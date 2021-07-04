Lowcountry events for Sunday, July 4, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held both in online and in-person formats. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
Reading of Declaration
What: The Washington Light Infantry and prominent local dignitaries will perform a public reading of the Declaration of Independence from the steps of the Old Exchange Building, followed by a parade of spectators to St. Philip’s Cemetery where they will place a wreath on the grave of Edward Rutledge, a Charleston native, former S.C. Governor and signer of the Declaration of Independence.
When: 9 a.m. July 4
Where: Old Exchange Building, 122 East Bay St., Charleston
More Info: 843-614-7408, charliehall68@gmail.com
Salute from Shore
What: The 12th annual Salute from the Shore F-18 and C-17 flyover in honor of America’s military service members will begin in the Cherry Grove area north of Myrtle Beach and continue south to the May River Sandbar in Bluffton.
When: 1:15 p.m. over Isle of Palms; 1:16 p.m. over Charleston Harbor; 1:20 p.m. over Folly Beach; 1:24 p.m. over Edisto Island on July 4
More Info: salutefromtheshore.org
Fourth Concert
What: The city of Charleston will present a patriotic concert by the Charleston Symphony, featuring special guests Charlton Singleton and Quiana Parler of Ranky Tanky, with a fireworks display afterwards. RiverDogs concessions will be available for purchase. Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. opening, with music and fireworks from 8-10 p.m.
Where: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/CityCharleston
Monday
Dill Sanctuary
What: Nature Trailer Summer Camps are for children ages 5 to 10 and include a snack, crafts, activities and admission to the Dill Sanctuary. Campers will explore the marsh, learn about Native Americans, track animals on the trail and more.
When: 9 a.m.-noon July 5
Where: Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: $145 for members, $180 for nonmembers
More Info: bit.ly/3AgoImf
'Wunderkammer'
What: In his new exhibition at the Halsey Institute, artist Dan Estabrook combines antiquated photography with sculpture and other mediums.
When: Through July 17
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston, 161 Calhoun St., Downtown
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/3zrbuCN
'You Are Here'
What: In his new installation at the Halsey Institute, artist Jibade-Khalil Huffman uses multiple types of media to expose power structures and racial dynamics in popular imagery.
When: Through July 17
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston, 161 Calhoun St., Downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/3gZA30Z
Book Talk
What: CCPL presents the book discussion, "The Dog Doesn't Die in This One," spotlighting books featuring a dog pal who lives to see the end of the story.
When: 6 p.m. July 5
Where: Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/3AgQLBK
Tennis Camp
What: Goose Creek High School will offer free tennis camp for rising sixth graders and older. This five-week camp will focus on introducing and building tennis skills for children going into high school. Register in advance.
When: 6:30 p.m. July 5
Where: Goose Creek High School, 1137 Redbank Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-343-3592, bit.ly/3durqdW
Tuesday
Book Discussion
What: CCPL's virtual "Not Fiction" book group will discuss "Underland: A Deep Time Journey," by Robert Macfarlane.
When: 6:30 p.m. July 6
More Info: bit.ly/3hfejjj
Wednesday
Bird Walks
What: A trek through many distinct habitats to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies, and other organisms.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $9
More Info: ccprc.com/53/Caw-Caw-Interpretive-Center
Kid Tours
What: Kids Tours at the Charleston Museum focus on a different artifacts each week and include a themed craft or activity. This week's theme is "Sensational Silver," and will focus on the history of silver in the Holy City.
When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays in July
Where: Loeblein Gallery of Charleston Silver, The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St.
Price: Free for members; free for nonmembers with admission ($5 for kids, $10 for teens, $12 for adults)
More Info: bit.ly/2SBMibY
Thursday
Nature Ramble
What: A master naturalist with Johns Island County Park will lead an exploration of local plants and wildlife, focusing on the connectivity of nature.
When: 8:30 a.m. July 8
Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road
More Info: bit.ly/3xd1The
Friday
Historic Textiles
What: Virginia Theerman, curator of historic textiles with The Charleston Museum, will give a tour of the new exhibit "The Lawn Party: From Satin to Seersucker," which features objects from the museum's historic textile and history collections ranging from the 1820s to the present day.
When: 10:30 a.m. July 9
Where: Historic Textiles Gallery, The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St.
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/3hj61FP
Fossil Friday
What: Matthew Gibson, curator of Natural History with the Charleston Museum, will share fossil facts and talk about his work in the Bunting Natural History Gallery lab.
When: 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Fridays
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/3Ae1qx4
Saturday
Basket Weaving
What: Basket maker Sarah Edwards-Hammond will give a brief history of the artisanal craft of basket weaving, and teach participants how to create their own basket.
When: 9:30 a.m. July 10
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $75 for members, $105 for nonmembers
More Info: bit.ly/2Tm0LZZ
Adoption Tales
What: This week's installment of CCPL's Adoption Tales series will feature Pet Helpers, a no-kill organization dedicated to finding homes for animals.
When: 5 p.m. July 10
More Info: ccpl.org/events/adoption-tales-pet-helpers
Inclusive Swim Night
What: Charleston County Parks' waterparks and pools will host a swim night for people with disabilities, their caregivers and families.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 10
Where: Whirlin' Waters Adventure Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $9
More Info: bit.ly/3dwUp0S