Today
Taste of North Charleston
What: Several North Charleston restaurants will team up to provide samples of menu items followed by a chance for patrons to vote for the best tastings, spirits and desserts. Other festivities include a wine tasting, a cocktail competition and a “Taste of Tech Business” hour.
When: 4-8 p.m. Aug. 19
Where: ExQuis Event & Conference Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, Ste. 149, North Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-556-2863, tasteofnorthcharleston.com
Monday
Motivation Mondays
What: Motivation Mondays will host a 45-60 minute workout class featuring body weight and cardio exercises. All fitness levels are encouraged to join.
When: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2MuFMi4
Taco Tequila Kombat
What: Taco and Tequila cocktail pairing contest between Pearlz Little Oyster Bar and Grace & Grit to support the Wine to Water Charity. Ticket will include two tacos, two tequila cocktails and one vote for your favorite of the night.
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 20
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-998-6868, thebrickcharleston.com
Tuesday
Gardening School
What: Four day workshop to network with passionate gardeners and participate in various classes such as “Succulents: The Heat Lover’s Plant,” “Easy Planting for Fall & Winter Gardens,” “Pressed Flower Design,” and more
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 22-23, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Charleston Education Center, 46 Windermere Blvd.
Price: $15-$75 depending on class
More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/workshops/
Garden & Landscape
What: Master Gardener Darren Sheriff, also known as “The Citrus Guy,” will share tips and discuss his new book “A Beginner’s Guide to Lowcountry Gardening & Landscaping.” Registration is required.
When: 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 21
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Braggin’ Rights Bash
What: Halls Chophouse, High Cotton, Old Village Post, Rita’s Seaside Grille and Slightly North of Broad will compete for top chef and top restaurant with food stations and beer or wine pairings with attendees as the judges.
When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 21
Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $100
More Info: 843-242-3185, shop2ndsunday.com
Wednesday
Puppies & Pints
What: A special edition of Puppies & Pints will feature a puppy pool party. The event will include happy hour specials, kiddie pools and music from The Midnight City Band.
When: 4 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com
MUSC’s Cafe: Marijuana
What: Come hear from MUSC physician-scientist Kevin Gray and discuss how marijuana’s ingredients affect the brain, with a range of potential benefits and harms.
When: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King Street, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2926, musc.edu/science-cafe
Thursday
Yoga & Creative Process
What: Andy Jahde of Jahde Leather Atelier and ayurvedic health counselor Caryn O’Hara present a yoga practice followed by a guided meditation and a workshop to create a leather tassel keychain.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: Jahde Leather Atelier, 68 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $95
More Info: info@carynohara.com, carynohara.com
Friday
Fall Home Show
What: Three-day fall home show presented by Charleston Home + Design magazine featuring a wide collection of luxury and premium kitchen and bath building products, appliances, fixtures, remodeling tools and more. See website for varying prices.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 24; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 25; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 26
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-577-7652, charlestonhomeanddesign.com
Paw Signing
What: A book and paw-signing for “Pit Bull Adventures: Brutus & Red the Rooster” with the author Samantha Hill and her dog and main character, Brutus. A portion of the proceeds of the book will go to Pet Helpers.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: Free
More Info: 843-531-6162, pethelpers.org
Feed the Soul
What: 75-minute all-levels yoga flow to help fight hunger and support the Lowcountry Food Bank.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Soul Yoga & Wellness, 1836 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Nonperishable food items or money donation
More Info: 843-830-3016, soulcharleston.com
Saturday
Race for the ARK
What: The ARK’s annual 5K run or walk to benefit The ARK’s work to support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
When: 6:30 a.m. Aug. 25
Where: St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Bee Presentation
What: Presentation all about bees from local beekeeper Greg McKelvey of Moss Farms.
When: 9 a.m. Aug. 25
Where: Romney Urban Garden, 222 Romney St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6731, historiccharleston.org
Inaugural Brunch
What: Goat. Sheep. Cow. will feature an exclusive brunch menu including a special brunch cheese and charcuterie board.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Goat. Sheep. Cow. North, 804 Meeting St., Ste. 102, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-203-3118, https://bit.ly/2OG98aF
