoke; $10-$15
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Chris Roberts
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Smoky Oak Taproom, 1234 Camp Road, James Island
More Info: facebook.com/smoky.oak.taproom
Roshambeaux
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Burns Alley Tavern, 354-B King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/BurnsAlleyTavern
Follywood Music
What: Bender Funk 10 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday; Jeff Houts 10 p.m. Sunday; Pork Chop 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Ocean Drive Party Band
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: oceandrivepartyband.com
Outshyne
When: 10 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2xqVO2S
Saturday
Cycles
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Holy City Steel Collective
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Tavern and Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/holycitysteelcollective
Jake Owen
What: Jake Owen with David Lee Murphy and Morgan Wallen
When: 7:05 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $25-$60; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Kristin Chenoweth
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45-$125
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Legends of Soul
What: Featuring Maze and Frankie Beverly
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $68-$124; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
In Real Life
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 6; $25
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Moon Hooch
What: Moon Hooch with Downtown Abby & The Echoes; $13-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sabin Sharpe
What: Sabin Sharpe with Maddie Rean; $5
When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
More Info: honkytonksaloon.com
The Business Band
When: 10 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2xqVO2S
Sunday
Eric Vaughn Duo
When: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: The Rooftop at The Vendue, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/TheRooftopatTheVendue
Idlewild Revival
What: Allman Brothers Band tribute; $15-$20
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Lettuce
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 7; $26
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Monday
Holy City Heaters
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Tuesday
Marshgrass Mamas
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Jonny Lang
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 9
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39.50-$59.50
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
The Toasters
What: The Toasters with Maid of Ace and Sex Wax; $10
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 9
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Wednesday
Midnight City Band
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings
Gin House Boys
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys
Carolina Rising
What: Benefit concert for N.C. flood relief with Gaslight Street & Friends; $10 suggested minimum donation
When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com