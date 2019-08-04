Today
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Monday
Master Gardener Q&A
What: Daniel Island Library will host a question and answer session with master gardeners the first Monday of each month.
When: 4-6 p.m. Aug. 5
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-2952, bit.ly/2YhTwUb
Summer Market
What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.
When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo
Scavenger Hunt
What: Students at Sullivan's Island Elementary designed 16 signs to mark paths and nesting areas for Wilson's plover shorebirds on the south end of the island. The first person to locate each sign gets a prize.
When: All day through Aug. 20
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, PO Box 798 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivan's Island
More Info: 843-883-3914,bit.ly/2wTrcre
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/337lbpx
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: This meeting’s guest speaker is Yvonne Gilbert, a cyber security expert and principle with Salus Cyber Solutions.
When: 7 a.m. Aug. 7
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. Aug. 7
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2wPd2Hs
Beach Walk
What: A naturalist will lead a guided walk on Folly Beach every Wednesday morning and discuss the barrier islands and the animals that inhabit them.
When: 9:30 a.m. Aug. 7
Where: Folly Beach near Lighthouse, 1746 E. Ashley Ave, Folly Beach
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2WEznSq
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2LgtOJO
Awendaw Barn Jam
What: This installment of the outdoor concert series from Awendaw Green will feature Singer in the Round, Mike Freund, Cody McGuire, Hiroya, Tom Bennett, Grizzly Goat, and Thomas and the Work-Men.
When: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 7
Where: Sewee Outpost 4853 N. Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $5
More Info: 843-452-1642, bit.ly/2Vtw9AP
Thursday
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Time Capsule Event
What: The Daniel Island Library will host an event for people to add small objects and paper items to a Smithsonian Time Capsule, which will be buried to be reopened in 2029.
When: 3 p.m. Aug. 8
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-2952, bit.ly/2MtaHuR
North Charleston Market
What: The North Charleston Farmers Market takes place every Thursday through Oct. 31 and features food trucks, art & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.
When: 3-7 p.m. Aug. 8
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ
Friday
Heritage Preserve Walk
What: This walk focuses on the diverse bird population at the Heritage Preserve on the northeast end of Folly Island.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Aug. 9
Where: Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve, 1750 E. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $7
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Yfkjk8
Music on the Green
What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from Fifth Divine. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 9
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2LPsdKc
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Lowcountry Market
What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Swamp Things
What: Participants will be led on the swamp boardwalk with nets so to catch and identify different species of wildlife in the swamp. Registration not required.
When: 9-10 a.m. Aug. 10
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/1dIxvi2
School Festival
What: OneBerkeley will hold a festival celebrating the new school year.
When: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 10
Where: Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St.
More Info: 843-899-8600, bit.ly/32ZOJp6
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx
The Power of She
What: This cosplay event will feature performances, games, face painting, talent and fashion shows and costume and art contests. Register in advance online.
When: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: LowCountry Alliance for Model Communities, 2125 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: anastatiadriven@gmail.com, bit.ly/2GGC2Gb
Indigo Dye Class
What: This hands-on class will teach the plant-to-pigment indigo dye process, a brief history of indigo and a screening of CCPL’s historian Nic Butler’s lecture, “Indigo in the Fabric of Early South Carolina.”
When: 11 a.m. Aug. 10
Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N Woodmere Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-2546, bit.ly/2K9Y5Y9
Goose Creek Kids Fest
What: Goose Creek will host the 2019 Kids Fest celebrating the new school year, including activities, music, food and giveaways.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: 843-569-4242, cityofgoosecreek.com/event/kids-fest
