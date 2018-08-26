Today
Celadon Market
What: Celadon will open its warehouse for a market that includes local food and drink vendors, farmers, artisans, crafters and live music.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-884-6124, celadonathome.com
Jamaican Jerk
What: Celebration of Jamaican Jerk with food and wine pairings, reggae music and walking tours of the Magnolia Gardens. Other festivities include a pepper eating contest, craft vendors and educational talks on the process of making jerk. Part of the proceeds will benefit Healthy Lifestyle Network and the Shelton Project as they fight childhood sexual abuse in Jamaica.
When: Noon-7 p.m. Aug. 26
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $25-$40
More Info: 843-571-1266, www.screggaejerkfestival.com
Seafood Picnic
What: Menu of sustainably caught seafood picnic dishes paired with local brews to commemorate the end of summer.
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 26
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $60-$65
More Info: 843-266-7477, middletonplace.org
Monday
Sap Lai
What: Last pop-up for Sap Lai Southeast Asian food truck with its menu of spring rolls, steamed buns, drunken noodles and more at the Fermentory.
When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 27
Where: Charles Towne Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: 843-641-0431, chsfermentory.com
Yoga & Wine
What: Last yoga class of the summer yoga and wine series led by Caryn O’Hara and Elli Richter. A complimentary glass of wine will follow the class. All levels of experience are invited to attend.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 27
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $18
More Info: 843-990-9449, carynohara.com/events
Tuesday
Candle Crafting
What: Candle making workshop using fragrance oils and 100 percent soy wax to create two 8-ounce candles for participants to take home.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 28
Where: Pluff Mud Mercantile, 2408 R Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $58
More Info: 843-872-6022, pluffmudmercantile.com
Taste of Crowfield
What: A French dining experience curated by executive chef Vince Dodson. The event will feature music from pianists Holly Slice and Kristen Holley. Ticket price includes five-course meal, two glasses of wine and gratuity.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 28
Where: Planters Walk Clubhouse, 201 Planters Boulevard, Goose Creek
Price: $75
More Info: 843-471-4580, bit.ly/2OZc3vn
Road Trip Tasting
What: Oregon wine tasting featuring seven winemakers from the Yamhill-Carlton AVA. The event will feature more than 25 wines with appetizers curated by executive chef Matt Brigham. Proceeds will benefit MUSC Children's Health Hospital. Reservations required.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 28
Where: Laura Alberts Tasteful Options, 891 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
Price: $25
More Info: 843-881-4711, lauraalberts.com
Wednesday
Whole Foods Opening
What: Whole Foods West Ashley will host a grand opening event featuring complimentary coffee and pastries, product demonstrations and samples.
When: 8-10 a.m. Aug. 29
Where: Whole Foods Market West Ashley, 1125 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-971-7240, wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/westashley
Summer Saurez
What: Evening of cocktails, small plates, a peek at new fall inventory and 50 percent off summer clothes from Bennie and Coco Surf Co.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 29
Where: Bennie & Coco Surf Co., 50 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2MLP4q6
Wine Cruise
What: Two-hour sunset cruise aboard the “Schooner Pride” featuring a tasting of four to five hand-selected wines by the wine experts at Executive Wines and hors d’oeuvres provided by Foodies Catering.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 29
Where: Schooner Pride at the Aquarium Wharf, 360 Concord St., downtown Charleston
Price: $68
More Info: 843-722-1112, schoonerpride.com
Thursday
Better Business Building
What: Presentation from private-practice attorney Alex Juncu on contracts, compliance and building a better business. Questions and discussion will be encouraged.
When: 3-5 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: Room A214, Lonnie Hamilton Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-740-6160, charlestonsbdc.com
Tap Takeover
What: Allagash Brewing Co. will take over the bar at Closed for Business with seven curated beers, including the newest brew, Coolship Red, a beer fermented in raspberries.
When: 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 30
Where: Closed for Business, 453 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-853-8466, closed4business.com
Friday
Food Truck Friday
What: The Ponds will host nine local food trucks, including Just Eat This, Bked, Greekin Out and more. The event will feature singer/guitarist Cat Strickland and kids activities.
When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-900-8556, thepondsliving.com
Bachelor(ette) Auction
What: Bachelor and bachelorette auction for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation featuring gift cards to the highest bidders, 50/50 raffles and more.
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay Street, downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com
Saturday
Fishing Tourney
What: Cast Off Fishing Tournament featuring prizes awarded for the three largest catches. The event will be held rain or shine. An adult chaperon is required for participants ages 15 and under.
When: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
Price: $10
More Info: 8743-795-4386, ccprc.com
Adoption Event
What: Southern Tails for Precious Paws Rescue will bring dogs of all ages up for adoption to Low Tide Brewing for an adoption event. This is an ongoing weekend event through Nov. 25.
When: 1:30-5 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Low Tide Brewing, 2863 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
More Info: 843-501-7570, facebook.com/southerntailsforpreciouspaws
To submit an event, postandcourier.com/events