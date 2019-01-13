Today
Watercolor Workshop
What: A watercolor painting workshop to paint the moon phases and experiment with salt to create texture. All materials will be provided and BYOB accepted.
When: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: The French Eclectic, 4244 Scott St., Ste. F, North Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-804-7098, sistermoonstudio.com
Stout Night
What: The Barrel will host a night of Christmas tree burning over a variety of stouts from six different breweries. The event will also feature live music from Holy City Heaters and food truck fare by Root Note.
When: 2-9 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: The Barrel, 1859 Folly Road, James Island
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-732-2337, thebarrelcharleston.com
Beer & Hymns
What: Join Rusty Bull Brewing for its New Year’s edition of holy city beer and hymns, a chance to sing some songs about light, fresh starts and new things over a drink.
When: 6-7:15 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 West Montague Ave., Ste. 110, North Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-225-8600, rustybullbrewing.com
Tuesday
Jonny Poppers
What: Jonny Poppers’ burger buggy will set up shop at the fermentory for its first time bringing patrons burgers, chicken sandwiches, japaleno poppers and more.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 15
Where: Charles Towne Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-641-0431, chsfermentory.com
Wine Tasting
What: Accent on Wine’s wine expert will showcase 6 wines from South America with a spotlight on Chile and Argentina.
When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 15
Where: Accent on Wine, 132 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $10
More Info: 843-832-1212, accentonwine.com
Wednesday
Career Fair
What: A live recruiting and hiring event sponsored by the National Career Fairs Co. Attendees are asked to dress in business attire, bring plenty of resumes and register for the event ahead of time.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 16
Where: Hilton Garden Inn, 5265 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 877-561-5627, bit.ly/2ss9iK1
Crystal Conversations
What: Join Sheinata Carn-Hall on the third Wednesday of every month to listen to historical written accounts and her personal experiences while working with crystals and stones. The event will take place around the fire pit and feature tea and coffee. Books, crystals and stones will be available for purchase inside the bookstore.
When: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 16
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Paleontologist Stories
What: A special presentation by Dr. Bobby Bossenecker and Sara Michalies for a talk about the differences and similarities between today’s marine mammals and the ones lived millions of years ago.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 16
Where: Mace Brown Museum of Natural History, 202 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$10
More Info: bit.ly/2SQT60t
Bourbon Dinner
What: The Rusty Rudder will prepare a dinner with seven different bourbon pairings, led by experts Bonner Roche and Kelly Decker of Sazerac.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 16
Where: The Rusty Rudder, 3563 North Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $85
More Info: 843-388-3177, rustyruddermtp.com
Thursday
Intro to Monotypes
What: An introductory three-week workshop led by artist Katherine DuTremble to learn how to create monoprints.
When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17, 24, 31
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1054 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $160-$200
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Friday
Shuck-A-Rama
What: Eighth annual shuck-a-rama oyster roast to benefit the Brain Injury Association of South Carolina. The event will feature a silent auction, all-you-can-eat oysters and more.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: Visitor’s Center Bus Shed, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: shuckarama.com
Taste of Folly
What: A two-day event showcasing the eclectic culinary scene of Folly. The weekend will kick-off with a Cannon Distillery cocktail competition for $20. Saturday will feature a day of activities including cooking demos, a chili cook off, oyster shucking contest, server Olympics, a hot dog eating contest and much more.
When: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Center St., Folly Beach
Price: $20 cocktail competition, $5 streets fest
More Info: visitfolly.com/taste-of-folly
Saturday
Off-Road Duathlon
What: A three-part race featuring a two-mile run followed by a seven-mile bike ride and a two-mile run. The event is beginner-friendly.
When: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 19
Where: Laurel Hill County Park, 1400 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant
Price: $45-$54
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Empowerment Workshop
What: A workshop focusing on stress management, pursuing deeper healing for the mind, body and spirit and self-care for women. Presenters will include Dr. Angela Dixon, Tamara Houston, Donna Bright and more.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Fellowship Hall at St. James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Secessionville Road, Charleston
Price: $50-$60
More Info: 843-762-4619, burnscounselingservices.com
Night Bazaar
What: Every third Saturday join local artisans and crafters for food and libations while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more. Food and drinks will be available from Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company and the Workshop.
When: 5-10 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., Workshop, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-718-3224, facebook.com/chsnightbazaar
