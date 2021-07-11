You have permission to edit this article.
Lowcountry events for Sunday July 11, 2021

American Ballet (copy)

The American Ballet Theatre company will perform Saturday as part of ABT's Across America tour. Provided.

 Submitted photo

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held both in online and in-person formats. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Today

Triathlon Series

What: Registration for Charleston Sprint Triathlon's third race of it's five race series opens today. This race includes a .3-mile swim, a 12-mile bike ride, and a 5K run. 

When: 7:15 a.m. July 11

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive 

Price: $55

More Info: ccprc.com/1507/Charleston-Sprint-Triathlon

Golf Cart Auction

What: Charleston Seafarers are celebrating their bicentennial year with a Golf Cart Raffle. Drawing will be held at their annual "Taste of the World" Fundraiser on Nov. 12. 

Price: $20 virtual ticket

More Info: charlestonseafarers.org/golf-cart-raffle

Pet Show 

What: A CCPL librarian will read a story about pets, display photos and facts about librarian pets, and demonstrate how to make your own paper plate ribbon for your pet.

When: 1 p.m. July 11

More Info: bit.ly/3hHleRe

Art Show

What: Lowcountry Artists Gallery's July group show, "From Fins to Feathers" will showcase new 3D works by Zan Smith, Stephen Vadakin and Shane Fero crafted in copper, metal, wood and flame blown glass. 

When: 1 p.m. July 11

Where: Lowcountry Artists Gallery, 148 East Bay St., Downtown Charleston

More Info: lowcountryartists.com

Food Festival

What: Several West Ashley restaurants will provide samples of their signature menu items. Guests will have a chance to support local businesses and vote on the best tastings, drinks, and desserts. A portion of the proceeds will benefit West Ashley Educators. 

When: 4 p.m. July 11

Where: Founders Hall, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charles Towne Landing

Price: Free for seniors (70+), $15 early admission, $20 admission and $300 for vendors

More Info: bit.ly/3hECab0

Figure Drawing

What: Redux will host a figure drawing class. Artists will work from a nude model in a variety of artistic mediums. Easels, chairs and drawing boards are provided. Artists must bring their own drawing and/or painting materials. All levels welcome.

When: 5-7 p.m. July 11

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 136 Saint Philip St., Charleston

Price: $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers

More Info: bit.ly/2V4EEaS

Ghost Hunting

What: “Stories in the Cemetery” explores lesser-known haunted locations around Charleston using the tools of real paranormal investigators, from laser grids to thermal imaging cameras. Limited to 10 ghost hunters per tour. Register in advance. 

When: 9 p.m. nightly

Where: 251 East Bay St., Downtown Charleston

Price: $35 for adults, $20 for kids

More Info: storiesinthecemetery.com

Monday

Jazz Camp

What: Charleston Jazz Orchestra member Gavin Smith and other local jazz musicians will lead a jazz summer camp for rising seventh graders and older who read music. Campers will learn the basics of jazz improvisation while playing along with others.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 12-16 

Where: Charleston Jazz Academy, 3005 West Montague Ave., Suite 200, North Charleston

Price: $200

More Info: bit.ly/3xkSp3G

'Wunderkammer'

What: Artist Dan Estabrook combines antiquated photography with sculpture and other mediums. 

When: Through July 17

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston, 161 Calhoun St., Downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/3zrbuCN

'You Are Here'

What: Artist Jibade-Khalil Huffman uses multiple types of media to expose power structures and racial dynamics in popular imagery. 

When: Through July 17

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston, 161 Calhoun St., Downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/3gZA30Z

Tennis Camp

What: Goose Creek High School will offer free tennis camp for rising sixth graders and older. This five-week camp will focus on introducing and building tennis skills for children going into high school. Register in advance.

When: 6:30 p.m. July 5

Where: Goose Creek High School, 1137 Redbank Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-343-3592, bit.ly/3durqdW

Tuesday

Sweet Tea Trail

What:  Storyteller Tim Lowry will conduct a private tour of Summerville's Sweet Tea Trail to view historic homes, gardens, public art, and noted landmarks. Complimentary benne wafers and sweet tea for every passenger. Minimum of 2 passengers, maximum of 4 passengers.

When: 10 a.m. July 13

Where: Hutchinson Square, 112 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $100

More Info: bit.ly/3jU6G3v

Book Talk

What: CCPL presents a book discussion of "Yvain, the Knight of the Lion" by M.T. Anderson.

When: 6 p.m. July 13

More Info: bit.ly/3hixwAj

Wednesday

Bird Walks

What: A trek through many distinct habitats to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies, and other organisms.

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $9

More Info: ccprc.com/53/Caw-Caw-Interpretive-Center

Heat and Health 

What: MUSC Sustainability will present a virtual discussion of heat research, how heat connects to health and MUSC's current projects addressing heat-related problems. 

When: 1-2 p.m. July 14

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/3hmAS5i

Kid Tours

What: Kids Tours at the Charleston Museum focus on a different artifacts each week and include a themed craft or activity. This week's theme is weaving. Get an in depth look at a historic loom, then learn about how different weave structures create unique fabrics that are suitable for varying uses. 

When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays in July

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Downtown Charleston

Price: Free for members; free for nonmembers with admission ($5 for kids, $10 for teens, $12 for adults)

More Info: bit.ly/2UoVqkM

Thursday

Halsey Tour

What: Bryan Granger and Katie Hirsch, curators with the Halsey Institute, will lead a virtual tour of the current exhibitions "Dan Estabrook: Wunderkammer" and "Jibade-Khalil Huffman: You Are Here"

When: 7 p.m. July 15

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston, 161 Calhoun St., Downtown Charleston

Price: Free for members

More Info: bit.ly/3wiey1a

Starlight Cinema

What: Freshfields Village will screen "The Croods: A New Age" for its weekly Starlight Cinema Series. Guests are encouraged to bring beach chairs and blankets.

When: 8:30 p.m. Thursdays in July

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Dr., Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/3r4KRQl

Friday

Fossil Friday

What: Matthew Gibson, curator of Natural History with the Charleston Museum, will share fossil facts and talk about his work in the Bunting Natural History Gallery lab.

When: 2-4 p.m. Fridays 

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/3yC2CsJ

Saturday

Starfish Swim

What: West County Aquatic center will host a course featuring one-on-one instruction for individuals with cognitive or physical challenges. Instruction is tailored to the participant’s abilities and goals for independent swimming and safety. 

When: 9:15 a.m. July 17

Where: West County Aquatic Center, West County Aquatic Center, 5156 Highway 165, Hollywood

More Info: bit.ly/3ywl5Xp

Printmaking

What: Join Society 1858 and artist Lese Corrigan as she explores the artistic process behind traditional woodblock printing with a Charleston twist. Attendees will observe traditional tools, materials, and processes in action while sipping on chilled saki.

When: 2 p.m. July 17

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: bit.ly/2SVQxzm

Music of the Knights

What: Three Broadway singers will join the North Charleston POPS! to perform a selection of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney's most popular songs.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 17

Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: Tickets starting at $16

More Info: bit.ly/3yvIIPZ

ABT across America

What:  The Charleston Gaillard Center will present American Ballet Theater Across America's outdoor performance of ballet, jazz, and classical ballet.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 17

Where: The Citadel’s parade ground, Summerall Field, 171 Moultrie St., Downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2TBeix3

