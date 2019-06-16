Today
Sprint Triathlon
What: The five-race Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series at James Island County Park features a 600-yard freshwater swim, 12-mile bike ride, and 5K flat run. This is the second race.
When: 7:15-11:15 a.m. June 16
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $50 -$204
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2R00p5J
Father’s Day Brunch
What: Executive chef Matt Paul and executive pastry chef Liz Gorman will serve a brunch in honor of Father’s Day.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 16
Where: Ms. Rose’s Fine Food and Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: 843-766-0223, msroses.com
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
History Talk
What: Charles Philips of Brockington and Associates will give a talk on the history of the people who have lived on The Ponds. Registration required.
When: 2 p.m. June 16
Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-900-8556, jana.chanthabane@fsresidential.com
Monday
Summer Market
What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.
When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2EI3sut
Scavenger Hunt
What: The hunt is for 16 signs designed by students at Sullivan's Island Elementary to mark paths and nesting areas for Wilson's plover shorebirds on the south end of the island. The first person to locate each sign gets a prize.
When: All day through Aug. 20
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, PO Box 798 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivan's Island
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2wTrcre
Tuesday
Mt. Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
Native Plants
What: The South Carolina Native Plant Society representatives will recommend specific types of native plants that grow well in Charleston to help draw diverse wildlife to yards.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. June 18
Where: Bohemian Bull, 1531 Folly Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-693-4030, bit.ly/31tb0eo
Party in the Park
What: This weekly concert series from Mount Pleasant and 103.5 WEZL will feature Lauren Alaina, Brandon Lay and Paige Mackenzie.
When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays in June
Where: Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2Iaz3a1
Floral Workshop
What: Participants will learn how to create a floral arrangement while sipping on wine and exploring the collection at Charleston‘s newest collective boutique. Register in advance.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. June 18
Where: The Community, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65
More Info: randi@communitychs.com, bit.ly/2wQgAJK
Yoga Under Oaks
What: Local food trucks will be at the Legare Waring House at Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site after an hour-long yoga session under the oaks.
When: 6-8 p.m. June 18
Where: Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-556-6871, bit.ly/2wKmxaQ
Wednesday
Bird Walks
What: This trek through many habitats will allow participants to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. June 19
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2IhnI8x
Island Produce
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. June 19
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2wPd2Hs
Beach Walk
What: A naturalist will lead a guided walk on Folly Beach every Wednesday morning and discuss the barrier islands and the animals that inhabit them.
When: 9:30 a.m. June 19
Where: Folly Beach near Lighthouse, 1746 E. Ashley Ave, Folly Beach
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2WEznSq
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com/westashley
Awendaw Barn Jam
What: This installment of the outdoor concert series from Awendaw Green will feature Xaris, Reverend Freakchild, Lisa De Novo, Bizness Suit, and Pool League.
When: 6-10 p.m. June 19
Where: Sewee Outpost 4853 N. Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $5
More Info: 843-452-1642, bit.ly/2Vtw9AP
Affordable Housing
What: Royal Baptist offers Wellness on Wednesdays programs to the community on health and wellness, education, finances and mental health. This week’s program will be on affordable housing solutions
When: 6:45-8:30 p.m. June 19
Where: Royal Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-744-0856, bit.ly/2N0STJF
Starlight Cinema
What: Each Wednesday between June 19 and Aug. 21, guests can bring a blanket, chair, and picnic and enjoy a free family outdoor movie under the stars. This date will feature “Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse.”
When: 8:30 p.m. June 19
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2XCJaKk
Thursday
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Yoga Fest
What: Charleston County Parks and the Charleston yoga community present Salute the Solstice Charleston Yoga Fest with meditation, hands-on adjustments and live reggae music.
When: 5-8 p.m. June 20
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2WI88vh
Concert Series
What: This new music series in the renovated Rose Pavilion will feature live music by McKenna Andrews and food from local food trucks.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. June 20
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7321, bit.ly/2MHuPLl
Cheers on the Pier
What: Charleston County Parks and the Mount Pleasant Pier will bring back this craft beer and live music. This date will feature music from Jamie Coan and David Owen.
When: 6-8 p.m. June 20
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2IrZO9a
Friday
Party at the Point
What: This concert series will feature different musical acts each Friday and will run through July 5. This installment is Locals Night with The Distinguished Gentlemen.
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. June 7
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8
More Info: 843-769-4799, bit.ly/2MMFrsJ
Moonlight Mixer
What: Shag the night away under the stars at the Folly Beach Pier to oldies and beach music spun by DJ Jim Bowers.
When: 6-10 p.m. June 21
Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E Arctic Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2wR9uob
Music on the Green
What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from Diverse Groove. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.
When: 6-9 p.m. June 21
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2KhmSdR
Saturday
Orphan Relief
What: Awaken Church will hold a volunteer maintenance and landscaping day for Lowcountry Orphan Relief.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 22
Where: Lowcountry Orphan Relief, 1850 Truxtun Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-614-3578, bit.ly/2KjnorY
Kittenpalooza
What: Pet Helpers will be set up in the Dillard's court with neutered and fully vaccinated kittens for adoption.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 22
Where: Northwoods Mall, 2150 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-795-1110, bit.ly/31vhlpo
Music Festival
What: The inaugural Hilton Head Music Festival is a two-day music festival featuring 17 local, state and regional acts. Saturday will showcase original music and Sunday will feature classic covers and touring bands.
When: Gates open at 3 p.m. June 22 and 12:30 p.m. June 23
Where: Coastal Discovery Museum, 70 Honey Horn Drive, Hilton Head Island
Price: $38-$59
More Info: 843-689-6767, bit.ly/2X31uPN
Farm-To-Table
What: The Ambrose family will host a supper prepared by the Ambrose family sourced directly from their farm in support of conservation on the Sea Islands.
When: 6-9 p.m. June 22
Where: Ambrose Family Home, 2414 Rockland Ave., Wadmalaw Island
Price: $75
More Info: 843-577-6510, bit.ly/2IDIxJZ
Evening Paddle
What: Attendees will paddle around the remnants of America’s first canal and learn about Old Santee Canal Park’s plants and nocturnal animals.
When: 6-8 p.m. June 22
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $15
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/1dIxvi2
Outdoor Movie Night
What: City of Goose Creek and Carnes Crossroads will screen “Mary Poppins Returns.” Food vendors will be on site.
When: 6:30 p.m. June 22
Where: Carnes Crossroads Green Barn; 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2yssPM0
