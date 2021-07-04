You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lowcountry events for Sunday, July 4, 2021

July Fourth ‘Salute from the Shore’ of military aircraft flying again this year (copy) (copy) (copy)

The annual "Salute from the Shore" flight of military aircraft along the length of the South Carolina coast is Sunday. File/Brad Nettles/Staff

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held both in online and in-person formats. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Today

Reading of Declaration 

What: The Washington Light Infantry and prominent local dignitaries will perform a public reading of the Declaration of Independence from the steps of the Old Exchange Building, followed by a parade of spectators to St. Philip’s Cemetery where they will place a wreath on the grave of Edward Rutledge, a Charleston native, former S.C. Governor and signer of the Declaration of Independence.

When: 9 a.m. July 4

Where: Old Exchange Building, 122 East Bay St., Charleston

More Info: 843-614-7408, charliehall68@gmail.com

Salute from Shore

What: The 12th annual Salute from the Shore F-18 and C-17 flyover in honor of America’s military service members will begin in the Cherry Grove area north of Myrtle Beach and continue south to the May River Sandbar in Bluffton.

When: 1:15 p.m. over Isle of Palms; 1:16 p.m. over Charleston Harbor; 1:20 p.m. over Folly Beach; 1:24 p.m. over Edisto Island on July 4

More Info: salutefromtheshore.org

Fourth Concert

What: The city of Charleston will present a patriotic concert by the Charleston Symphony, featuring special guests Charlton Singleton and Quiana Parler of Ranky Tanky, with a fireworks display afterwards. RiverDogs concessions will be available for purchase. Register in advance. 

When: 6 p.m. opening, with music and fireworks from 8-10 p.m.

Where: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/CityCharleston

Monday

Dill Sanctuary

What: Nature Trailer Summer Camps are for children ages 5 to 10 and include a snack, crafts, activities and admission to the Dill Sanctuary. Campers will explore the marsh, learn about Native Americans, track animals on the trail and more. 

When: 9 a.m.-noon July 5

Where: Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Price: $145 for members, $180 for nonmembers

More Info: bit.ly/3AgoImf

'Wunderkammer'

What: In his new exhibition at the Halsey Institute, artist Dan Estabrook combines antiquated photography with sculpture and other mediums. 

When: Through July 17

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston, 161 Calhoun St., Downtown

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/3zrbuCN

'You Are Here'

What: In his new installation at the Halsey Institute, artist Jibade-Khalil Huffman uses multiple types of media to expose power structures and racial dynamics in popular imagery. 

When: Through July 17

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston, 161 Calhoun St., Downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/3gZA30Z

Book Talk

What: CCPL presents the book discussion, "The Dog Doesn't Die in This One," spotlighting books featuring a dog pal who lives to see the end of the story.

When: 6 p.m. July 5

Where: Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/3AgQLBK

Tennis Camp

What: Goose Creek High School will offer free tennis camp for rising sixth graders and older. This five-week camp will focus on introducing and building tennis skills for children going into high school. Register in advance.

When: 6:30 p.m. July 5

Where: Goose Creek High School, 1137 Redbank Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-343-3592, bit.ly/3durqdW

Tuesday

Book Discussion 

What: CCPL's virtual "Not Fiction" book group will discuss "Underland: A Deep Time Journey," by Robert Macfarlane.

When: 6:30 p.m. July 6

More Info: bit.ly/3hfejjj

Wednesday

Bird Walks

What: A trek through many distinct habitats to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies, and other organisms.

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $9

More Info: ccprc.com/53/Caw-Caw-Interpretive-Center

Kid Tours

What: Kids Tours at the Charleston Museum focus on a different artifacts each week and include a themed craft or activity. This week's theme is "Sensational Silver," and will focus on the history of silver in the Holy City. 

When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays in July

Where: Loeblein Gallery of Charleston Silver, The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St.

Price: Free for members; free for nonmembers with admission ($5 for kids, $10 for teens, $12 for adults)

More Info: bit.ly/2SBMibY

Thursday

Nature Ramble

What: A master naturalist with Johns Island County Park will lead an exploration of local plants and wildlife, focusing on the connectivity of nature.

When: 8:30 a.m. July 8

Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road

More Info: bit.ly/3xd1The

Friday

Historic Textiles

What: Virginia Theerman, curator of historic textiles with The Charleston Museum, will give a tour of the new exhibit "The Lawn Party: From Satin to Seersucker," which features objects from the museum's historic textile and history collections ranging from the 1820s to the present day.

When: 10:30 a.m. July 9

Where: Historic Textiles Gallery, The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St.

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/3hj61FP

Fossil Friday

What: Matthew Gibson, curator of Natural History with the Charleston Museum, will share fossil facts and talk about his work in the Bunting Natural History Gallery lab.

When: 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Fridays 

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/3Ae1qx4

Saturday

Basket Weaving 

What: Basket maker Sarah Edwards-Hammond will give a brief history of the artisanal craft of basket weaving, and teach participants how to create their own basket. 

When: 9:30 a.m. July 10

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: $75 for members, $105 for nonmembers

More Info: bit.ly/2Tm0LZZ

Adoption Tales 

What: This week's installment of CCPL's Adoption Tales series will feature Pet Helpers, a no-kill organization dedicated to finding homes for animals.

When: 5 p.m. July 10

More Info: ccpl.org/events/adoption-tales-pet-helpers

Inclusive Swim Night

What: Charleston County Parks' waterparks and pools will host a swim night for people with disabilities, their caregivers and families.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 10

Where: Whirlin' Waters Adventure Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $9

More Info: bit.ly/3dwUp0S

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News