March events for Lowcountry Parent

Sunday, March 1

Teddy Bear Picnic

What: Children and their teddy bears are invited to join the Charleston Parks Conservancy for the annual Teddy Bear Picnic, featuring musical entertainment, face painting, seed planting, crafts, story time, a tea party and more. Take a picnic or grab lunch from food trucks on site.

When: 1:30-4 p.m. March 1

Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org

Monday March 2

Read Across America

What: Celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday and literacy with stories read by special guest readers, including Octavia Mitchell, news anchor from Channel 2, and Mike Mixon, fire chief of Mount Pleasant. Visit bit.ly/2OSI8r9 for other Read Across America events at other Charleston County libraries today.

When: 10 a.m. March 2

Where: Village Branch Library, 430 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-9741, bit.ly/2vtpyyY

Tuesday, March 3

Camellia Walks

What: Special walking tours given by expert guides focus on the historic camellias at Middleton. Tours last approximately 75 minutes. Register in advance.

When: 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through March 14

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Included with general admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2SFnXhy

Wednesday, March 4

Early Morning Bird Walks

What: A trek through many distinct habitats will allow guests to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms.

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $10

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1222/Birding

Astronomy in the Park

What: Join amateur stargazers and look through telescopes at objects in the nighttime sky. Open to all ages.

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston

More Info: lowcountrystargzers.org

Thursday, March 5

Jewish FilmFest

What: The annual Charleston Jewish FilmFest, presented by the College of Charleston’s Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program, will feature a series of short and feature films, as well as several guest speakers and presentations.

When: March 5-8

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $14 per film

More Info: 910-616-6119, terracetheater.com

Community Appreciation Day

What: All Dorchester County residents receive free admission (with proof of residency such as a driver license, library card, utility bill, etc.) on the first Thursday of each month. Exhibits include an art room, castle room, desert discovery room, farm room, government room, grocery store, lending library, post office, music room, prehistoric room, science discovery room, bank, under the sea exhibit and more.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 5

Where: St. George Children's Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George

More Info: 435-986-4000, sgchildrensmuseum.org

Little Groms

What: Learn the basics of skateboarding in a safe and fun environment, including proper safety equipment, skate park etiquette, riding techniques and how to fall. Little to no experience skateboarding is necessary. This course is designed for young participants ages 5-7 (groms) potentially having their first experience with skateboarding.

When: 3 p.m. March 5; 2 p.m. March 20

Where: SK8 Charleston, 1549 Oceanic St., Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2SMEO1M

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

‘Journey’

What: Previously known as Chapel Moves, “Journey, A Dance Concert” is an all-student choreographed concert and explores the themes of transformation and travel.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 5-6; 2 p.m. March 7

Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12-$20

More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/3bHb3Ip

Friday, March 6

‘Frozen Jr.’

What: “A magical musical of sisterhood with all of your favorite songs,” based on the hit Broadway adaptation, about the love and acceptance of Anna and Elsa, and how they find their true potential and power when the kingdom of Arendelle is faced with danger. The production features the classic songs from the film, as well as five new songs written for Broadway, presented by Flowertown Productions.

When: Various showtimes March 6-15

Where: James F. Dean Community Theater, 133 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $7-$15

More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org

Drifter Fest

What: Drifter Fest: The Inaugural Bert Griggs Memorial Pre-Jam at Home Team BBQ on Friday will feature live music from Shonuff. The Memorial Jam at the Pour House on Saturday will feature Shonuff, as well as Gaslight Street, Travelin Kine, Solid Country Gold, Reid Stone and more. Griggs was the co-owner of Drifter Merch and died unexpectedly in December

When: 8-11 p.m. March 6 (Pre-Jam); 8:30 p.m. March 7 (Memorial Jam)

Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., downtown Charleston (Friday); Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island (Saturday)

Price: Free; $10 suggested donation on Saturday will benefit Griggs’ wife and daughter

More Info: bit.ly/39HLF3o

Saturday, March 7

Give Me Shelter Color 5K

What: A 5K walk, run, hop, skip, leap, mosey on a designated route for all ages and along the way, participants go through stations where they are sprayed with colored powder. A festival will follow the 5K. Participants are support the Carolina Youth Development Center.

When: 9 a.m. March 7

Where: Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St.

Price: $25-$35; free for ages 5 and younger

More Info: 843-225-3321, cydc.org/color20

Hippie Dash 5K

What: The Hippie Dash is a 5K fun run/walk that raises awareness and funding for people with disabilities. Far out dudes, hip chicks, flower children and funky fidos are invited to don their best '70s attire as they move and groove their way through a psychedelic 3.1 mile course. Runners, walkers, children and pups of all ages are encouraged to participate. Proceeds will benefit people with disabilities through the programs of Palmetto Goodwill and Trident Area Agency on Aging.

When: 9 a.m. March 7

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $20-$40

More Info: 843-377-2838, palmettogoodwill.org/hippiedash

Bulldog Day

What: The Citadel Football Association and Bullies 2 the Rescue will celebrate Bulldog Day with a 5K Fun Run in the morning (costumes encouraged), followed by a Bulldog Beauty Contest and The Citadel’s Spring Football Game. Dogs, strollers and wagons are allowed for the Fun Run. Categories for the Bulldog Beauty Contest include Overall King and Queen Bullie Supreme, Best Wiggle Butt, Best Dressed/Costume and others separated by age.

When: 9:30 a.m. 5K, 11 a.m. beauty contest, 1 p.m. spring game March 7

Where: The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free for spectators; $40 Fun Run; $45 Bulldog Beauty Contest entry

More Info: bit.ly/2P2w0Ur

STEM Festival

What: The Charleston STEM Festival is a celebration of science, technology, engineering and math and will feature approximately 80 exhibitors with hands-on activities, live performances, interactive demonstrations and family-oriented STEM entertainment.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 7

Where: Exchange Park, 9850 Highway 78, Ladson

Price: No admission price listed

More Info: charlestonstemfest.org

CCPL On the Road

What: CCPL On the Road at the Charleston STEM Festival, which will include hands-on activities, live performances, interactive demonstrations, family-oriented STEM entertainment and more. The Charleston STEM Festival is a celebration of science, technology, engineering and math in the Lowcountry.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 7

Where: Exchange Park, 9850 U.S. Highway 78, Ladson

Price: No admission fee listed

More Info: 843-8005-6930, ccpl.org/events/ccpl-road-2

Indigo Workshops

What: Eliza Lucas Pinckney established the first successful crop of indigo in South Carolina in 1744 and it soon became the second-most profitable crop in the Colony. Learn about the plant, how to process it for dye and its impact on South Carolina history. Bring a T-shirt from home to dye. Register in advance.

When: 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. March 7

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: $10 per person

More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/31SqZmF

Woofstock

What: Woofstock 2020: A Lowcountry Dog Music Festival will benefit local animal rescues and shelters, featuring music from Drivin N Cryin, Ken & Drew of Sister Hazel, Lauren Morrow (formerly of The Whiskey Gentry), Greg West, Gaslight Street, Sunflowers & Sin, Matt Mackelcan, Emily Curtis and David Huggins, as well as food trucks and local vendors.

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. March 7

Where: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road

Price: $28-$35 adult; $5-$10 ages 12 and younger

More Info: lowcountrydog.com/woofstock

Front Beach Fest

What: Live music from The Tams and The Holiday Band, street performers, arts and craft vendors, children's activities, local restaurants, food vendors and more.

When: Noon-4 p.m. March 7

Where: Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-886-8294, iop.net/island-gras

Holy City Magic

What: Illusionist duo The Mastersons will present an all-ages matinee.

When: 1 p.m. March 7

Where: Holy City Magic, 49 ½ John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com

Mommy and Me

What: Mommy and Me Learn Violin, designed for ages 3-6 years with an adult, is an opportunity to learn the basics of playing the violin on a box violin. No instrument required.

When: 1 p.m. Saturdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28

Where: West Ashley Library, 45 Windermere Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/37C6yvo

‘Viva Momix’

What: Combining illusion, beauty, magic, fun and inventiveness, “Viva Momix” is a collection of the company’s most iconic pieces, as well as some new works from director Moses Pendleton. Momix is a company of dancer-illusionists recognized internationally for presenting work of exceptional innovation and physical artistry.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 7

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$87

More Info: 832-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Sunday March 8

‘Sesame Street Live!'

What: In “Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic,” Elmo discovers that magic can be found anywhere when you believe in yourself, when magician extraordinaire Justin visits Sesame Street to put on a magic show for the whole neighborhood.

When: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. March 8

Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $15-$50+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Reckoning in the Park

What: Live music from local Grateful Dead cover band, The Reckoning and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Leashed dogs will be permitted.

When: 2-5 p.m. March 8

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: Free with general $2 park admission

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3352/The-Reckoning-in-the-Park

Monday, March 9

Little Sprouts

What: Little Sprouts Gardening Club is designed for ages 3-5 with an adult, where they can explore the magic and wonder of plants during fun gardening activities.

When: 1 p.m. March 9

Where: Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, 1858 S. Grimball Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2UW8D2J

Tuesday, March 10

Toddler Day

What: Toddler Day: Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes, designed for ages 18 months to 3 years with a caregiver, includes four craft projects as well as finger paints, a puppet stage, a sandbox and more.

When: 10 a.m. March 10

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8-$12

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

Thursday, March 12

Leaping Leprechauns

What: In Full STEAM Ahead: Leaping Leprechauns, kids can engineer a rainbow trap to catch the escaped leprechauns. Full STEAM Ahead is a hands-on workshop series featuring the components of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Reservations are required.

When: 3-4:30 p.m. March 12

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

‘Little Shop’ Sing-Along

What: As part of the Sing-Along Series, there will be a screening of “Little Shop of Horrors,” starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin.

When: 7 p.m. March 12

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Friday, March 13

Movie in the Park

What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy presents its free Movie Night in the Park series and this event will feature a screening of “Trolls,” with activities before the film and a food truck on site.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 13

Where: Magnolia Park and Community Garden, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/31Op8iS

Saturday, March 14

‘Rebel Girls’

What: This Rebel Girls Celebration is in honor of Women’s History Month and kids can have a meet-and-greet with some “Rebel Girls” characters from the book and some of Charleston’s own rebel girls (representing Boeing South Carolina, Women of the Workforce committee of Navy Information Warfare Center and the National Association of Women in Construction).

When: 9-11 a.m. March 14

Where: Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, 25 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-853-8962, explorecml.org/cml-events/rebel-girls

St. Pat’s Block Party

What: Kid-friendly and dog-friendly St. Patrick’s Day Block Party with food and beverages, vendors, bounce houses, live music and more.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 14

Where: Holy Cow Burgers & Brew, 9770 Dorchester Road, Suite 103, Summerville

More Info: 843-900-5120, bit.ly/2vDjeFc

Saturday Stories

What: This Saturday Stories event will celebrate Women’s History Month with stories, songs and crafts that celebrate amazing achievements by girls and women.

When: 11 a.m. March 914

Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2wfotuX

ArtFest

What: The 24th annual ArtFest will feature local music, dance and visual arts groups, organizations and businesses with performances, exhibits and more.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 14

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2vz9OKF

St. Pat’s Parade, Block Party

What: The city of North Charleston will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Block Party, featuring live music across three stages, street vending and fare from Olde North Charleston restaurants, arts and craft vendors, additional local food vendors, a Kid’s Zone with jump castles, face painting and inflatable obstacle course, a bungee trampoline, fire trucks and a mechanical bull. The block party kicks off with a parade starting on Park Place East (adjacent to E. Montague Ave. and across from the Park Circle Community Center).

When: Noon-6 p.m. March 14

Where: Park Circle, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2u1Q2am

Grateful Dead for Kids

What: The Rock and Roll Playhouse will present Music of Grateful Dead for Kids. The group produces a children's concert series that allows kids to “move, play and sing while listening to works from the classic-rock canon,” offering games, movement, stories and an opportunity to rock out in a sensory-friendly environment. Designed for ages 10 and younger.

When: 1:30 p.m. March 14

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $12-$15

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

BBQ & Brews

What: The City of Goose Creek will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the BBQ & Brews Festival, featuring a variety of barbecue food vendors, holiday-themed crafts, kids’ activities, lawn games and more.

When: 4-7 p.m. March 14

Where: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Goose Creek

Price: Free admission and parking

More Info: 843-569-4242, cityofgoosecreek.com/event/bbq-brews-0

‘POPS! in Space’

What: North Charleston POPS! present “POPS! in Space: Music of John Williams, featuring selections from the “Star Wars” film franchise (“The Last Jedi,” “The Force Awakens” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”), music from the “Star Trek” films and television shows and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” as well as NASA footage with “Holst's Jupiter” from “The Planets.”

When: 7:30 p.m. March 14

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $16-$32+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Sunday, March 15

Festival of Colors

What: The India Association of Greater Charleston (IAGC) will present the Festival of Colors (Holi), featuring a nonstop Bollywood DJ, lunch and an opportunity to play Holi (colors will be provided). This will be celebrated as a spring festival of colors, not as a religious event and no religious activities will be performed.

When: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 15

Where: Big Oak Shelter at Palmetto Islands County Park, 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free for IAGC members; $10-$15 nonmembers; free for ages 4 and younger; $2 park admission fee

More Info: bit.ly/37B9zML

Spring Oyster Roast

What: Vickery’s will host its annual Spring Oyster Roast, featuring buckets of oysters, shrimp and barbecue, a Bloody Mary bar and music from DJ Natty Heavy, Well Charged and the Green Thieves Super Jam. Proceeds will benefit Pet Helpers and shuttles will run from the Omar Shrine Temple.

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. March 15

Where: Vickery’s on Shem Creek, 1313 Shrimp Boat Lane, Mount Pleasant

Price: $5

More Info: 843-884-4440, bit.ly/2whnEll

Pet Helpers Oyster Roast

What: Pet Helpers will host its third annual Shuck Your Paws Off oyster roast with all-you-can-eat oysters, chili and hot dogs, raffle prizes and music from DJ InSain.

When: 2-6 p.m. March 15

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

Price: $25

More Info: 843-795-1110, bit.ly/2SUk48i

Monday, March 16

Dungeons & Dragons

What: If you're an expert monster hunter or are ready to try a different dungeon crawl to test your skills, join a Dungeons & Dragons session run by experienced Dungeon Master and local teen Aubrie McFarland. This session will be based on the 5th edition rules. Please have a character already created and ready to play.

When: 6 p.m. March 16

Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/events/dungeons-dragons-14

Tuesday, March 17

St. Pat’s Parade

What: Charleston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will include fire trucks, military units, local team mascots, marching bands, fiddlers, dancers and Irish step dancers. The parade will start at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at the corner of Radcliffe and St. Philip streets, continue down King Street to Broad Street and will end at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.

When: 10 a.m. March 17

Where: Downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonstpatrickdayparade.wordpress.com, bit.ly/37A4JPy

Wednesday, March 18

Anime Night

What: For grades 6-12, join fellow anime lovers in the Teen Lounge for a night of anime hits and fandom.

When: 5:30 p.m. March 18

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/events/anime-night

Night Owls Storytime

What: An evening program where parents and children can listen to stories, sing songs, learn fingerplays and do some bedtime yoga. Kids can wear their pajamas so they're ready to be tucked into bed when they get home.

When: 6:30 p.m. March 18

Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/322itBS

Thursday, March 19

Choose Your Own

What: Choose Your Own Adventure Pasta Salad, designed for ages 11 and younger, is where kids will choose which seasonal vegetables they like best and incorporate them into pasta salad, with assistance from Robin Hollis, chef with Basic Kitchen restaurant. Supplies and space are limited, so participation is first-come, first-served.

When: 3:30 p.m. March 19

Where: John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/37D7gbQ

Friday, March 20

Bubbles Galore

What: Preschool Special: Bubbles Galore will feature bubble-themed stories and crafts, and kids can try to put themselves in a life-size bubble.

When: 10:30 a.m. March 20

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/3bKR6Av

Bluegrass Festival

What: Friends with Benefits, Awendaw Green and Ear for Music present the Charleston Bluegrass Festival, featuring Greensky Bluegrass, Yonder Mountain String Band, The Del McCoury Band, Sam Bush Band, Town Mountain, Ghost Light, Cris Jacobs, Larry Keel Experience, John Stickley Trio and Circus No. 9. There also will be local food and craft vendors, outdoor activities and camping options.

When: March 20-21

Where: The Woodlands Nature Reserve, 4279 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Early bird general admission sold out; $109 two-day pass general admission; early bird VIP admission sold out; $249 two-day pass VIP

More Info: charlestonbluegrassfestival.com

Saturday March 21

Rugged Maniac 5K

What: Festival and mud run combo, with a DJ, interactive games, food and beverages, and a 5K obstacle course designed to challenge and thrill “maniacs” of all fitness levels.

When: 8:30 a.m. March 21

Where: Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club, 6763 Davis Road, Ravenel

Price: $79+ racers; free for spectators; $10-$15 parking

More Info: ruggedmaniac.com/events/southcarolina

#Race4Wanza

What: Fifth annual Doughnut Dash in honor of Tywanza Sanders, the youngest victim of the mass shooting at Emanuel AME Church in 2015, presented by Race 4 Achievement Inc. and the Charleston Jewish Community Center Without Walls, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Tywanza Sanders Scholarship Fund for Charleston County students.

When: 9 a.m.-noon March 21

Where: South Windermere Center, 80 Folly Road Blvd., Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: bit.ly/2STyPbP

Walk for Water

What: Water Mission’s annual Walk for Water is to raise awareness for the global water crisis and funds to treat it with the gift of clean, safe water.

When: 9 a.m.-noon March 21

Where: Riverfront Park,

Price: See website for details on running as an individual or with a team

More Info: 843-769-7395, watermission.org

Meet Chase: PAW Patrol

What: Kids can meet Chase, one of PAW Patrol’s finest recruits, enter a raffle and more. Charleston Animal Society will have animals available for adoption.

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. March 21

Where: Wonder Works, 624 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-416-5050, bit.ly/2Hv9PSN

Meet Chief Louie

What: Chief Louie C. Chavis is a member of the Beaver Creek Indians and will speak on the American Indian culture, traditions and recognition process for tribes in America today. Chavis also is a member of the state’s Tribal Advisory Committee, Indian Development Council and Arts Commission on Native American Arts and Crafts.

When: 10 a.m. March 21

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: Free with general park admission

More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org

DIY Suncatchers

What: Celebrate the start of spring by making a suncatcher using recycled materials.

When: 10:30 a.m. March 21

Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/events/diy-suncatchers

Pet Fest

What: Pet festival features exhibits, demonstrations, experts, entertainment and more. Restrained/leashed pets permitted.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 21

Where: Palmetto Islands County Park, 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant

Price: $8 per person ($3 discount with pet food or supply donation); free for ages 12 and younger

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/139/Pet-Fest

Kidz Bash

What: The Crowfield Kidz Bash is a family fun day with games, prizes, giveaways, food trucks and additional activities and vendors.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 21

Where: Middleton Park 101 Hunters Lane, Goose Creek

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-572-4758, bit.ly/3bIP6cc

Spring Fling

What: The annual Spring Fling arts and crafts vendor event also will feature the Easter Bunny and Lucky the Leprechaun for photos and a petting zoo.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 21

Where: Knightsville General Store, 1700 Central Ave., Summerville

Price: $2 per person for petting zoo

More Info: 843-285-8116, bit.ly/2SAL2TS

Holy City Magic

What: Illusionist Caleb Alexander will present an all-ages matinee.

When: 1 p.m. March 21

Where: Holy City Magic, 49 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com

Tuesday, March 24

Toddler Day

What: Toddler Day: Abracadabra!, designed for ages 18 months-3 years with a caregiver, includes four craft projects as well as finger paints, a puppet stage, a sandbox and more. Today’s project will feature making a magician’s hat.

When: 10 a.m. March 24

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8-$12

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

Thursday, March 26

KinderChef

What: Designed for ages 3-6 years with a caregiver, listen to a story and learn to make easy snacks.

When: 10:30 a.m. March 26

Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/37xsB6I

Friday, March 27

Paddlesports Symposium

What: The annual East Coast Paddlesports Symposium, designed for paddling enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels, is a three-day immersion in the history, technique and hands-on experience of kayaking and other paddling-related topics, with presentations, workshops and on-water classes.

When: March 27-29

Where: James Island County Park, 861 Riverland Drive

Price: $175 daily; $475 full weekend

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1584/East-Coast-Paddlesports-Symposium

Mystery Party

What: Someone has stolen the golden cheese trophy at the National Cheese Convention and Geronimo Stilton needs help sniffing out the thief. Kids can use the clues to solve the mystery and enjoy a cheese tasting. This cheddarific afternoon is presented in honor of the best mouse reporter in New Mouse City and is designed for ages 5-11 years.

When: 3 p.m. March 27

Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2uFf1kl

‘Cats’

What: Touring production of the record-breaking Broadway musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber, which tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 27-29; 2 p.m. March 28-29

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $48-$88+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Saturday, March 28

‘Mantras & Mandalas’

What: “Mantras & Mandalas: A Teen Yoga Journey Through the Chakras” is designed for ages 12-17 and is an introduction to yoga practices, where students are introduced to the chakras through art, movement and sound. All art materials are included, but attendees should bring their own yoga mats and water.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 28

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $60 members; $70 nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2UYzxXU

Holy City Magic

What: “Traveling Magician” Chastain Criswell will present an all-ages matinee.

When: 1 p.m. March 28

Where: Holy City Magic, 49 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com

Sunday, March 29

‘MasterChef Junior Live!’

What: This family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy) challenges with past “MasterChef Junior” contestants and an overall immersive audience experience for all ages.

When: 7 p.m. March 29

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$140

More Info: 832-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

