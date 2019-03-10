Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens (copy)

Downtown homes and their gardens open up for once-a-year tours from March 13 through April 18.

 File

Today

Brunch Market

What: Every Sunday, The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 10

Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 321-695-6249, sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com

Farmers Market

What: The Post and Courier will host a weekly farmers and crafters market each Sunday featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 10

Where: King & Columbus Visitors Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-937-5904, postandcourierfarmersmarket.com

Food Truck Rodeo

What: Carnes Crossroads will begin hosting monthly "Food Trucks For Hope," food truck rodeos featuring 10-15 food trucks, activities for kids and live music. Purveyors include Jonny Poppers, Tamashii, Lola’s Lumpia, Semilla, Squeals on Wheels and more.

When: Noon-5 p.m. March 10

Where: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-761-8600, carnescharleston.com

Tuesday

Camellia Walks

What: Daily walking tours through March by expert guides focusing on the historic camellias, including the 1786 Reine des Fleurs, one of the first camellias planted in America. Reservations are required.

When: 11 a.m. March 12

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $15-$29 admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2H54LWV

Wednesday

Houses & Gardens

What: More than 100 historic houses and gardens will be on display for five weeks in a series of tours. In its 72nd year, the annual fundraiser will showcase the lives of modern residents and the generations who preceded them throughout the city’s 300-year history.

When: 9:15 a.m. March 13-April 18

Where: Historic District, 40 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$150

More Info: 843-723-1623, bit.ly/2tPbY50

Antiques Lecture

What: Mitch Owens, the decorative arts editor for Architectural Digest, will present a lecture entitled “Connoisseur With a Crown: George IV: Collector, Tastemaker, Spendthrift” to kick off the Charleston Winter Antiques week. Registration required.

When: 6-8 p.m. March 13

Where: South Carolina Society Hall, 72 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Lecture is free; reception is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2EBhij5

Thursday

‘Reimagined Fashion’

What: The Charleston Museum will present the pop-up exhibit and reception “Reimagined Fashion” to showcase the museum’s historic textiles collection blended with modern Southern design. Refreshments provided. Registration required.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 14

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $45 for members; $55 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2SqzHlQ

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.

When: 3 p.m. March 14

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG

Friday

Home School History

What: This tour of the lives of the women who made history at the Joseph Manigault House is a special program for home-schooling families. Reservations recommended.

When: 10-11 a.m. March 15

Where: The Joseph Manigault House, 350 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12 admission

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

Oyster Roast

What: The Charleston Medical District Greenway's Oyster Roast will include food, drinks, Irish Dancers from the Legacy Irish Dance, live music, prizes and a gift drawing.

When: 5:30-9 p.m. March 15

Where: CMD Greenway, 105 Doughty St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30-$55

More Info: 843-708-9298, bit.ly/2XFmzwZ

Saturday

Night Bazaar

What: Every third Saturday, join local artisans and crafters for food drinks while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more. Food and drinks by Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company and the Workshop.

When: 5 p.m. March 16

Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-718-3224, facebook.com/chsnightbazaar

Pet Adoption

What: Stanley Martin Homes and the Charleston Animal Society will host a pet adoption event.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 16

Where: Stanley Martin Homes, 2006 Codorus Lane, Hanahan

More Info: 703-964-5000, bit.ly/2XIvM7Y

Navy Day

What: The aircraft carrier Yorktown will host sailors from more than a half-dozen different Navy programs for Navy Day.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 16

Where: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $19-$24 admission

More Info: 843-884-2727, bit.ly/2EQu8tu

Hobnob at Hobcaw

What: Hobnob at Hobcaw is a benefit for Winyah Rivers Alliance and the Waccamaw Riverkeeper and Lumber Riverkeeper Program and will include an oyster roast, Southern fare, beer and wine, live music, a silent auction and door prizes.

When: 4-8 p.m. March 16

Where: Hobcaw Barony, 22 Hobcaw Road, Georgetown

Price: $20-$40

More Info: 843-349-4007, bit.ly/2NMoZFr

Oysters on the Point

What: A once-a-month winter series featuring locally steamed oysters and a wide selection of other dishes, live music, a bloody mary bar, beer and local art vendors.

When: 2-6 p.m. March 16

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marine, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $5

More Info: 843-284-7022, charlestonharborresort.com

To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events