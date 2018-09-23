The Ponds Food Truck Friday

Today

Handmade Market

What: Thrifters and Drifters will host a handmade market featuring local artisans, makers and vintage collectors sharing and selling their work.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 23

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: thriftersanddrifters.com

Firehouse Fest 

What: Family day featuring educational and kid-friendly activities including jump castles, fire engine displays, a petting zoo, fire demonstrations, safety classes, vendors and food trucks to raise money for the Whitesville Rural Firehouse.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 23

Where: Cane Bay High School Athletic Field, 1624 State Road, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-761-3813, visitsummerville.com

Monday

Harvest Moon Dinner

What: A dinner with organic wine pairings, focusing on local harvests and grains with opportunities for guests to interact with the farmers and see the organic practices first-hand.

When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 24

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $50-$55

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

Wednesday

Watercolor Magic

What: Two-part watercolor painting class by instructor Peggy Ellis. A list of suggested supplies are listed on the website.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 26-27

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $250- $300

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

Thursday

Yappy Hour 

What: After-work happy hour in the dog park with live music by Dave Gillease and beverages for sale.

When: 4 p.m.-Sunset Sept. 27

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $2 park admission

More Info: 843-762-2172, ccprc.com

Friday

Le Creuset Sale 

What: Two-hour Le Creuset shopping session back for its third factory-to-table sale to benefit the Culinary Institute of Charleston and Palmetto Goodwill’s Culinary Kick-Start. Reservations required.

When: various sessions available Sept. 28-Sept. 30

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: $10, Free Sunday

More Info: 843-529-5011, lecreuset.com

Food Truck Friday 

What: Final Food Truck Friday including music by Logan and the Kids and food truck fare by Wraps Around the World, Booze Pops, Bked, Lola’s Lumpia and more. Attendees are asked to bring chairs and blankets. BYOB and coolers will be allowed.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville

Price: Free to attend

More Info: 843-900-8556, thepondsliving.com

Bird Walk

What: Join an Audubon SC guide for a casual after-work stroll for bird watching. Registration required.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: Pitt Street Bridge, 998 Pitt St., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-459-2473, sc.audubon.org

Saturday

Huck Finn Fishing Fest

What: Family day featuring a fishing competition for ages 4-12, games, activities, food trucks and more.

When: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 29

Where: Colonial Lake, 46 Ashley Ave.; Moultrie Playground, 41 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: $3

More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org

Butterfly Symposium

What: Butterfly specialist, entomologist and past director of Cypress Gardens Dwight Williams will present an informative two-part butterfly symposium focused on plantings for Lowcountry buttery gardens and the best plants for pollinators. The event will include coffee, a buffet lunch, a tour of Middleton and giveaways.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 29

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $65-$85

More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org

Native American Pottery

What: Join museum archaeologist Ron Anthony as he explores Native American ceramics found in the area, pulling from the Charleston Museum’s comparative pottery collection to talk about how to identify Native American pottery types.

When: 1-2 p.m. Sept. 29

Where: The Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Price: $20-$35

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

