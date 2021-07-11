Lowcountry events for Sunday July 11, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held both in online and in-person formats. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
Triathlon Series
What: Registration for Charleston Sprint Triathlon's third race of it's five race series opens today. This race includes a .3-mile swim, a 12-mile bike ride, and a 5K run.
When: 7:15 a.m. July 11
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $55
More Info: ccprc.com/1507/Charleston-Sprint-Triathlon
Golf Cart Auction
What: Charleston Seafarers are celebrating their bicentennial year with a Golf Cart Raffle. Drawing will be held at their annual "Taste of the World" Fundraiser on Nov. 12.
Price: $20 virtual ticket
More Info: charlestonseafarers.org/golf-cart-raffle
Pet Show
What: A CCPL librarian will read a story about pets, display photos and facts about librarian pets, and demonstrate how to make your own paper plate ribbon for your pet.
When: 1 p.m. July 11
More Info: bit.ly/3hHleRe
Art Show
What: Lowcountry Artists Gallery's July group show, "From Fins to Feathers" will showcase new 3D works by Zan Smith, Stephen Vadakin and Shane Fero crafted in copper, metal, wood and flame blown glass.
When: 1 p.m. July 11
Where: Lowcountry Artists Gallery, 148 East Bay St., Downtown Charleston
More Info: lowcountryartists.com
Food Festival
What: Several West Ashley restaurants will provide samples of their signature menu items. Guests will have a chance to support local businesses and vote on the best tastings, drinks, and desserts. A portion of the proceeds will benefit West Ashley Educators.
When: 4 p.m. July 11
Where: Founders Hall, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charles Towne Landing
Price: Free for seniors (70+), $15 early admission, $20 admission and $300 for vendors
More Info: bit.ly/3hECab0
Figure Drawing
What: Redux will host a figure drawing class. Artists will work from a nude model in a variety of artistic mediums. Easels, chairs and drawing boards are provided. Artists must bring their own drawing and/or painting materials. All levels welcome.
When: 5-7 p.m. July 11
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 136 Saint Philip St., Charleston
Price: $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers
More Info: bit.ly/2V4EEaS
Ghost Hunting
What: “Stories in the Cemetery” explores lesser-known haunted locations around Charleston using the tools of real paranormal investigators, from laser grids to thermal imaging cameras. Limited to 10 ghost hunters per tour. Register in advance.
When: 9 p.m. nightly
Where: 251 East Bay St., Downtown Charleston
Price: $35 for adults, $20 for kids
More Info: storiesinthecemetery.com
Monday
Jazz Camp
What: Charleston Jazz Orchestra member Gavin Smith and other local jazz musicians will lead a jazz summer camp for rising seventh graders and older who read music. Campers will learn the basics of jazz improvisation while playing along with others.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 12-16
Where: Charleston Jazz Academy, 3005 West Montague Ave., Suite 200, North Charleston
Price: $200
More Info: bit.ly/3xkSp3G
'Wunderkammer'
What: Artist Dan Estabrook combines antiquated photography with sculpture and other mediums.
When: Through July 17
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston, 161 Calhoun St., Downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/3zrbuCN
'You Are Here'
What: Artist Jibade-Khalil Huffman uses multiple types of media to expose power structures and racial dynamics in popular imagery.
When: Through July 17
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston, 161 Calhoun St., Downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/3gZA30Z
Tennis Camp
What: Goose Creek High School will offer free tennis camp for rising sixth graders and older. This five-week camp will focus on introducing and building tennis skills for children going into high school. Register in advance.
When: 6:30 p.m. July 5
Where: Goose Creek High School, 1137 Redbank Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-343-3592, bit.ly/3durqdW
Tuesday
Sweet Tea Trail
What: Storyteller Tim Lowry will conduct a private tour of Summerville's Sweet Tea Trail to view historic homes, gardens, public art, and noted landmarks. Complimentary benne wafers and sweet tea for every passenger. Minimum of 2 passengers, maximum of 4 passengers.
When: 10 a.m. July 13
Where: Hutchinson Square, 112 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $100
More Info: bit.ly/3jU6G3v
Book Talk
What: CCPL presents a book discussion of "Yvain, the Knight of the Lion" by M.T. Anderson.
When: 6 p.m. July 13
More Info: bit.ly/3hixwAj
Wednesday
Bird Walks
What: A trek through many distinct habitats to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies, and other organisms.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $9
More Info: ccprc.com/53/Caw-Caw-Interpretive-Center
Heat and Health
What: MUSC Sustainability will present a virtual discussion of heat research, how heat connects to health and MUSC's current projects addressing heat-related problems.
When: 1-2 p.m. July 14
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/3hmAS5i
Kid Tours
What: Kids Tours at the Charleston Museum focus on a different artifacts each week and include a themed craft or activity. This week's theme is weaving. Get an in depth look at a historic loom, then learn about how different weave structures create unique fabrics that are suitable for varying uses.
When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays in July
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Downtown Charleston
Price: Free for members; free for nonmembers with admission ($5 for kids, $10 for teens, $12 for adults)
More Info: bit.ly/2UoVqkM
Thursday
Halsey Tour
What: Bryan Granger and Katie Hirsch, curators with the Halsey Institute, will lead a virtual tour of the current exhibitions "Dan Estabrook: Wunderkammer" and "Jibade-Khalil Huffman: You Are Here"
When: 7 p.m. July 15
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston, 161 Calhoun St., Downtown Charleston
Price: Free for members
More Info: bit.ly/3wiey1a
Starlight Cinema
What: Freshfields Village will screen "The Croods: A New Age" for its weekly Starlight Cinema Series. Guests are encouraged to bring beach chairs and blankets.
When: 8:30 p.m. Thursdays in July
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Dr., Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/3r4KRQl
Friday
Fossil Friday
What: Matthew Gibson, curator of Natural History with the Charleston Museum, will share fossil facts and talk about his work in the Bunting Natural History Gallery lab.
When: 2-4 p.m. Fridays
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/3yC2CsJ
Saturday
Starfish Swim
What: West County Aquatic center will host a course featuring one-on-one instruction for individuals with cognitive or physical challenges. Instruction is tailored to the participant’s abilities and goals for independent swimming and safety.
When: 9:15 a.m. July 17
Where: West County Aquatic Center, West County Aquatic Center, 5156 Highway 165, Hollywood
More Info: bit.ly/3ywl5Xp
Printmaking
What: Join Society 1858 and artist Lese Corrigan as she explores the artistic process behind traditional woodblock printing with a Charleston twist. Attendees will observe traditional tools, materials, and processes in action while sipping on chilled saki.
When: 2 p.m. July 17
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: bit.ly/2SVQxzm
Music of the Knights
What: Three Broadway singers will join the North Charleston POPS! to perform a selection of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney's most popular songs.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 17
Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Tickets starting at $16
More Info: bit.ly/3yvIIPZ
ABT across America
What: The Charleston Gaillard Center will present American Ballet Theater Across America's outdoor performance of ballet, jazz, and classical ballet.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 17
Where: The Citadel’s parade ground, Summerall Field, 171 Moultrie St., Downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2TBeix3