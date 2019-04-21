Today
Farmers Market
What: The Post and Courier will host a weekly farmers and crafters market each Sunday featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 21
Where: King & Columbus Visitors Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-5904, http://bit.ly/2OX3Adr
Brunch Market
What: Every Sunday, The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 21
Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 321-695-6249, http://bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Tuesday
Mt. Pleasant Market
What: The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market includes vegetables, fruits, and flowers along with local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods, and locally produced snacks. Clemson Extension master gardeners will also be on-hand to answer questions.
When: 3:30 p.m. April 23
Where: Coleman Boulevard, Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2WIp5RK
South Carolina Wildflowers
What: Author Richard Porcher, a field botanist, will share his wildflower research and interesting facts about rarity, suitability and cultivation of native species. Register in advance online.
When: 1-2 p.m. April 23
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2SHjInC
British Gardens
What: Judith Tankard will an illustrated lecture on the Arts & Crafts English gardens movement’s creative giants, will illustrate National Trust gardens and give visual tours of other gardens.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. April 23
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 800-913-6565, http://bit.ly/2Is1a5V
Wednesday
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, http://bit.ly/2UIX3cc
Wine Down Wednesday
What: Guests can enjoy wine and live music at Old Towne Creek County Park. A commemorative wine glass is included, and food truck fare will be available.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 24
Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-795-4386, http://bit.ly/2FOGwdP
Thursday
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.
When: 3 p.m. April 25
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG
Friday
Benefit Weekend
What: Hidden Ponds Nursery will host the annual Meals on Wheels benefit weekend. Ten percent of spring garden items sales will support homebound residents, and there will be activities, including a tire swing, a putting green and fish feeding.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 26-28
Where: Hidden Ponds Nursery, 4863 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-345-0019, bit.ly/2UFL7rP
Gallery Talk
What: Curator Cameron Moon will talk about Drayton Hall’s Traveling Trunk in at Drayton Hall.
When: 12:30 p.m. April 26
Where: The Caretaker’s House Gallery, Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included in $25-$32 admission
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2BzuRvY
Party at the Point
What: This concert series will feature different musical acts each Friday and will run through July 5. A Zac Brown tribute band will kick off the series.
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. April 26
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8
More Info: 843-769-4799, http://bit.ly/2PfeXxq
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: http://bit.ly/2GjKo5F
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: This weekly market runs through Nov. 30.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, http://bit.ly/2UIX3cc
Master Gardeners
What: Master Gardeners will help answer garden questions at Hope’s Greenhouse.
When: 8 a.m. April 27
Where: Hopes Greenhouse, 1306 Waterside Blvd., Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-761-5704, Joanmarie1968@yahoo.com
Mullet Haul Run
What: The Mullet Haul features a 5K and 10K on the trails of Johns Island County Park and a post-race party with food, beverages and music.
When: 8:30 a.m. April 27
Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road
Price: $32-$36
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2IpzVck
Johns Is. Market
What: This is a weekly, year-round farmers market.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 27
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: http://bit.ly/2v9g3Bx, johnsislandfarmersmarket@gmail.com
Native Plant Festival
What: This festival will include presentations by guest lecturers, local organizations and vendors, and guided plant walks.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $5
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/2V6p8JY
Race for the Paws
What: The second annual 5K race will benefit Pet Helpers.
When: 9 a.m. April 27
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $40 per runner; $10 per dog
More Info: 843-531-6157, bit.ly/2DkO2vg
Lowcountry Stargazers
What: Lowcountry Stargazers will lead a class on the night sky during National Park Week.
When: 8 p.m. April 27
Where: Fort Moultrie, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3123, bit.ly/2DhpCCS
