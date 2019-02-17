Today
Vintage Market
What: Join Holy City Vintage as they host a pop-up market with a variety of food and drink vendors, vintage goods, artisan sellers and more.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 17
Where: The Park Cafe, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket
Fleet Fest
What: Sixth annual FleetFest Oyster Roast featuring local oysters, brews, cocktails and more. The event will also feature a DJ set and photo booth.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 17
Where: Fleet Landing, 186 Concord St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-722-8100, fleetlanding.net
Cider & Crudo
What: A collaborative meal for guests to taste through six ciders from local Botanist & Barrel paired with small plates by Sushiwa Izakya.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Feb. 17
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: 843-996-4500, bit.ly/2I29FFH
Tuesday
History Talk
What: The South Carolina Historical Society will host Curator of Historical Archaeology with the Charleston Museum Martha Zierdan for a talk about artifacts of Colonial Charleston, as part of its winter lecture series.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: First Baptist Church, 61 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-723-3225, schistory.org
Wednesday
Intro to Metals
What: An introductory metalsmithing workshop covering techniques and step-by-step jewelry making with instructors Madison Kingery and Kristin Mein.
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $100-$125
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Oysters on the Dock
What: Tavern & Table will host an oyster roast featuring specials on raw oysters and steamed oyster buckets. The event will feature live music by The Ol' 55s.
When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Tavern & Table, 100 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-352-9510, tavernandtable.com
Thursday
Edisto Island Park
What: Meet at the Caw Caw Interpretive Center to travel to the future Edisto Island County Park with a Master Naturalist instructor for a tour of plants and animals.
When: 9 a.m.-Noon Feb. 21
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savanah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $12
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Clothing Swap
What: The Naked Lady Society will host a clothing swap for the community to meet new friends and learn about ways to support local women in need through nonprofit My Sister’s House.
When: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 617-515-4779, bit.ly/2SvV9dX
Friday
Living History
What: The Slave Dwelling Project will present “Inalienable Rights: Living History Through the Eyes of the Enslaved,” an up-close and interactive tour featuring African-American living historians in period dress portraying the roles of the enslaved on the plantation interspersed with storytelling and lectures.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com
Block Party
What: The Brew Cellar will host a block party to celebrate its fifth anniversary. Bell’s Brewery, Charles Towne Fermentory, Lagunitas Brewing Co., Olde Hickory Brewery and Pub Fare will be on site.
When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: The Brew Cellar, 1050 East Montague Ave., Ste. D, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-554-0301, thebrewcellar.net
Oyster Roast
What: The 27th annual oyster roast to benefit the Charleston Chapters of the American Institute of Architects and the Construction Specification Institute. The event will feature live music by HoneySmoke and a menu of all-you-can-eat oysters, barbecue, baked beans, mac and cheese, beer, wine, and more.
When: 6-11 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Cooper River Room at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
Price: $30-$40
More Info: bit.ly/2GGVkMG
Saturday
Wellness Expo
What: Charleston Chiropractic Studio will celebrate its grand open with a children’s health and wellness expo including special guests Mayor John Tecklenburg and First Lady Sandy Tecklenburg. The event will feature a bouncy house, face painting, balloon art, a large raffle and a ribbon cutting ceremony.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Charleston Chiropractic Studio, 1941 Savage Road, Ste. 300D
Price: Free
More Info: 843-852-4141, charlestonchirostudio.com
Oyster Roast
What: Fourth annual Soul of the Lowcountry oyster roast featuring local brews and spirits, live music, a silent auction and more. All proceeds will benefit the organization’s education and outreach programs.
When: 1-4 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Sunlean, 3211 Eenjy Lane, Johns Island
Price: $40
More Info: 843-410-0677, lowcountrylandtrust.org
Historic Entertaining
What: A tour focused on the entertaining spaces and traditions of Drayton Hall in the 18th and 19th centuries, featuring a wine tasting.
When: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $50-$65
More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org
Charm Gala
What: First annual gala to benefit Meals on Wheels of Charleston organized by the Charleston Area Senior Citizens. The event will feature Southern fare, drinks by Holy City Brewery, Charleston Tea Plantation and more, live music and handmade sweetgrass flowers.
When: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Merchants Hall, 36 North Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60
More Info: 843-722-4127, charlestonareaseniors.org
