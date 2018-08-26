Reggae Jerk & Wine
Celebrate Jamaican culture and food by attending the Reggae Jerk & Wine Fest at Magnolia Plantation open from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 26.

Today

Celadon Market

What: Celadon will open its warehouse for a market that includes local food and drink vendors, farmers, artisans, crafters and live music.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month

Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 843-884-6124, celadonathome.com

Jamaican Jerk

What: Celebration of Jamaican Jerk with food and wine pairings, reggae music and walking tours of the Magnolia Gardens. Other festivities include a pepper eating contest, craft vendors and educational talks on the process of making jerk. Part of the proceeds will benefit Healthy Lifestyle Network and the Shelton Project as they fight childhood sexual abuse in Jamaica.

When: Noon-7 p.m. Aug. 26

Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $25-$40

More Info: 843-571-1266, www.screggaejerkfestival.com

Seafood Picnic

What: Menu of sustainably caught seafood picnic dishes paired with local brews to commemorate the end of summer.

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 26

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $60-$65

More Info: 843-266-7477, middletonplace.org

Monday

Sap Lai

What: Last pop-up for Sap Lai Southeast Asian food truck with its menu of spring rolls, steamed buns, drunken noodles and more at the Fermentory.

When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 27

Where: Charles Towne Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: 843-641-0431, chsfermentory.com

Yoga & Wine

What: Last yoga class of the summer yoga and wine series led by Caryn O’Hara and Elli Richter. A complimentary glass of wine will follow the class. All levels of experience are invited to attend.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 27

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $18

More Info: 843-990-9449, carynohara.com/events

Tuesday

Candle Crafting

What: Candle making workshop using fragrance oils and 100 percent soy wax to create two 8-ounce candles for participants to take home.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 28

Where: Pluff Mud Mercantile, 2408 R Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $58

More Info: 843-872-6022, pluffmudmercantile.com

Taste of Crowfield

What: A French dining experience curated by executive chef Vince Dodson. The event will feature music from pianists Holly Slice and Kristen Holley. Ticket price includes five-course meal, two glasses of wine and gratuity.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 28

Where: Planters Walk Clubhouse, 201 Planters Boulevard, Goose Creek

Price: $75

More Info: 843-471-4580, bit.ly/2OZc3vn

Road Trip Tasting

What: Oregon wine tasting featuring seven winemakers from the Yamhill-Carlton AVA. The event will feature more than 25 wines with appetizers curated by executive chef Matt Brigham. Proceeds will benefit MUSC Children's Health Hospital. Reservations required.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 28

Where: Laura Alberts Tasteful Options, 891 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

Price: $25

More Info: 843-881-4711, lauraalberts.com

Wednesday

Whole Foods Opening

What: Whole Foods West Ashley will host a grand opening event featuring complimentary coffee and pastries, product demonstrations and samples.

When: 8-10 a.m. Aug. 29

Where: Whole Foods Market West Ashley, 1125 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-971-7240, wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/westashley

Summer Saurez

What: Evening of cocktails, small plates, a peek at new fall inventory and 50 percent off summer clothes from Bennie and Coco Surf Co.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 29

Where: Bennie & Coco Surf Co., 50 Queen St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2MLP4q6

Wine Cruise

What: Two-hour sunset cruise aboard the “Schooner Pride” featuring a tasting of four to five hand-selected wines by the wine experts at Executive Wines and hors d’oeuvres provided by Foodies Catering.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 29

Where: Schooner Pride at the Aquarium Wharf, 360 Concord St., downtown Charleston

Price: $68

More Info: 843-722-1112, schoonerpride.com

Thursday

Better Business Building

What: Presentation from private-practice attorney Alex Juncu on contracts, compliance and building a better business. Questions and discussion will be encouraged.

When: 3-5 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Room A214, Lonnie Hamilton Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-740-6160, charlestonsbdc.com

Tap Takeover

What: Allagash Brewing Co. will take over the bar at Closed for Business with seven curated beers, including the newest brew, Coolship Red, a beer fermented in raspberries.

When: 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 30

Where: Closed for Business, 453 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-853-8466, closed4business.com

Friday

Food Truck Friday

What: The Ponds will host nine local food trucks, including Just Eat This, Bked, Greekin Out and more. The event will feature singer/guitarist Cat Strickland and kids activities.

When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-900-8556, thepondsliving.com

Bachelor(ette) Auction

What: Bachelor and bachelorette auction for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation featuring gift cards to the highest bidders, 50/50 raffles and more.

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay Street, downtown Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com

Saturday

Fishing Tourney

What: Cast Off Fishing Tournament featuring prizes awarded for the three largest catches. The event will be held rain or shine. An adult chaperon is required for participants ages 15 and under.

When: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

Price: $10

More Info: 8743-795-4386, ccprc.com

Adoption Event

What: Southern Tails for Precious Paws Rescue will bring dogs of all ages up for adoption to Low Tide Brewing for an adoption event. This is an ongoing weekend event through Nov. 25.

When: 1:30-5 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Low Tide Brewing, 2863 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

More Info: 843-501-7570, facebook.com/southerntailsforpreciouspaws

