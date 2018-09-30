Today
Celadon Market
What: Celadon will open its warehouse for a market on the last Sunday of each month that includes local food and drink vendors, farmers, artisans, crafters and live music.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-884-6124, celadonathome.com
Italian Feast
What: Sixth annual Summerville Italian Feast featuring more than 40 food and craft venders and local Italian cuisine. The event will feature face-painting, grape stomping and costumed Roman Soldiers.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: Hutchinson Square, 100 South Main St., Summerville
Price: Free admission
More info: 607-789-4452, facebook.com/summervilleitalianfeast
Vintage Motorcycles
What: The Charleston Arts Festival and Ellev Advertising Agency will collaborate to bring together owners and riders of classic and vintage motorcycles as part of an international initiative to raise money for prostate cancer research. The event will start with a 10-mile ride and end at The Royal American for motorcyclists to showcase their bikes.
When: 2 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-902-7107, charlestonartsfestival.com
Sunset Cruise
What: A casual cruise along the Charleston harbor aboard the Palmetto Breeze including beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres to support The Parkland Foundations’ Pass It Forward Project.
When: 4:30-7 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: Shem Creek, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
Price: $50
More Info: 843-762-8089, ccprc.com
Tuesday
Oil Techniques
What: Instructor Peggy Ellis will teach “Tools and Techniques to Make Your Oil Paintings Glow,” where students can learn the importance of focal points in artwork and how to pull together a composition using complementary colors with a brush or palette knife. A list of suggested supplies is on the website.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 1-2
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $250-$300
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Career Expo
What: The Post & Courier will host a career expo for job seekers to meet with hiring managers in person from an array of Lowcountry companies.
When: 3-6 p.m. Oct. 2
Where: Crown Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-5410, https://bit.ly/2ORnyp5
Wednesday
Wine Down
What: Explore Old Towne Creek County Park with wine, live music from Weigh Station and food truck fare from the Rolled Quesadilla. Wine and a commemorative glass are included with admission.
When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 3
Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Whiskey Sour Contest
What: Virgil Kaine Lowcountry Whiskey will partner with the Cocktail Club to host a whiskey sour final showdown with the top three finalists featuring free samples and prizes.
When: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 3
Where: Cocktail Club, 479 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-9411, thecocktailclubcharleston.com
Thursday
Good Health
What: Cell biology and yoga researcher Sundar Balasubramanian will speak over lunch about the mechanism of the ancient mind-body practice of Yogic breathing, ways in which it is practiced and the benefits on body health.
When: 12:30 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org
Sip & Shop
What: To support Roper St. Francis Breast Cancer Program, Pink Promenade will host a special shopping event, including complimentary wine, discounts and special offers to numerous stores, treats from SPUN Charleston, Charleston Pops and Holy City Cupcakes, a silent auction, live music and more.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Pink Promenade, Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, Highway 17 North
Price: $25
More Info: 843-216-9900, mtpleasanttownecentre.com
Friday
Child Advocacy Lunch
What: Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center will host a lunch featuring Michelle Knight, a survivor of captivity, torture and abuse. Knight will share her experiences, lessons and how to work with victims of trauma.
When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: The Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston
Price: $75
More Info: 843-723-3000, deenortoncenter.org
Pinwheel Gala
What: Evening of heavy hors d’oeuvres, a full open bar, live entertainment and a silent auction to benefit the Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center. Dress is cocktail attire.
When: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd.
Price: $100
More Info: 843-875-1551, scrumptioussummerville.com
Saturday
Bird Fest
What: An all-day event featuring educational discussions and presentations such as bird walks, flight demonstrations, conservation and more. The event will also feature vendors, artists and live music.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $5
More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org
Cider Crawl
What: An array of restaurants throughout downtown Charleston will participate in a cider crawl featuring specialty cider cocktails, food pairings and discounted prices throughout the evening
When: Noon-10 p.m. Oct. 6
More Info: bit.ly/2N0HX9j
Oktoberfest
What: Bay Street Biergarten will host its annual celebration of Oktoberfest featuring live entertainment, drink and food specials and more.
When: Noon-11 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com
