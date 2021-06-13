Lowcountry events for Sunday, June 13, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held both in online and in-person formats. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
'The Journey'
What: Illusionist Scott Silven will virtually transport viewers to rural Scotland in this interactive performance. Each participant will need a computer or Apple iPad with a stable internet connection and camera. Headphones with a built-in microphone also are required.
When: 2 and 5 p.m. June 13
Price: $50 virtual ticket (each member of a household must have a ticket to participate)
More Info: spoletousa.org/events/the-journey/
Meet Performers
What: Spoleto will publish daily video profiles of exceptional orchestra and choir members, giving viewers a glimpse into the lives of these young professionals who hail from all over the world. Each video will include a short performance from the musicians.
When: 5 p.m. through June 13
More Info: youtube.com/user/SpoletoFestivalUSA
XLV Gala
What: Spoleto's XLV Gala: Celebrating Nigel Redden's Legacy will feature Laurie Anderson, Bill T. Jones, Ayodele Casel, Rhiannon Giddens and other performers. Register in advance.
When: Available on demand through June 13
Price: Free
More Info: spoletousa.org/events/gala-xlv/
Monday
Cynthia Hurd
What: "The Life and Legacy of Cynthia Graham Hurd" is an exhibit documenting librarian Cynthia Graham Hurd's 31-year career with CCPL and the legacy she created through the lives she touched in the Charleston community and around the country. Select materials concerning Mother Emanuel AME Church and the Emanuel 9 will also be on display in the lobby.
When: On exhibition during library hours (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) during the month of June
Where: 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930 (Main Library), bit.ly/3gk27fg
Chamber Music
What: Spoleto will stream daily performance highlights and artist introductions from the Chamber Music Series at the Dock Street Theater.
When: 5 p.m. daily. Available for viewing through June 18
More Info: youtube.com/user/SpoletoFestivalUSA
Tuesday
Your Parks
What: Your Parks, Your Classroom is a virtual education series for students interested in learning about the habitats, flora and fauna found in Charleston County Parks. This week’s session is "Sun, Sand & Science - Flukes, Flippers and Fins"
When: 1 p.m. Tuesdays
More Info: bit.ly/3cbtVkI
Saturday
Fiber Art
What: The 14th annual African American Fiber Art exhibition is inspired by the Twi word, Sankofa, which translates to “go back and get it." Curated by textile artist Torreah “Cookie” Washington, the exhibit will showcase the artistry of variety of traditional and non-traditional fiber techniques.
When: On exhibition 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily
Where: 1st, 2nd & 3rd floors, City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston
Book Discussion
What: CCPL's adult book group will discuss Maisy Card's novel "These Ghosts Are Family." Register in advance.
When: 3 p.m. June 19
More Info: bit.ly/3itjn4t