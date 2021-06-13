You have permission to edit this article.
Lowcountry events for Sunday, June 13, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held both in online and in-person formats. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Today

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. daily

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

'The Journey'

What: Illusionist Scott Silven will virtually transport viewers to rural Scotland in this interactive performance. Each participant will need a computer or Apple iPad with a stable internet connection and camera. Headphones with a built-in microphone also are required.

When: 2 and 5 p.m. June 13

Price: $50 virtual ticket (each member of a household must have a ticket to participate)

More Info: spoletousa.org/events/the-journey/

Meet Performers

What: Spoleto will publish daily video profiles of exceptional orchestra and choir members, giving viewers a glimpse into the lives of these young professionals who hail from all over the world. Each video will include a short performance from the musicians.

When: 5 p.m. through June 13

More Info: youtube.com/user/SpoletoFestivalUSA

XLV Gala 

What: Spoleto's XLV Gala: Celebrating Nigel Redden's Legacy will feature Laurie Anderson, Bill T. Jones, Ayodele Casel, Rhiannon Giddens and other performers. Register in advance.

When: Available on demand through June 13

Price: Free

More Info: spoletousa.org/events/gala-xlv/

Monday

Cynthia Hurd

What: "The Life and Legacy of Cynthia Graham Hurd" is an exhibit documenting librarian Cynthia Graham Hurd's 31-year career with CCPL and the legacy she created through the lives she touched in the Charleston community and around the country. Select materials concerning Mother Emanuel AME Church and the Emanuel 9 will also be on display in the lobby.

When: On exhibition during library hours (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) during the month of June

Where: 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

More Info: 843-805-6930 (Main Library), bit.ly/3gk27fg

Chamber Music 

What: Spoleto will stream daily performance highlights and artist introductions from the Chamber Music Series at the Dock Street Theater.

When: 5 p.m. daily. Available for viewing through June 18

More Info: youtube.com/user/SpoletoFestivalUSA

Tuesday

Your Parks

What: Your Parks, Your Classroom is a virtual education series for students interested in learning about the habitats, flora and fauna found in Charleston County Parks. This week’s session is "Sun, Sand & Science - Flukes, Flippers and Fins"

When: 1 p.m. Tuesdays

More Info: bit.ly/3cbtVkI

Saturday

Fiber Art

What: The 14th annual African American Fiber Art exhibition is inspired by the Twi word, Sankofa, which translates to “go back and get it." Curated by textile artist Torreah “Cookie” Washington, the exhibit will showcase the artistry of variety of traditional and non-traditional fiber techniques.

When: On exhibition 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

Where: 1st, 2nd & 3rd floors, City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston

Book Discussion

What: CCPL's adult book group will discuss Maisy Card's novel "These Ghosts Are Family." Register in advance. 

When: 3 p.m. June 19

More Info: bit.ly/3itjn4t

