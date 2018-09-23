Today
Handmade Market
What: Thrifters and Drifters will host a handmade market featuring local artisans, makers and vintage collectors sharing and selling their work.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: thriftersanddrifters.com
Firehouse Fest
What: Family day featuring educational and kid-friendly activities including jump castles, fire engine displays, a petting zoo, fire demonstrations, safety classes, vendors and food trucks to raise money for the Whitesville Rural Firehouse.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: Cane Bay High School Athletic Field, 1624 State Road, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-761-3813, visitsummerville.com
Monday
Harvest Moon Dinner
What: A dinner with organic wine pairings, focusing on local harvests and grains with opportunities for guests to interact with the farmers and see the organic practices first-hand.
When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 24
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $50-$55
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Wednesday
Watercolor Magic
What: Two-part watercolor painting class by instructor Peggy Ellis. A list of suggested supplies are listed on the website.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 26-27
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $250- $300
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Thursday
Yappy Hour
What: After-work happy hour in the dog park with live music by Dave Gillease and beverages for sale.
When: 4 p.m.-Sunset Sept. 27
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $2 park admission
More Info: 843-762-2172, ccprc.com
Friday
Le Creuset Sale
What: Two-hour Le Creuset shopping session back for its third factory-to-table sale to benefit the Culinary Institute of Charleston and Palmetto Goodwill’s Culinary Kick-Start. Reservations required.
When: various sessions available Sept. 28-Sept. 30
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $10, Free Sunday
More Info: 843-529-5011, lecreuset.com
Food Truck Friday
What: Final Food Truck Friday including music by Logan and the Kids and food truck fare by Wraps Around the World, Booze Pops, Bked, Lola’s Lumpia and more. Attendees are asked to bring chairs and blankets. BYOB and coolers will be allowed.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-900-8556, thepondsliving.com
Bird Walk
What: Join an Audubon SC guide for a casual after-work stroll for bird watching. Registration required.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Pitt Street Bridge, 998 Pitt St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-459-2473, sc.audubon.org
Saturday
Huck Finn Fishing Fest
What: Family day featuring a fishing competition for ages 4-12, games, activities, food trucks and more.
When: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Colonial Lake, 46 Ashley Ave.; Moultrie Playground, 41 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $3
More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org
Butterfly Symposium
What: Butterfly specialist, entomologist and past director of Cypress Gardens Dwight Williams will present an informative two-part butterfly symposium focused on plantings for Lowcountry buttery gardens and the best plants for pollinators. The event will include coffee, a buffet lunch, a tour of Middleton and giveaways.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $65-$85
More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org
Native American Pottery
What: Join museum archaeologist Ron Anthony as he explores Native American ceramics found in the area, pulling from the Charleston Museum’s comparative pottery collection to talk about how to identify Native American pottery types.
When: 1-2 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: The Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: $20-$35
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
