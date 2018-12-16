Today
Celadon Market
What: Celadon will open its warehouse for a special holiday market that includes local food and drink vendors, farmers, artisans, crafters and live music.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-884-6124, celadonathome.com
Holiday Hootenanny
What: The final Holy City Vintage market of the year features live festive music, more than two dozen vendors and more.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-817-6925, facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket
Grinchmas
What: A holiday party to support the Dorchester Paws SPCA featuring hors d’oeuvres, live music by Dance Doctors, a silent auction, a professional photographer and videographer, visits from famous holiday characters and more.
When: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-261-1200, bit.ly/2rz9Ptb
Tuesday
Seabirding
What: Birding experts with the Charleston County Parks Services will help attendees find oceangoing seabirds, including scoters, scaup, grebes, loons, gulls, terns and more.
When: 8:30-10 a.m. Dec. 18
Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 East Arctic Ave.
Price: $6
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Hemp Beer Release
What: Fatty’s Beer Works will introduce its newest brew, a single malt and hop India Pale Ale brewed with hemp product from Charleston Hemp Company. The evening also will feature music by Bill Wilson, Charleston music legend fresh off his album debut.
When: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 18
Where: Fatty’s Beer Works, 1438 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-974-5330, fattysbeerworks.com
Wednesday
Pop-Up Burgers
What: Hom will host a burger pop-up for upcoming restaurant Maison featuring its fresh bistro-inspired burgers and cocktails.
When:6 p.m Dec. 19
Where: Hom, 562 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Various
More Info: 843-573-7505, homcharleston.com
Solstice Yoga
What: A winter solstice candlelight all-levels yoga class featuring live music by McKenzie Eddie and Elliott Smith of the Very Hypnotic Soul Band. Proceeds from the class will benefit the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center.
When: 6:15-7:30 p.m. Dec. 19
Where: Urban Yoga, 487 King St., Ste. 207, downtown Charleston
Price: Donation
More Info: 843-779-0660, urbanyogachs.com
Beer Release
What: Fam’s Brewing will host a holiday-themed trivia night and release party for its newest brew, Jelly of the Month, a raspberry milkshake style beer.
When: 8-10 p.m. Dec. 19
Where: Fam’s Brewing Co., 1291 Folly Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-4646, famspizza.com
Thursday
Wolf Feeding
What: Observe a feeding of the endangered Red Wolves with Sewee Center caretaker Wolfman Rob, who will share the history of the species, as well as additional information about grey wolves and coyotes.
When: 3-4 p.m. Dec. 20
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, fws.gov/refuge/sewee_center
Market & Gathering
What: A holiday market featuring participating vendors Carly Painting & Press, Red Rose Vintage, Garbage Humans and more. The evening will also feature various holiday festivities including special holiday drinks and a white elephant gift exchange.
When: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 20
Where: Cutty’s Elliotborough Establishment, 227 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-853-8032, facebook.com/cuttyselliotborough
Speed Dating
What: Labour For Love will present a holiday speed dating event with participants going on 5-minute mini-dates. The event will feature door prizes, games and light refreshments.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 20
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-709-5481, bit.ly/2EtmExg
Friday
Candlelight Dinner
What: A holiday dinner featuring dishes inspired by Sarah Rutledge’s cookbook published in 1847 and a self-guided tour of the House Museum in its holiday decor.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $55
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Saturday
Holiday Market
What: A special holiday edition of the Johns Island Farmers Market including local farmers and artisans, Low Tide Brewery, live music, pony rides, soap-making classes and much more.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Drive, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com
Community Christmas
What: Tricounty Family Ministries’ 29th annual community Christmas party bringing a meal catered by Jim 'n Nicks, music, giveaways, a visit from Santa and more to anyone struggling during this holiday season. Children and adults alike will receive gifts while supplies last.
When: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Cherokee Place United Methodist Church, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Champagne Wishes
What: An evening of champagne and caviar with Stem & Skins and McCarus Beverage Company, including the wines of Raphael Bereche, Cedric Bouchard, Marie Courtin and Christophe Mignon.
When: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Stems & Skins, 1070 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Various
More Info: 843-805-4809, stemsandskins.com
