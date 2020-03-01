March events for Lowcountry Parent

Sunday, March 1
Teddy Bear Picnic
What: Children and their teddy bears are invited to join the Charleston Parks Conservancy for the annual Teddy Bear Picnic, featuring musical entertainment, face painting, seed planting, crafts, story time, a tea party and more. Take a picnic or grab lunch from food trucks on site.
When: 1:30-4 p.m. March 1
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org
Monday March 2
Read Across America
What: Celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday and literacy with stories read by special guest readers, including Octavia Mitchell, news anchor from Channel 2, and Mike Mixon, fire chief of Mount Pleasant. Visit bit.ly/2OSI8r9 for other Read Across America events at other Charleston County libraries today.
When: 10 a.m. March 2
Where: Village Branch Library, 430 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-9741, bit.ly/2vtpyyY
Tuesday, March 3
Camellia Walks
What: Special walking tours given by expert guides focus on the historic camellias at Middleton. Tours last approximately 75 minutes. Register in advance.
When: 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through March 14
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included with general admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2SFnXhy
Wednesday, March 4
Early Morning Bird Walks
What: A trek through many distinct habitats will allow guests to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1222/Birding
Astronomy in the Park
What: Join amateur stargazers and look through telescopes at objects in the nighttime sky. Open to all ages.
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston
More Info: lowcountrystargzers.org
Thursday, March 5
Jewish FilmFest
What: The annual Charleston Jewish FilmFest, presented by the College of Charleston’s Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program, will feature a series of short and feature films, as well as several guest speakers and presentations.
When: March 5-8
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $14 per film
More Info: 910-616-6119, terracetheater.com
Community Appreciation Day
What: All Dorchester County residents receive free admission (with proof of residency such as a driver license, library card, utility bill, etc.) on the first Thursday of each month. Exhibits include an art room, castle room, desert discovery room, farm room, government room, grocery store, lending library, post office, music room, prehistoric room, science discovery room, bank, under the sea exhibit and more.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 5
Where: St. George Children's Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George
More Info: 435-986-4000, sgchildrensmuseum.org
Little Groms
What: Learn the basics of skateboarding in a safe and fun environment, including proper safety equipment, skate park etiquette, riding techniques and how to fall. Little to no experience skateboarding is necessary. This course is designed for young participants ages 5-7 (groms) potentially having their first experience with skateboarding.
When: 3 p.m. March 5; 2 p.m. March 20
Where: SK8 Charleston, 1549 Oceanic St., Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2SMEO1M
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
‘Journey’
What: Previously known as Chapel Moves, “Journey, A Dance Concert” is an all-student choreographed concert and explores the themes of transformation and travel.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 5-6; 2 p.m. March 7
Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/3bHb3Ip
Friday, March 6
‘Frozen Jr.’
What: “A magical musical of sisterhood with all of your favorite songs,” based on the hit Broadway adaptation, about the love and acceptance of Anna and Elsa, and how they find their true potential and power when the kingdom of Arendelle is faced with danger. The production features the classic songs from the film, as well as five new songs written for Broadway, presented by Flowertown Productions.
When: Various showtimes March 6-15
Where: James F. Dean Community Theater, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Drifter Fest
What: Drifter Fest: The Inaugural Bert Griggs Memorial Pre-Jam at Home Team BBQ on Friday will feature live music from Shonuff. The Memorial Jam at the Pour House on Saturday will feature Shonuff, as well as Gaslight Street, Travelin Kine, Solid Country Gold, Reid Stone and more. Griggs was the co-owner of Drifter Merch and died unexpectedly in December
When: 8-11 p.m. March 6 (Pre-Jam); 8:30 p.m. March 7 (Memorial Jam)
Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., downtown Charleston (Friday); Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island (Saturday)
Price: Free; $10 suggested donation on Saturday will benefit Griggs’ wife and daughter
More Info: bit.ly/39HLF3o
Saturday, March 7
Give Me Shelter Color 5K
What: A 5K walk, run, hop, skip, leap, mosey on a designated route for all ages and along the way, participants go through stations where they are sprayed with colored powder. A festival will follow the 5K. Participants are support the Carolina Youth Development Center.
When: 9 a.m. March 7
Where: Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St.
Price: $25-$35; free for ages 5 and younger
More Info: 843-225-3321, cydc.org/color20
Hippie Dash 5K
What: The Hippie Dash is a 5K fun run/walk that raises awareness and funding for people with disabilities. Far out dudes, hip chicks, flower children and funky fidos are invited to don their best '70s attire as they move and groove their way through a psychedelic 3.1 mile course. Runners, walkers, children and pups of all ages are encouraged to participate. Proceeds will benefit people with disabilities through the programs of Palmetto Goodwill and Trident Area Agency on Aging.
When: 9 a.m. March 7
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $20-$40
More Info: 843-377-2838, palmettogoodwill.org/hippiedash
Bulldog Day
What: The Citadel Football Association and Bullies 2 the Rescue will celebrate Bulldog Day with a 5K Fun Run in the morning (costumes encouraged), followed by a Bulldog Beauty Contest and The Citadel’s Spring Football Game. Dogs, strollers and wagons are allowed for the Fun Run. Categories for the Bulldog Beauty Contest include Overall King and Queen Bullie Supreme, Best Wiggle Butt, Best Dressed/Costume and others separated by age.
When: 9:30 a.m. 5K, 11 a.m. beauty contest, 1 p.m. spring game March 7
Where: The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free for spectators; $40 Fun Run; $45 Bulldog Beauty Contest entry
More Info: bit.ly/2P2w0Ur
STEM Festival
What: The Charleston STEM Festival is a celebration of science, technology, engineering and math and will feature approximately 80 exhibitors with hands-on activities, live performances, interactive demonstrations and family-oriented STEM entertainment.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 7
Where: Exchange Park, 9850 Highway 78, Ladson
Price: No admission price listed
More Info: charlestonstemfest.org
CCPL On the Road
What: CCPL On the Road at the Charleston STEM Festival, which will include hands-on activities, live performances, interactive demonstrations, family-oriented STEM entertainment and more. The Charleston STEM Festival is a celebration of science, technology, engineering and math in the Lowcountry.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 7
Where: Exchange Park, 9850 U.S. Highway 78, Ladson
Price: No admission fee listed
More Info: 843-8005-6930, ccpl.org/events/ccpl-road-2
Indigo Workshops
What: Eliza Lucas Pinckney established the first successful crop of indigo in South Carolina in 1744 and it soon became the second-most profitable crop in the Colony. Learn about the plant, how to process it for dye and its impact on South Carolina history. Bring a T-shirt from home to dye. Register in advance.
When: 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. March 7
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $10 per person
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/31SqZmF
Woofstock
What: Woofstock 2020: A Lowcountry Dog Music Festival will benefit local animal rescues and shelters, featuring music from Drivin N Cryin, Ken & Drew of Sister Hazel, Lauren Morrow (formerly of The Whiskey Gentry), Greg West, Gaslight Street, Sunflowers & Sin, Matt Mackelcan, Emily Curtis and David Huggins, as well as food trucks and local vendors.
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. March 7
Where: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road
Price: $28-$35 adult; $5-$10 ages 12 and younger
More Info: lowcountrydog.com/woofstock
Front Beach Fest
What: Live music from The Tams and The Holiday Band, street performers, arts and craft vendors, children's activities, local restaurants, food vendors and more.
When: Noon-4 p.m. March 7
Where: Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-886-8294, iop.net/island-gras
Holy City Magic
What: Illusionist duo The Mastersons will present an all-ages matinee.
When: 1 p.m. March 7
Where: Holy City Magic, 49 ½ John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com
Mommy and Me
What: Mommy and Me Learn Violin, designed for ages 3-6 years with an adult, is an opportunity to learn the basics of playing the violin on a box violin. No instrument required.
When: 1 p.m. Saturdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28
Where: West Ashley Library, 45 Windermere Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/37C6yvo
‘Viva Momix’
What: Combining illusion, beauty, magic, fun and inventiveness, “Viva Momix” is a collection of the company’s most iconic pieces, as well as some new works from director Moses Pendleton. Momix is a company of dancer-illusionists recognized internationally for presenting work of exceptional innovation and physical artistry.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 7
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$87
More Info: 832-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Sunday March 8
‘Sesame Street Live!'
What: In “Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic,” Elmo discovers that magic can be found anywhere when you believe in yourself, when magician extraordinaire Justin visits Sesame Street to put on a magic show for the whole neighborhood.
When: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. March 8
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $15-$50+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Reckoning in the Park
What: Live music from local Grateful Dead cover band, The Reckoning and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Leashed dogs will be permitted.
When: 2-5 p.m. March 8
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: Free with general $2 park admission
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3352/The-Reckoning-in-the-Park
Monday, March 9
Little Sprouts
What: Little Sprouts Gardening Club is designed for ages 3-5 with an adult, where they can explore the magic and wonder of plants during fun gardening activities.
When: 1 p.m. March 9
Where: Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, 1858 S. Grimball Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2UW8D2J
Tuesday, March 10
Toddler Day
What: Toddler Day: Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes, designed for ages 18 months to 3 years with a caregiver, includes four craft projects as well as finger paints, a puppet stage, a sandbox and more.
When: 10 a.m. March 10
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8-$12
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Thursday, March 12
Leaping Leprechauns
What: In Full STEAM Ahead: Leaping Leprechauns, kids can engineer a rainbow trap to catch the escaped leprechauns. Full STEAM Ahead is a hands-on workshop series featuring the components of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Reservations are required.
When: 3-4:30 p.m. March 12
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
‘Little Shop’ Sing-Along
What: As part of the Sing-Along Series, there will be a screening of “Little Shop of Horrors,” starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin.
When: 7 p.m. March 12
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Friday, March 13
Movie in the Park
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy presents its free Movie Night in the Park series and this event will feature a screening of “Trolls,” with activities before the film and a food truck on site.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 13
Where: Magnolia Park and Community Garden, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/31Op8iS
Saturday, March 14
‘Rebel Girls’
What: This Rebel Girls Celebration is in honor of Women’s History Month and kids can have a meet-and-greet with some “Rebel Girls” characters from the book and some of Charleston’s own rebel girls (representing Boeing South Carolina, Women of the Workforce committee of Navy Information Warfare Center and the National Association of Women in Construction).
When: 9-11 a.m. March 14
Where: Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, 25 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-853-8962, explorecml.org/cml-events/rebel-girls
St. Pat’s Block Party
What: Kid-friendly and dog-friendly St. Patrick’s Day Block Party with food and beverages, vendors, bounce houses, live music and more.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 14
Where: Holy Cow Burgers & Brew, 9770 Dorchester Road, Suite 103, Summerville
More Info: 843-900-5120, bit.ly/2vDjeFc
Saturday Stories
What: This Saturday Stories event will celebrate Women’s History Month with stories, songs and crafts that celebrate amazing achievements by girls and women.
When: 11 a.m. March 914
Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2wfotuX
ArtFest
What: The 24th annual ArtFest will feature local music, dance and visual arts groups, organizations and businesses with performances, exhibits and more.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 14
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2vz9OKF
St. Pat’s Parade, Block Party
What: The city of North Charleston will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Block Party, featuring live music across three stages, street vending and fare from Olde North Charleston restaurants, arts and craft vendors, additional local food vendors, a Kid’s Zone with jump castles, face painting and inflatable obstacle course, a bungee trampoline, fire trucks and a mechanical bull. The block party kicks off with a parade starting on Park Place East (adjacent to E. Montague Ave. and across from the Park Circle Community Center).
When: Noon-6 p.m. March 14
Where: Park Circle, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2u1Q2am
Grateful Dead for Kids
What: The Rock and Roll Playhouse will present Music of Grateful Dead for Kids. The group produces a children's concert series that allows kids to “move, play and sing while listening to works from the classic-rock canon,” offering games, movement, stories and an opportunity to rock out in a sensory-friendly environment. Designed for ages 10 and younger.
When: 1:30 p.m. March 14
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
BBQ & Brews
What: The City of Goose Creek will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the BBQ & Brews Festival, featuring a variety of barbecue food vendors, holiday-themed crafts, kids’ activities, lawn games and more.
When: 4-7 p.m. March 14
Where: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Goose Creek
Price: Free admission and parking
More Info: 843-569-4242, cityofgoosecreek.com/event/bbq-brews-0
‘POPS! in Space’
What: North Charleston POPS! present “POPS! in Space: Music of John Williams, featuring selections from the “Star Wars” film franchise (“The Last Jedi,” “The Force Awakens” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”), music from the “Star Trek” films and television shows and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” as well as NASA footage with “Holst's Jupiter” from “The Planets.”
When: 7:30 p.m. March 14
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $16-$32+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Sunday, March 15
Festival of Colors
What: The India Association of Greater Charleston (IAGC) will present the Festival of Colors (Holi), featuring a nonstop Bollywood DJ, lunch and an opportunity to play Holi (colors will be provided). This will be celebrated as a spring festival of colors, not as a religious event and no religious activities will be performed.
When: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 15
Where: Big Oak Shelter at Palmetto Islands County Park, 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free for IAGC members; $10-$15 nonmembers; free for ages 4 and younger; $2 park admission fee
More Info: bit.ly/37B9zML
Spring Oyster Roast
What: Vickery’s will host its annual Spring Oyster Roast, featuring buckets of oysters, shrimp and barbecue, a Bloody Mary bar and music from DJ Natty Heavy, Well Charged and the Green Thieves Super Jam. Proceeds will benefit Pet Helpers and shuttles will run from the Omar Shrine Temple.
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. March 15
Where: Vickery’s on Shem Creek, 1313 Shrimp Boat Lane, Mount Pleasant
Price: $5
More Info: 843-884-4440, bit.ly/2whnEll
Pet Helpers Oyster Roast
What: Pet Helpers will host its third annual Shuck Your Paws Off oyster roast with all-you-can-eat oysters, chili and hot dogs, raffle prizes and music from DJ InSain.
When: 2-6 p.m. March 15
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
Price: $25
More Info: 843-795-1110, bit.ly/2SUk48i
Monday, March 16
Dungeons & Dragons
What: If you're an expert monster hunter or are ready to try a different dungeon crawl to test your skills, join a Dungeons & Dragons session run by experienced Dungeon Master and local teen Aubrie McFarland. This session will be based on the 5th edition rules. Please have a character already created and ready to play.
When: 6 p.m. March 16
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/events/dungeons-dragons-14
Tuesday, March 17
St. Pat’s Parade
What: Charleston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will include fire trucks, military units, local team mascots, marching bands, fiddlers, dancers and Irish step dancers. The parade will start at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at the corner of Radcliffe and St. Philip streets, continue down King Street to Broad Street and will end at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.
When: 10 a.m. March 17
Where: Downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonstpatrickdayparade.wordpress.com, bit.ly/37A4JPy
Wednesday, March 18
Anime Night
What: For grades 6-12, join fellow anime lovers in the Teen Lounge for a night of anime hits and fandom.
When: 5:30 p.m. March 18
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/events/anime-night
Night Owls Storytime
What: An evening program where parents and children can listen to stories, sing songs, learn fingerplays and do some bedtime yoga. Kids can wear their pajamas so they're ready to be tucked into bed when they get home.
When: 6:30 p.m. March 18
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/322itBS
Thursday, March 19
Choose Your Own
What: Choose Your Own Adventure Pasta Salad, designed for ages 11 and younger, is where kids will choose which seasonal vegetables they like best and incorporate them into pasta salad, with assistance from Robin Hollis, chef with Basic Kitchen restaurant. Supplies and space are limited, so participation is first-come, first-served.
When: 3:30 p.m. March 19
Where: John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/37D7gbQ
Friday, March 20
Bubbles Galore
What: Preschool Special: Bubbles Galore will feature bubble-themed stories and crafts, and kids can try to put themselves in a life-size bubble.
When: 10:30 a.m. March 20
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/3bKR6Av
Bluegrass Festival
What: Friends with Benefits, Awendaw Green and Ear for Music present the Charleston Bluegrass Festival, featuring Greensky Bluegrass, Yonder Mountain String Band, The Del McCoury Band, Sam Bush Band, Town Mountain, Ghost Light, Cris Jacobs, Larry Keel Experience, John Stickley Trio and Circus No. 9. There also will be local food and craft vendors, outdoor activities and camping options.
When: March 20-21
Where: The Woodlands Nature Reserve, 4279 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Early bird general admission sold out; $109 two-day pass general admission; early bird VIP admission sold out; $249 two-day pass VIP
More Info: charlestonbluegrassfestival.com
Saturday March 21
Rugged Maniac 5K
What: Festival and mud run combo, with a DJ, interactive games, food and beverages, and a 5K obstacle course designed to challenge and thrill “maniacs” of all fitness levels.
When: 8:30 a.m. March 21
Where: Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club, 6763 Davis Road, Ravenel
Price: $79+ racers; free for spectators; $10-$15 parking
More Info: ruggedmaniac.com/events/southcarolina
#Race4Wanza
What: Fifth annual Doughnut Dash in honor of Tywanza Sanders, the youngest victim of the mass shooting at Emanuel AME Church in 2015, presented by Race 4 Achievement Inc. and the Charleston Jewish Community Center Without Walls, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Tywanza Sanders Scholarship Fund for Charleston County students.
When: 9 a.m.-noon March 21
Where: South Windermere Center, 80 Folly Road Blvd., Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: bit.ly/2STyPbP
Walk for Water
What: Water Mission’s annual Walk for Water is to raise awareness for the global water crisis and funds to treat it with the gift of clean, safe water.
When: 9 a.m.-noon March 21
Where: Riverfront Park,
Price: See website for details on running as an individual or with a team
More Info: 843-769-7395, watermission.org
Meet Chase: PAW Patrol
What: Kids can meet Chase, one of PAW Patrol’s finest recruits, enter a raffle and more. Charleston Animal Society will have animals available for adoption.
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. March 21
Where: Wonder Works, 624 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-416-5050, bit.ly/2Hv9PSN
Meet Chief Louie
What: Chief Louie C. Chavis is a member of the Beaver Creek Indians and will speak on the American Indian culture, traditions and recognition process for tribes in America today. Chavis also is a member of the state’s Tribal Advisory Committee, Indian Development Council and Arts Commission on Native American Arts and Crafts.
When: 10 a.m. March 21
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: Free with general park admission
More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org
DIY Suncatchers
What: Celebrate the start of spring by making a suncatcher using recycled materials.
When: 10:30 a.m. March 21
Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/events/diy-suncatchers
Pet Fest
What: Pet festival features exhibits, demonstrations, experts, entertainment and more. Restrained/leashed pets permitted.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 21
Where: Palmetto Islands County Park, 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8 per person ($3 discount with pet food or supply donation); free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/139/Pet-Fest
Kidz Bash
What: The Crowfield Kidz Bash is a family fun day with games, prizes, giveaways, food trucks and additional activities and vendors.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 21
Where: Middleton Park 101 Hunters Lane, Goose Creek
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-572-4758, bit.ly/3bIP6cc
Spring Fling
What: The annual Spring Fling arts and crafts vendor event also will feature the Easter Bunny and Lucky the Leprechaun for photos and a petting zoo.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 21
Where: Knightsville General Store, 1700 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: $2 per person for petting zoo
More Info: 843-285-8116, bit.ly/2SAL2TS
Holy City Magic
What: Illusionist Caleb Alexander will present an all-ages matinee.
When: 1 p.m. March 21
Where: Holy City Magic, 49 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com
Tuesday, March 24
Toddler Day
What: Toddler Day: Abracadabra!, designed for ages 18 months-3 years with a caregiver, includes four craft projects as well as finger paints, a puppet stage, a sandbox and more. Today’s project will feature making a magician’s hat.
When: 10 a.m. March 24
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8-$12
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Thursday, March 26
KinderChef
What: Designed for ages 3-6 years with a caregiver, listen to a story and learn to make easy snacks.
When: 10:30 a.m. March 26
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/37xsB6I
Friday, March 27
Paddlesports Symposium
What: The annual East Coast Paddlesports Symposium, designed for paddling enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels, is a three-day immersion in the history, technique and hands-on experience of kayaking and other paddling-related topics, with presentations, workshops and on-water classes.
When: March 27-29
Where: James Island County Park, 861 Riverland Drive
Price: $175 daily; $475 full weekend
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1584/East-Coast-Paddlesports-Symposium
Mystery Party
What: Someone has stolen the golden cheese trophy at the National Cheese Convention and Geronimo Stilton needs help sniffing out the thief. Kids can use the clues to solve the mystery and enjoy a cheese tasting. This cheddarific afternoon is presented in honor of the best mouse reporter in New Mouse City and is designed for ages 5-11 years.
When: 3 p.m. March 27
Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2uFf1kl
‘Cats’
What: Touring production of the record-breaking Broadway musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber, which tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 27-29; 2 p.m. March 28-29
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $48-$88+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Saturday, March 28
‘Mantras & Mandalas’
What: “Mantras & Mandalas: A Teen Yoga Journey Through the Chakras” is designed for ages 12-17 and is an introduction to yoga practices, where students are introduced to the chakras through art, movement and sound. All art materials are included, but attendees should bring their own yoga mats and water.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 28
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60 members; $70 nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2UYzxXU
Holy City Magic
What: “Traveling Magician” Chastain Criswell will present an all-ages matinee.
When: 1 p.m. March 28
Where: Holy City Magic, 49 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com
Sunday, March 29
‘MasterChef Junior Live!’
What: This family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy) challenges with past “MasterChef Junior” contestants and an overall immersive audience experience for all ages.
When: 7 p.m. March 29
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$140
More Info: 832-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org