Today
Benefit Workout
What: The Works and Home Team have teamed up to host a fitness class led by Sarah Frick followed by a complimentary bloody mary or mimosa and a healthy bites menu curated by Home Team. All proceeds will benefit Hogs for the Cause.
When: 9 a.m. Jan. 6
Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 William St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 843-718-3386, theworkschs.com
Patriots Point
What: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will offer pay-what-you-can admission with tickets including all three historic vessels, the Medal of Honor Museum and the Vietnam Experience exhibit.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 6
Where: Patriots Point Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Charity Oyster Roast
What: Bowens Island will host an afternoon oyster roast with proceeds benefiting grass roots organization Save the Light. The event will feature local oysters, beer and wine and entertainment from The Island Duo, The Shakin’ Martinis and more.
When: 2-5 p.m. Jan. 6
Where: Bowens Island, 1870 Bowens Island Road, Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 843-633-0099, savethelight.org
Monday
Museum’s Birthday
What: Celebrate the Charleston Museum’s 246th birthday with a tour of the Museum’s history and earliest collections featuring antiquities, curiosities and natural history specimens from around the world led by chief curator Grahame Long and curator of historical archaeology Martha Zierden.
When: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 7
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12 admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Tuesday
Sock Knitting
What: Tamara Evans Goff of Knit Oasis will lead a two-week toe-up sock knitting class. Attendees will need to bring a 2.75 mm needle, 100 grams of sock yarn, stitch markers, scissors, row counters and a pen or pencil.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 8
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75-$95
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Wednesday
Local First Meeting
What: Lowcountry Local First will hold its 2019 annual meeting to inform local businesses and community members how to prioritize the year ahead to engage meaningfully. Light bites and drinks will be provided by Hamby Catering.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 9
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-801-3390, lowcountrylocalfirst.org
Photography Workshop
What: Redux Studios will host Kenny McKeithan for an introductory digital photography workshop, meeting on Wednesdays throughout January. Students will learn the fundamentals to be able to capture better and more creative images. A digital single lens reflex or bridge camera is required.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 9-30
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $175-$220
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Unwined with Watercolor
What: Monthly workshop with watercolor artist and illustrator Mia Loia as she guides a class through watercolor tutorials that allow for creative expansion. All levels are welcome. Attendees must be 21 years or older and are encouraged to bring a favorite beverage.
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 9
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/learn
CBD Yoga
What: An all-levels yoga practice with Sea Island CBD to enhance the class and learn about the benefits of CBD.
When: 7:30-8:45 p.m. Jan. 9
Where: Community Yoga, 815 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 8432-345-6631, charlestoncommunityyoga.com
Thursday
Vino & Vinyasa
What: An all-levels flow by CorePower Yoga followed by a wine happy hour. Registration is required. Additional classes will be held Jan. 17 and 24.
When: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: Napa, 1324 Theater Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-900-6277, bit.ly/2Swntc5
Friday
Microfashion
What: The Charleston Museum will present #YesterdayInMicrofashion, a celebration of 150 years of Charleston’s child fashion. The conversation will include a look at over 50 garments, a Q&A and more.
When: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12 admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Saturday
Spring St. Market
What: Local artists, artisans and small businesses will come together along Spring Street to put together an outdoor market.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Tiger Lily Florist, 131 Spring St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-3808, bit.ly/2GTcMix
Commonhouse
What: An afternoon of all-you-can eat oysters and barbecue, live music by Danielle Howle and Jump Castle Riot and a special barrel-aged bottle release.
When: Noon-10 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Commonhouse Aleworks, 4831 O’Heare Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free to attend, $35 food ticket
More Info: 843-471-1400, commonhousealeworks.com
Wizard Pub Crawl
What: An interactive bar crawl with magical themed shots and drink specials, photographers, vendors and more. Participating venues include Uptown Social, Mynt, Burns Alley, Beer Works and more.
When: 4-11 p.m. Jan. 11
Where: Starting at Carolina Ale House, 145 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-805-7020, crawlcharleston.com
Elderberry Syrup
What: A cooking demonstration to showcase a simple recipe for elderberry syrup. Each attendee will take home a bottle of syrup as well as a copy of the recipe.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: The Canterbury Cloak & Dagger, 907-3 Miles-Jamison Road, Summerville
Price: $30
More Info: 843-871-8383, thecanterburycloakanddagger.com
To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events