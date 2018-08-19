Darren Sheriff
Buy Now

Master Gardener Darren Sheriff will discuss his new book "A Beginner's Guide to Lowcountry Gardening & Landscaping" at 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Lowcountry Senior Center.

 File/Staff

Today

Taste of North Charleston

What: Several North Charleston restaurants will team up to provide samples of menu items followed by a chance for patrons to vote for the best tastings, spirits and desserts. Other festivities include a wine tasting, a cocktail competition and a “Taste of Tech Business” hour.

When: 4-8 p.m. Aug. 19

Where: ExQuis Event & Conference Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, Ste. 149, North Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-556-2863, tasteofnorthcharleston.com

Monday

Motivation Mondays

What: Motivation Mondays will host a 45-60 minute workout class featuring body weight and cardio exercises. All fitness levels are encouraged to join.

When: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20

Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2MuFMi4

Taco Tequila Kombat

What: Taco and Tequila cocktail pairing contest between Pearlz Little Oyster Bar and Grace & Grit to support the Wine to Water Charity. Ticket will include two tacos, two tequila cocktails and one vote for your favorite of the night.

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 20

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-998-6868, thebrickcharleston.com

Tuesday

Gardening School

What: Four day workshop to network with passionate gardeners and participate in various classes such as “Succulents: The Heat Lover’s Plant,” “Easy Planting for Fall & Winter Gardens,” “Pressed Flower Design,” and more

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 22-23, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Charleston Education Center, 46 Windermere Blvd.

Price: $15-$75 depending on class

More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/workshops/

Garden & Landscape

What: Master Gardener Darren Sheriff, also known as “The Citrus Guy,” will share tips and discuss his new book “A Beginner’s Guide to Lowcountry Gardening & Landscaping.” Registration is required.

When: 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 21

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Braggin’ Rights Bash

What: Halls Chophouse, High Cotton, Old Village Post, Rita’s Seaside Grille and Slightly North of Broad will compete for top chef and top restaurant with food stations and beer or wine pairings with attendees as the judges.

When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 21

Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston

Price: $100

More Info: 843-242-3185, shop2ndsunday.com

Wednesday

Puppies & Pints

What: A special edition of Puppies & Pints will feature a puppy pool party. The event will include happy hour specials, kiddie pools and music from The Midnight City Band.

When: 4 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com

MUSC’s Cafe: Marijuana

What: Come hear from MUSC physician-scientist Kevin Gray and discuss how marijuana’s ingredients affect the brain, with a range of potential benefits and harms.

When: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King Street, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-792-2926, musc.edu/science-cafe

Thursday

Yoga & Creative Process

What: Andy Jahde of Jahde Leather Atelier and ayurvedic health counselor Caryn O’Hara present a yoga practice followed by a guided meditation and a workshop to create a leather tassel keychain.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: Jahde Leather Atelier, 68 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $95

More Info: info@carynohara.com, carynohara.com

Friday

Fall Home Show

What: Three-day fall home show presented by Charleston Home + Design magazine featuring a wide collection of luxury and premium kitchen and bath building products, appliances, fixtures, remodeling tools and more. See website for varying prices.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 24; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 25; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 26

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-577-7652, charlestonhomeanddesign.com

Paw Signing

What: A book and paw-signing for “Pit Bull Adventures: Brutus & Red the Rooster” with the author Samantha Hill and her dog and main character, Brutus. A portion of the proceeds of the book will go to Pet Helpers.

When: Noon-6 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

Price: Free

More Info: 843-531-6162, pethelpers.org

Feed the Soul

What: 75-minute all-levels yoga flow to help fight hunger and support the Lowcountry Food Bank.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Soul Yoga & Wellness, 1836 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Nonperishable food items or money donation

More Info: 843-830-3016, soulcharleston.com

Saturday

Race for the ARK

What: The ARK’s annual 5K run or walk to benefit The ARK’s work to support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

When: 6:30 a.m. Aug. 25

Where: St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville

Price: $15-$30

More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org

Bee Presentation

What: Presentation all about bees from local beekeeper Greg McKelvey of Moss Farms.

When: 9 a.m. Aug. 25

Where: Romney Urban Garden, 222 Romney St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6731, historiccharleston.org

Inaugural Brunch

What: Goat. Sheep. Cow. will feature an exclusive brunch menu including a special brunch cheese and charcuterie board.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Goat. Sheep. Cow. North, 804 Meeting St., Ste. 102, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-203-3118, https://bit.ly/2OG98aF

To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events