Today
Living History
What: Different aspects of 18th- and 19th-century plantation life will be explored, including domestic skills, African American culture and Gullah storytelling. Craft-workers will demonstrate the skills practiced by enslaved people as they prepared the antebellum plantation for winter.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free with general admission ($10-$29; free for ages 5 and younger)
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/32qvjsb
Holiday Market
What: Charleston's Holiday Market will feature specialty art, crafts, seasonal items, gourmet foods and more. Children can take photos with Santa.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $8 general; $1 ages 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger
More Info: 843-529-5011, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
‘Flighted’ Beer Fest
What: Inaugural beer festival for The Avian Conservation Center will feature sampling of craft beers from numerous area breweries, food trucks, a raffle and live music from Moto Grass.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $65 general; $20 designated driver
More Info: 843-606-3400, thecenterforbirdsofprey.org/flighted
Knife-Sharpening
What: Charity knife-sharpening event to benefit the Charleston Basket Brigade, a local nonprofit that helps feed families in need for Thanksgiving. There also will be light bites and knife skills demos.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov, 10
Where: The Coastal Cupboard, 644-J Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $1 minimum
More Info: 843-856-4321, bit.ly/2NspAgU
Rice Field Walk
What: The Ponds Conservancy’s annual Rice Field Walk through the fields, led by a site historian.
When: 2 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
More Info: 877-326-0777
Monday
Lowcountry Stargazers
What: In conjunction with the National Park Service, the Lowcountry Stargazers will track the transit of the planet Mercury as it moves across the face of the sun.
When: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Fort Moultrie, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3123, bit.ly/2pEcnZD
‘Greener World’
What: The Charleston Horticultural Society will host Joe Lamp'l, the creator, executive producer and host of the Emmy-award winning national PBS series, “Growing a Greener World,” for a special behind-the-scenes look at his popular gardening program.
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free for members; $20 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-579-9922, bit.ly/2qtZ4uI
Wednesday
Garden Club
What: St. Paul’s Garden Club workshop to make a mailbox arrangement or decoration for the holidays. Bring containers and a candle. Visitors welcome.
When: 11 a.m. Nov. 13
Where: Christ St. Paul’s Church, 4984 Chapel Road, Yonges Island
Price: $5 for materials
More Info: 843-708-1518
Thursday
Festival of Lights
What: Opening night for the 30th annual Holiday Festival of Lights, a three-mile driving tour with more than 700 light displays and additional attractions in the Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Village.
When: 5:30-11 p.m. Nov. 15 (runs nightly through Dec. 31; 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday)
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $15-$20 per vehicle (increased fees for buses, etc.)
More Info: 843-795-4386, holidayfestivaloflights.com
Saturday
Cars & Coffee
What: Browse unique, antique and other cool cars at this monthly event. Breakfast will be available for purchase at Java Java. The event is held the 3rd Saturday of every month.
When: 9-11 a.m. Nov. 16
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2WSH0GJ
Paws in the Park
What: Charleston Animal Society 5K fun run/walk fundraiser for Toby’s Fund, followed by a festival with music, beer, oysters, vendors, a kids’ zone and more.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston
Price: $45 run/walk; free festival admission
More Info: 843-747-4849, bit.ly/36H1Ayn
Dyeing with Indigo
What: Learn about the process of taking indigo, a successful cash crop in Colonial South Carolina, from a flowering plant to an expensive blue dye, which was perfected by Eliza Lucas Pinckney.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville
More Info: 843-546-9361, bit.ly/33pbPVW
Darning Workshop
What: Creative Arts Workshop: Intro to Darning will teach sewing techniques to repair holes, tears and or worn areas in fabric to make worn articles of clothing as good as new. Materials provided; no sewing experience necessary.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 16
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2CniXGz
Fishing Rodeo
What: The sixth annual Therapeutic Fishing Rodeo is designed for people of all ages with physical or intellectual disabilities. Limited supplies will be provided, but participants encouraged to bring their own bait and fishing rods. Lunch provided.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Lake behind the Goose Creek Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2WTLLzV
Sweetgrass Class
What: Learn to make a sweetgrass basket.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville
Price: $45
More Info: 843-546-9361, bit.ly/36Lunlh
Night Market
What: The POHO Night Market will feature more than 30 artists, makers, vintage wares, vinyl and more.
When: 5-9 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
