Sunday
History Roundtable
What: Dr. Nic Butler will give a lecture about the Charlestown Battalion of Artillery that lasted from the French and Indian war to the American Revolution.
When: 2-3 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: The Powder Magazine, 79 Cumberland St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6 admission
More Info: 843-722-9350, powdermag.org
DNR Presentation
What: Join The Ponds Conservancy for a presentation by Department of Natural Resources biologist Levi Kaczka about the current fisheries projects the department is involved in throughout the year in our region.
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-900-8556, pondsevents@associa.us
Sunday at Hannibal’s
What: An evening of Gullah-Geechee history, food, music and poetry to benefit Yenna Chiren House, a Gullah-Geechee history, culture and tradition hub.
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: Hannibal’s, 16 Blake St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-735-2189, hannibalkitchen.com
Monday
Beach Sweep
What: Join the Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew for its weekly beach sweep to clean the beach followed by a special after party featuring 50 percent off of all food and drinks at Front Beach restaurant. Families are encouraged to attend.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 13
Where: Public Restroom Access, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: Free
More Info: 843-670-1009, iopbeachchair.com
Healing Arts
What: Monthly workshop hosted by People Against Rape for adult survivors of sexual violence. The group provides a safe environment where survivors can heal through art and movement.
When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13
Where: Charleston County Library Main Branch, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-9882, advocate@peopleagainstrape.org
Rainbow Pride Night
What: Evening at The Joe with Charleston Pride featuring bids on special rainbow jerseys, $1 beers and hotdogs.
When: 7:05-10 p.m. Aug. 13
Where: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-723-7241, bit.ly/2lcui2V
Tuesday
Read to the Hog
What: Children are invited to practice their reading skills with Charles Towne Landing’s resident hog Madame Mazell. Registration required.
When: 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: Admission
More Info: 843-573-8517, friendsofcharlestownelanding.org
Mt. Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Farmers Market Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
Ice Cream Social
What: Join the Charleston Parks Conservancy as they share information about their upcoming programs and events over ice cream and SnoBalls.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 14
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org
Wednesday
Baby Shower
What: An opportunity for parents to learn about community resources for them and their babies. Community vendors will be on site to share information.
When: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15
Where: John’s Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, ccpl.org
Splash Bash
What: End of summer break party featuring a DJ, inflatable water slides, activities and more.
When: 2-7 p.m. Aug. 15
Where:Park West Recreation Fields, 1251 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-8517, experiencemountpleasant.com
Cuisine Showcase
What: Experience Charleston’s new event venue with an evening of Lowcountry food and drink from catering companies Tristan Catering & Events, Salthouse Catering and Duvall Catering & Events and drinks from Spike by Snyder.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 15
Where: Second Floor, Merchants Hall, 36 North Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-534-5029, merchantshallchs.com/events
Thursday
Lunch with Anita Zucker
What: Mount Pleasant's Chamber of Commerce will host education advocate and S.C. philanthropist Anita Zucker for its August Luncheon.
When: 11:30 a.m. networking, noon lunch Aug. 16
Where: Omar Shrine, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Varies, check website
More Info: 843-800-2258, mountpleasantchamber.org
Digital Marketing
What: Presentation on how to increase engagement, brand awareness and revenue through various digital marketing strategies over lunch.
When: 12-1 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: High Cotton, 199 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-900-6171, kingandcolumbus.com
Friday
T'ai Chi
What: Twice-weekly martial arts class to explore the ancient, slow-moving forms of t'ai chi.
When: 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-719-4358, berkeleylibrarysc.org
Wine Tasting
What: Organic and sustainable wine tasting to learn about organic wine production and eco-certified wines.
When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-377-8181, bin526.com
Saturday
Grape Stomp
What: 15th annual Grape Stomping Festival featuring wine stomping, food trucks, live music, kid's activities, drink tastings and a Lucille Ball look-a-like contest.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Deep Water Vineyard, 6775 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island
Price: $10-$20 per car
More Info: 843-559-6867, deepwatervineyard.com
BBQ Cookoff
What: Festival featuring a barbecue competition, live music, wakeboarding, kid's activities, helicopter rides and more.
When: 12 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Trophy Lakes, 3050 Marlin Road, Johns Island
Price: $5-$10, kids under 12 free
More Info: 843-225-3997, thecatererofcharleston.com
Night Bazaar
What: Every third Saturday, local artisans & crafters work together to bring a night bazaar featuring food, libations and a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry and more.
When: 5-10 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More info: 843-718-3224, chsnightbazaar@gmail.com