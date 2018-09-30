Wine Down Wednesday
Explore Old Towne Creek County Park with wine down 5-7 p.m. Wednesday. 

 File/Marie Rodriguez/Special to The Post and Courier

Today

Celadon Market

What: Celadon will open its warehouse for a market on the last Sunday of each month that includes local food and drink vendors, farmers, artisans, crafters and live music.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 30

Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 843-884-6124, celadonathome.com

Italian Feast

What: Sixth annual Summerville Italian Feast featuring more than 40 food and craft venders and local Italian cuisine. The event will feature face-painting, grape stomping and costumed Roman Soldiers.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 30

Where: Hutchinson Square, 100 South Main St., Summerville

Price: Free admission

More info: 607-789-4452, facebook.com/summervilleitalianfeast

Vintage Motorcycles

What: The Charleston Arts Festival and Ellev Advertising Agency will collaborate to bring together owners and riders of classic and vintage motorcycles as part of an international initiative to raise money for prostate cancer research. The event will start with a 10-mile ride and end at The Royal American for motorcyclists to showcase their bikes.

When: 2 p.m. Sept. 30

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-902-7107, charlestonartsfestival.com

Sunset Cruise

What: A casual cruise along the Charleston harbor aboard the Palmetto Breeze including beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres to support The Parkland Foundations’ Pass It Forward Project.

When: 4:30-7 p.m. Sept. 30

Where: Shem Creek, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

Price: $50

More Info: 843-762-8089, ccprc.com

Tuesday

Oil Techniques

What: Instructor Peggy Ellis will teach “Tools and Techniques to Make Your Oil Paintings Glow,” where students can learn the importance of focal points in artwork and how to pull together a composition using complementary colors with a brush or palette knife. A list of suggested supplies is on the website.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 1-2

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $250-$300

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

Career Expo

What: The Post & Courier will host a career expo for job seekers to meet with hiring managers in person from an array of Lowcountry companies.

When: 3-6 p.m. Oct. 2

Where: Crown Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-937-5410, https://bit.ly/2ORnyp5

Wednesday

Wine Down

What: Explore Old Towne Creek County Park with wine, live music from Weigh Station and food truck fare from the Rolled Quesadilla. Wine and a commemorative glass are included with admission.

When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 3

Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com

Whiskey Sour Contest

What: Virgil Kaine Lowcountry Whiskey will partner with the Cocktail Club to host a whiskey sour final showdown with the top three finalists featuring free samples and prizes.

When: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 3

Where: Cocktail Club, 479 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-9411, thecocktailclubcharleston.com

Thursday

Good Health 

What: Cell biology and yoga researcher Sundar Balasubramanian will speak over lunch about the mechanism of the ancient mind-body practice of Yogic breathing, ways in which it is practiced and the benefits on body health.

When: 12:30 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$30

More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org

Sip & Shop

What: To support Roper St. Francis Breast Cancer Program, Pink Promenade will host a special shopping event, including complimentary wine, discounts and special offers to numerous stores, treats from SPUN Charleston, Charleston Pops and Holy City Cupcakes, a silent auction, live music and more.

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Pink Promenade, Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, Highway 17 North

Price: $25

More Info: 843-216-9900, mtpleasanttownecentre.com

Friday

Child Advocacy Lunch

What: Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center will host a lunch featuring Michelle Knight, a survivor of captivity, torture and abuse. Knight will share her experiences, lessons and how to work with victims of trauma.

When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: The Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston

Price: $75

More Info: 843-723-3000, deenortoncenter.org

Pinwheel Gala

What: Evening of heavy hors d’oeuvres, a full open bar, live entertainment and a silent auction to benefit the Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center. Dress is cocktail attire.

When: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd.

Price: $100

More Info: 843-875-1551, scrumptioussummerville.com

Saturday

Bird Fest

What: An all-day event featuring educational discussions and presentations such as bird walks, flight demonstrations, conservation and more. The event will also feature vendors, artists and live music.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: $5

More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org

Cider Crawl

What: An array of restaurants throughout downtown Charleston will participate in a cider crawl featuring specialty cider cocktails, food pairings and discounted prices throughout the evening

When: Noon-10 p.m. Oct. 6

More Info: bit.ly/2N0HX9j

Oktoberfest

What: Bay Street Biergarten will host its annual celebration of Oktoberfest featuring live entertainment, drink and food specials and more.

When: Noon-11 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com

