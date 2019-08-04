SNAP comes to market (copy)

The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

Today

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Monday

Master Gardener Q&A

What: Daniel Island Library will host a question and answer session with master gardeners the first Monday of each month.

When: 4-6 p.m. Aug. 5

Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-471-2952, bit.ly/2YhTwUb

Summer Market

What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.

When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo

Scavenger Hunt

What: Students at Sullivan's Island Elementary designed 16 signs to mark paths and nesting areas for Wilson's plover shorebirds on the south end of the island. The first person to locate each sign gets a prize.

When: All day through Aug. 20

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, PO Box 798 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivan's Island

More Info: 843-883-3914,bit.ly/2wTrcre

Tuesday

Mount Pleasant Market

What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/337lbpx

Wednesday

88 Club Breakfast

What: This meeting’s guest speaker is Yvonne Gilbert, a cyber security expert and principle with Salus Cyber Solutions.

When: 7 a.m. Aug. 7

Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-8861

Island Produce Stand

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. Aug. 7

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2wPd2Hs

Beach Walk

What: A naturalist will lead a guided walk on Folly Beach every Wednesday morning and discuss the barrier islands and the animals that inhabit them.

When: 9:30 a.m. Aug. 7

Where: Folly Beach near Lighthouse, 1746 E. Ashley Ave, Folly Beach

Price: $5-$10

More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2WEznSq

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2LgtOJO

Awendaw Barn Jam

What: This installment of the outdoor concert series from Awendaw Green will feature Singer in the Round, Mike Freund, Cody McGuire, Hiroya, Tom Bennett, Grizzly Goat, and Thomas and the Work-Men.

When: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 7

Where: Sewee Outpost 4853 N. Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $5

More Info: 843-452-1642, bit.ly/2Vtw9AP

Thursday

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

Time Capsule Event

What: The Daniel Island Library will host an event for people to add small objects and paper items to a Smithsonian Time Capsule, which will be buried to be reopened in 2029.

When: 3 p.m. Aug. 8

Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-471-2952, bit.ly/2MtaHuR

North Charleston Market

What: The North Charleston Farmers Market takes place every Thursday through Oct. 31 and features food trucks, art & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.

When: 3-7 p.m. Aug. 8

Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ

Friday

Heritage Preserve Walk

What: This walk focuses on the diverse bird population at the Heritage Preserve on the northeast end of Folly Island.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Aug. 9

Where: Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve, 1750 E. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach

Price: $7

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Yfkjk8

Music on the Green

What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from Fifth Divine. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 9

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2LPsdKc

Night Market

What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Lowcountry Market

What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Swamp Things

What: Participants will be led on the swamp boardwalk with nets so to catch and identify different species of wildlife in the swamp. Registration not required.

When: 9-10 a.m. Aug. 10

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/1dIxvi2

School Festival

What: OneBerkeley will hold a festival celebrating the new school year.

When: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 10

Where: Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St.

More Info: 843-899-8600, bit.ly/32ZOJp6

Johns Island Market

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx

The Power of She

What: This cosplay event will feature performances, games, face painting, talent and fashion shows and costume and art contests. Register in advance online.

When: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: LowCountry Alliance for Model Communities, 2125 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: anastatiadriven@gmail.com, bit.ly/2GGC2Gb

Indigo Dye Class

What: This hands-on class will teach the plant-to-pigment indigo dye process, a brief history of indigo and a screening of CCPL’s historian Nic Butler’s lecture, “Indigo in the Fabric of Early South Carolina.”

When: 11 a.m. Aug. 10

Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N Woodmere Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-2546, bit.ly/2K9Y5Y9

Goose Creek Kids Fest

What: Goose Creek will host the 2019 Kids Fest celebrating the new school year, including activities, music, food and giveaways.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek

Price: Free

More Info: 843-569-4242, cityofgoosecreek.com/event/kids-fest

