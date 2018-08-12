Grapestomp 2017 copy
Deep Wine Vineyard will host its 15th annual Grape Stomping Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. 

 File/Michael Campina/Special to the Post and Courier

Sunday

History Roundtable

What: Dr. Nic Butler will give a lecture about the Charlestown Battalion of Artillery that lasted from the French and Indian war to the American Revolution.

When: 2-3 p.m. Aug. 12

Where: The Powder Magazine, 79 Cumberland St., downtown Charleston

Price: $6 admission

More Info: 843-722-9350, powdermag.org

DNR Presentation

What: Join The Ponds Conservancy for a presentation by Department of Natural Resources biologist Levi Kaczka about the current fisheries projects the department is involved in throughout the year in our region.

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 12

Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-900-8556, pondsevents@associa.us

Sunday at Hannibal’s

What: An evening of Gullah-Geechee history, food, music and poetry to benefit Yenna Chiren House, a Gullah-Geechee history, culture and tradition hub.

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 12

Where: Hannibal’s, 16 Blake St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-735-2189, hannibalkitchen.com

Monday

Beach Sweep

What: Join the Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew for its weekly beach sweep to clean the beach followed by a special after party featuring 50 percent off of all food and drinks at Front Beach restaurant. Families are encouraged to attend.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 13

Where: Public Restroom Access, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

Price: Free

More Info: 843-670-1009, iopbeachchair.com

Healing Arts

What: Monthly workshop hosted by People Against Rape for adult survivors of sexual violence. The group provides a safe environment where survivors can heal through art and movement.

When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13

Where: Charleston County Library Main Branch, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-9882, advocate@peopleagainstrape.org

Rainbow Pride Night

What: Evening at The Joe with Charleston Pride featuring bids on special rainbow jerseys, $1 beers and hotdogs.

When: 7:05-10 p.m. Aug. 13

Where: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12

More Info: 843-723-7241, bit.ly/2lcui2V

Tuesday

Read to the Hog

What: Children are invited to practice their reading skills with Charles Towne Landing’s resident hog Madame Mazell. Registration required.

When: 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: Admission

More Info: 843-573-8517, friendsofcharlestownelanding.org

Mt. Pleasant Market

What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Farmers Market Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX

Ice Cream Social

What: Join the Charleston Parks Conservancy as they share information about their upcoming programs and events over ice cream and SnoBalls.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 14

Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org

Wednesday

Baby Shower

What: An opportunity for parents to learn about community resources for them and their babies. Community vendors will be on site to share information.

When: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15

Where: John’s Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, ccpl.org

Splash Bash

What: End of summer break party featuring a DJ, inflatable water slides, activities and more.

When: 2-7 p.m. Aug. 15

Where:Park West Recreation Fields, 1251 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-8517, experiencemountpleasant.com

Cuisine Showcase

What: Experience Charleston’s new event venue with an evening of Lowcountry food and drink from catering companies Tristan Catering & Events, Salthouse Catering and Duvall Catering & Events and drinks from Spike by Snyder.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 15

Where: Second Floor, Merchants Hall, 36 North Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-534-5029, merchantshallchs.com/events

Thursday

Lunch with Anita Zucker

What: Mount Pleasant's Chamber of Commerce will host education advocate and S.C. philanthropist Anita Zucker for its August Luncheon. 

When: 11:30 a.m. networking, noon lunch Aug. 16

Where: Omar Shrine, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Varies, check website 

More Info: 843-800-2258, mountpleasantchamber.org

Digital Marketing

What: Presentation on how to increase engagement, brand awareness and revenue through various digital marketing strategies over lunch.

When: 12-1 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: High Cotton, 199 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-900-6171, kingandcolumbus.com

Friday

T'ai Chi

What: Twice-weekly martial arts class to explore the ancient, slow-moving forms of t'ai chi.

When: 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays

Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-719-4358, berkeleylibrarysc.org

Wine Tasting

What: Organic and sustainable wine tasting to learn about organic wine production and eco-certified wines. 

When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-377-8181, bin526.com

Saturday

Grape Stomp

What: 15th annual Grape Stomping Festival featuring wine stomping, food trucks, live music, kid's activities, drink tastings and a Lucille Ball look-a-like contest.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: Deep Water Vineyard, 6775 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island 

Price: $10-$20 per car

More Info: 843-559-6867, deepwatervineyard.com

BBQ Cookoff

What: Festival featuring a barbecue competition, live music, wakeboarding, kid's activities, helicopter rides and more. 

When: 12 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: Trophy Lakes, 3050 Marlin Road, Johns Island 

Price: $5-$10, kids under 12 free

More Info: 843-225-3997, thecatererofcharleston.com

Night Bazaar

What: Every third Saturday, local artisans & crafters work together to bring a night bazaar featuring food, libations and a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry and more. 

When: 5-10 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More info: 843-718-3224, chsnightbazaar@gmail.com