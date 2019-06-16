kittens (copy)

Pet Helpers will have kittens available for adoption at Dillard's court with neutered and fully vaccinated kittens for adoption at their Kittenpalooza event.

Today

Sprint Triathlon 

What: The five-race Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series at James Island County Park features a 600-yard freshwater swim, 12-mile bike ride, and 5K flat run. This is the second race.

When: 7:15-11:15 a.m. June 16

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: $50 -$204

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2R00p5J

Father’s Day Brunch

What: Executive chef Matt Paul and executive pastry chef Liz Gorman will serve a brunch in honor of Father’s Day.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 16

Where: Ms. Rose’s Fine Food and Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: 843-766-0223, msroses.com

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

History Talk

What: Charles Philips of Brockington and Associates will give a talk on the history of the people who have lived on The Ponds. Registration required.

When: 2 p.m. June 16

Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-900-8556, jana.chanthabane@fsresidential.com

Monday

Summer Market

What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.

When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2EI3sut

Scavenger Hunt

What: The hunt is for 16 signs designed by students at Sullivan's Island Elementary to mark paths and nesting areas for Wilson's plover shorebirds on the south end of the island. The first person to locate each sign gets a prize.

When: All day through Aug. 20

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, PO Box 798 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivan's Island

More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2wTrcre

Tuesday

Mt. Pleasant Market

What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX

Native Plants

What: The South Carolina Native Plant Society representatives will recommend specific types of native plants that grow well in Charleston to help draw diverse wildlife to yards.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. June 18

Where: Bohemian Bull, 1531 Folly Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-693-4030, bit.ly/31tb0eo

Party in the Park

What: This weekly concert series from Mount Pleasant and 103.5 WEZL will feature Lauren Alaina, Brandon Lay and Paige Mackenzie.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays in June

Where: Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2Iaz3a1

Floral Workshop

What: Participants will learn how to create a floral arrangement while sipping on wine and exploring the collection at Charleston‘s newest collective boutique. Register in advance.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. June 18

Where: The Community, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: $65

More Info: randi@communitychs.com, bit.ly/2wQgAJK

Yoga Under Oaks

What: Local food trucks will be at the Legare Waring House at Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site after an hour-long yoga session under the oaks.

When: 6-8 p.m. June 18

Where: Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-556-6871, bit.ly/2wKmxaQ

Wednesday

Bird Walks 

What: This trek through many habitats will allow participants to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms. 

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. June 19

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $10

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2IhnI8x

Island Produce 

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. June 19

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2wPd2Hs

Beach Walk

What: A naturalist will lead a guided walk on Folly Beach every Wednesday morning and discuss the barrier islands and the animals that inhabit them.

When: 9:30 a.m. June 19

Where: Folly Beach near Lighthouse, 1746 E. Ashley Ave, Folly Beach

Price: $5-$10

More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2WEznSq

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com/westashley

Awendaw Barn Jam

What: This installment of the outdoor concert series from Awendaw Green will feature Xaris, Reverend Freakchild, Lisa De Novo, Bizness Suit, and Pool League.

When: 6-10 p.m. June 19

Where: Sewee Outpost 4853 N. Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $5

More Info: 843-452-1642, bit.ly/2Vtw9AP

Affordable Housing

What: Royal Baptist offers Wellness on Wednesdays programs to the community on health and wellness, education, finances and mental health. This week’s program will be on affordable housing solutions

When: 6:45-8:30 p.m. June 19

Where: Royal Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-744-0856, bit.ly/2N0STJF

Starlight Cinema

What: Each Wednesday between June 19 and Aug. 21, guests can bring a blanket, chair, and picnic and enjoy a free family outdoor movie under the stars. This date will feature “Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse.”

When: 8:30 p.m. June 19

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2XCJaKk

Thursday

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

Yoga Fest

What: Charleston County Parks and the Charleston yoga community present Salute the Solstice Charleston Yoga Fest with meditation, hands-on adjustments and live reggae music.

When: 5-8 p.m. June 20

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2WI88vh

Concert Series

What: This new music series in the renovated Rose Pavilion will feature live music by McKenna Andrews and food from local food trucks.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. June 20

Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7321, bit.ly/2MHuPLl

Cheers on the Pier

What: Charleston County Parks and the Mount Pleasant Pier will bring back this craft beer and live music. This date will feature music from Jamie Coan and David Owen.

When: 6-8 p.m. June 20

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2IrZO9a

Friday

Party at the Point

What: This concert series will feature different musical acts each Friday and will run through July 5. This installment is Locals Night with The Distinguished Gentlemen.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. June 7

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $8

More Info: 843-769-4799, bit.ly/2MMFrsJ

Moonlight Mixer

What: Shag the night away under the stars at the Folly Beach Pier to oldies and beach music spun by DJ Jim Bowers.

When: 6-10 p.m. June 21

Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E Arctic Ave., Folly Beach

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2wR9uob

Music on the Green

What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from Diverse Groove. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.

When: 6-9 p.m. June 21

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2KhmSdR

Saturday

Orphan Relief

What: Awaken Church will hold a volunteer maintenance and landscaping day for Lowcountry Orphan Relief.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 22

Where: Lowcountry Orphan Relief, 1850 Truxtun Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-614-3578, bit.ly/2KjnorY

Kittenpalooza 

What: Pet Helpers will be set up in the Dillard's court with neutered and fully vaccinated kittens for adoption.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 22

Where: Northwoods Mall, 2150 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 843-795-1110, bit.ly/31vhlpo

Music Festival

What: The inaugural Hilton Head Music Festival is a two-day music festival featuring 17 local, state and regional acts. Saturday will showcase original music and Sunday will feature classic covers and touring bands.

When: Gates open at 3 p.m. June 22 and 12:30 p.m. June 23

Where: Coastal Discovery Museum, 70 Honey Horn Drive, Hilton Head Island

Price: $38-$59

More Info: 843-689-6767, bit.ly/2X31uPN

Farm-To-Table 

What: The Ambrose family will host a supper prepared by the Ambrose family sourced directly from their farm in support of conservation on the Sea Islands.

When: 6-9 p.m. June 22

Where: Ambrose Family Home, 2414 Rockland Ave., Wadmalaw Island

Price: $75

More Info: 843-577-6510, bit.ly/2IDIxJZ

Evening Paddle

What: Attendees will paddle around the remnants of America’s first canal and learn about Old Santee Canal Park’s plants and nocturnal animals.

When: 6-8 p.m. June 22

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: $15

More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/1dIxvi2

Outdoor Movie Night

What: City of Goose Creek and Carnes Crossroads will screen “Mary Poppins Returns.” Food vendors will be on site.

When: 6:30 p.m. June 22

Where: Carnes Crossroads Green Barn; 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2yssPM0

