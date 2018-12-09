Today
Vintage Market
What: Join Holy City Vintage as they host a pop-up market with a variety of food, vintage, drink vendors and more.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: The Park Cafe, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket
Orchid Society
What: The Coastal Carolina Orchid Society will host accredited judge with the American Orchid Society Steve Arthur for an informative discussion over a covered dish luncheon. In addition, plants will be available for sale and a plant raffle will follow the program.
When: 12:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: Science Building at Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-889-8897, coastalcarolinaos.org
Soul of the Lowcountry
What: Fourth annual Soul of the Lowcountry oyster roast including all-you-can-eat oysters, chili and drinks, live music and oyster cup tastings. Proceeds will benefit the education and outreach program of Lowcountry Land Trust.
When: 1-4 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: Sunlean, 3211 Eenjy Lane, Johns Island
Price: $40
More Info: 843-410-0677, lowcountrylandtrust.org
Monday
Card Making
What: Join instructor Mia Loia for a holiday card-making event using block-printing techniques. All card-making materials will be provided.
When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65-$80
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Tuesday
Wine Tasting
What: Third annual Mira wine tasting featuring an array of wines from Pinot Noirs to Chardonnays.
When: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: Avondale Wine & Cheese, 813 Savannah Highway, Ste. B, Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-769-5444, bit.ly/2zL2hrE
Embroidery Workshop
What: Join instructor Camela Guevara for a festive cactus ornament embroidery workshop where students will learn a variety of stitches, finishing techniques and more. All materials will be provided.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$65
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Thursday
Archaeology Day
What: On the second Thursday of every month, the Drayton Hall staff shares objects, stories and demonstrations of the archaeological process.
When: 10 a.m. Dec. 13
Where: Hill Hall at Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $25-$32 general admission
More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org
Holiday Market
What: Join Vintage Coffee and Coastal Crust for a festive market, including live music by Leah Suarez & Friends, food and drink by Coastal Crust and a variety of local vendors.
When: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: Vintage Coffee Cafe, 219 Simmons St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-352-7552, bit.ly/2BRt2Mm
Friday
Curator Conversations
What: Conversation with Natural History Curatorial Assistant Jessica Peragrine about the museum’s extensive herbarium collection currently on display.
When: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12 general admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Candlelight House Tour
What: Step back in time with a 45-minute tour of the stately 19th-century townhouse and appreciate the challenges of life before modern lighting. A wine reception will follow the tour. Tours will run through Dec. 22.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 6-7 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Nathaniel Russell House, 51 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-723-1623, historiccharleston.org
Saturday
Space Day
What: To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 8 mission, Patriots Point will host a space day to highlight America’s space program and the role the USS Yorktown played in it.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant.
Price: $16-$24 general admission
More Info: 843-881-5984, patriotspoint.org
Repticon
What: A reptile and exotic animal event featuring vendors offering reptile pets, supplies, feeders, cages and merchandise as well as live animal seminars, raffles and more.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 15; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Omar Shrine Center, 176 Patriots Point St., Mount Pleasant
Price: $5-$15
More Info: 863-268-4273, repticon.com
Cigar Bazaar
What: Join the Cigar Factory for a day of holiday shopping and celebration of our local artisans, regional vendors and retailers. The event will feature live music and drink specials. Participating vendors include Theodosia Jewelry, The Restored Board, Third Eye Vintage, The Town Serif, Landrum Table, Morgan Cole Fine Art, Lytle and Me Designs, Dry Run Goods and more!
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Cigar Factory, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 803-665-6468, bit.ly/2KX1VTc
Wreath Making
What: A drop in DIY and hands-on wreath-making workshop with Noah of The Bearded Florist.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Haegur, 1102 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: haegur.com
Plastic Bag Yarn
What: A plastic “yarn” crochet class to create a tote bag with instructor Tamara of Knit Oasis. Attendees are asking to bring as many plastic grocery store bags as they can, a good pair of scissors and a size 6 mm crochet hook.
When: 1-5 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65-$80
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events