Eurasian eagle owl Birds of Prey
The Avian Conservation Center will host its inaugural "Flighted" Beer Festival on Sunday.

 File/Andrew Whitaker/Staff

Today

Living History

What: Different aspects of 18th- and 19th-century plantation life will be explored, including domestic skills, African American culture and Gullah storytelling. Craft-workers will demonstrate the skills practiced by enslaved people as they prepared the antebellum plantation for winter.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Free with general admission ($10-$29; free for ages 5 and younger)

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/32qvjsb

Holiday Market

What: Charleston's Holiday Market will feature specialty art, crafts, seasonal items, gourmet foods and more. Children can take photos with Santa.

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: $8 general; $1 ages 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger

More Info: 843-529-5011, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

‘Flighted’ Beer Fest

What: Inaugural beer festival for The Avian Conservation Center will feature sampling of craft beers from numerous area breweries, food trucks, a raffle and live music from Moto Grass.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $65 general; $20 designated driver

More Info: 843-606-3400, thecenterforbirdsofprey.org/flighted

Knife-Sharpening

What: Charity knife-sharpening event to benefit the Charleston Basket Brigade, a local nonprofit that helps feed families in need for Thanksgiving. There also will be light bites and knife skills demos.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov, 10

Where: The Coastal Cupboard, 644-J Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $1 minimum

More Info: 843-856-4321, bit.ly/2NspAgU

Rice Field Walk

What: The Ponds Conservancy’s annual Rice Field Walk through the fields, led by a site historian.

When: 2 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville

More Info: 877-326-0777

Monday

Lowcountry Stargazers 

What: In conjunction with the National Park Service, the Lowcountry Stargazers will track the transit of the planet Mercury as it moves across the face of the sun.

When: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 11

Where: Fort Moultrie, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3123, bit.ly/2pEcnZD

‘Greener World’

What: The Charleston Horticultural Society will host Joe Lamp'l, the creator, executive producer and host of the Emmy-award winning national PBS series, “Growing a Greener World,” for a special behind-the-scenes look at his popular gardening program.

When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free for members; $20 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-579-9922, bit.ly/2qtZ4uI

Wednesday

Garden Club   

What: St. Paul’s Garden Club workshop to make a mailbox arrangement or decoration for the holidays. Bring containers and a candle. Visitors welcome.

When: 11 a.m. Nov. 13

Where: Christ St. Paul’s Church, 4984 Chapel Road, Yonges Island

Price: $5 for materials

More Info: 843-708-1518

Thursday

Festival of Lights

What: Opening night for the 30th annual Holiday Festival of Lights, a three-mile driving tour with more than 700 light displays and additional attractions in the Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Village.

When: 5:30-11 p.m. Nov. 15 (runs nightly through Dec. 31; 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday)

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $15-$20 per vehicle (increased fees for buses, etc.)

More Info: 843-795-4386, holidayfestivaloflights.com

Saturday

Cars & Coffee

What: Browse unique, antique and other cool cars at this monthly event. Breakfast will be available for purchase at Java Java. The event is held the 3rd Saturday of every month.

When: 9-11 a.m. Nov. 16

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2WSH0GJ

Paws in the Park 

What: Charleston Animal Society 5K fun run/walk fundraiser for Toby’s Fund, followed by a festival with music, beer, oysters, vendors, a kids’ zone and more.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston

Price: $45 run/walk; free festival admission

More Info: 843-747-4849, bit.ly/36H1Ayn

Dyeing with Indigo

What: Learn about the process of taking indigo, a successful cash crop in Colonial South Carolina, from a flowering plant to an expensive blue dye, which was perfected by Eliza Lucas Pinckney.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville

More Info: 843-546-9361, bit.ly/33pbPVW

Darning Workshop

What: Creative Arts Workshop: Intro to Darning will teach sewing techniques to repair holes, tears and or worn areas in fabric to make worn articles of clothing as good as new. Materials provided; no sewing experience necessary.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 16

Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2CniXGz

Fishing Rodeo   

What: The sixth annual Therapeutic Fishing Rodeo is designed for people of all ages with physical or intellectual disabilities. Limited supplies will be provided, but participants encouraged to bring their own bait and fishing rods. Lunch provided.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: Lake behind the Goose Creek Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2WTLLzV

Sweetgrass Class

What: Learn to make a sweetgrass basket.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville

Price: $45

More Info: 843-546-9361, bit.ly/36Lunlh

Night Market   

What: The POHO Night Market will feature more than 30 artists, makers, vintage wares, vinyl and more.

When: 5-9 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events