Today
Brunch Market
What: Every Sunday, The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 10
Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 321-695-6249, sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Farmers Market
What: The Post and Courier will host a weekly farmers and crafters market each Sunday featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 10
Where: King & Columbus Visitors Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-5904, postandcourierfarmersmarket.com
Food Truck Rodeo
What: Carnes Crossroads will begin hosting monthly "Food Trucks For Hope," food truck rodeos featuring 10-15 food trucks, activities for kids and live music. Purveyors include Jonny Poppers, Tamashii, Lola’s Lumpia, Semilla, Squeals on Wheels and more.
When: Noon-5 p.m. March 10
Where: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-761-8600, carnescharleston.com
Tuesday
Camellia Walks
What: Daily walking tours through March by expert guides focusing on the historic camellias, including the 1786 Reine des Fleurs, one of the first camellias planted in America. Reservations are required.
When: 11 a.m. March 12
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$29 admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2H54LWV
Wednesday
Houses & Gardens
What: More than 100 historic houses and gardens will be on display for five weeks in a series of tours. In its 72nd year, the annual fundraiser will showcase the lives of modern residents and the generations who preceded them throughout the city’s 300-year history.
When: 9:15 a.m. March 13-April 18
Where: Historic District, 40 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$150
More Info: 843-723-1623, bit.ly/2tPbY50
Antiques Lecture
What: Mitch Owens, the decorative arts editor for Architectural Digest, will present a lecture entitled “Connoisseur With a Crown: George IV: Collector, Tastemaker, Spendthrift” to kick off the Charleston Winter Antiques week. Registration required.
When: 6-8 p.m. March 13
Where: South Carolina Society Hall, 72 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Lecture is free; reception is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2EBhij5
Thursday
‘Reimagined Fashion’
What: The Charleston Museum will present the pop-up exhibit and reception “Reimagined Fashion” to showcase the museum’s historic textiles collection blended with modern Southern design. Refreshments provided. Registration required.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 14
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45 for members; $55 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2SqzHlQ
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.
When: 3 p.m. March 14
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG
Friday
Home School History
What: This tour of the lives of the women who made history at the Joseph Manigault House is a special program for home-schooling families. Reservations recommended.
When: 10-11 a.m. March 15
Where: The Joseph Manigault House, 350 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12 admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Oyster Roast
What: The Charleston Medical District Greenway's Oyster Roast will include food, drinks, Irish Dancers from the Legacy Irish Dance, live music, prizes and a gift drawing.
When: 5:30-9 p.m. March 15
Where: CMD Greenway, 105 Doughty St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$55
More Info: 843-708-9298, bit.ly/2XFmzwZ
Saturday
Night Bazaar
What: Every third Saturday, join local artisans and crafters for food drinks while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more. Food and drinks by Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company and the Workshop.
When: 5 p.m. March 16
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-718-3224, facebook.com/chsnightbazaar
Pet Adoption
What: Stanley Martin Homes and the Charleston Animal Society will host a pet adoption event.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 16
Where: Stanley Martin Homes, 2006 Codorus Lane, Hanahan
More Info: 703-964-5000, bit.ly/2XIvM7Y
Navy Day
What: The aircraft carrier Yorktown will host sailors from more than a half-dozen different Navy programs for Navy Day.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 16
Where: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $19-$24 admission
More Info: 843-884-2727, bit.ly/2EQu8tu
Hobnob at Hobcaw
What: Hobnob at Hobcaw is a benefit for Winyah Rivers Alliance and the Waccamaw Riverkeeper and Lumber Riverkeeper Program and will include an oyster roast, Southern fare, beer and wine, live music, a silent auction and door prizes.
When: 4-8 p.m. March 16
Where: Hobcaw Barony, 22 Hobcaw Road, Georgetown
Price: $20-$40
More Info: 843-349-4007, bit.ly/2NMoZFr
Oysters on the Point
What: A once-a-month winter series featuring locally steamed oysters and a wide selection of other dishes, live music, a bloody mary bar, beer and local art vendors.
When: 2-6 p.m. March 16
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marine, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $5
More Info: 843-284-7022, charlestonharborresort.com
