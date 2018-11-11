Today
Plantation Day
What: An exploration of 18th- and 19th-century plantation life, including domestic skills, African-American culture and Gullah storytelling. In addition, craftworkers will demonstrate the skills practice by enslaved people as they prepared the antebellum plantation for winter.
When: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $10-$28
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Birds of Prey
What: A special opportunity to take close-up photos of live birds of prey in a natural setting and take a self-guided tour of the center.
When: Business hours
Where: Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $40-$50
More Info: 843-971-7474, thecenterforbirdsofprey.org
Oysters for Autism
What: All-you-can-eat oysters and more to benefit the Lowcountry Autism Foundation. The event will feature live music by Bateman’s Stud Farm and Jack Triebold and a silent auction.
When: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Bowen’s Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowen’s Island Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-876-0415, lafinc.org
Monday
Collab Dinner
What: Leon’s Oyster Shop will team up with Graft Wine Shop for a dining experience featuring all-you-can-eat fried chicken, rose on draft, a blind tasting with sommelier Femi Oyediran, and an exclusive viewing of new documentary “Somm 3.”
When: 6-9:30 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: The Oyster Shed at Leon’s Oyster Shop, 698 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60
More Info: 843-531-6500, bit.ly/2OlsVeV
Botanist Presentation
What: Actor and historian Kirk Brown will take on the guise of legendary botanist John Bartram in an educational and theatrical presentation about historical gardening.
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org
Tuesday
Job Fair
What: Explore Charleston will host a neighborhood-specific hospitality job fair for the Mount Pleasant area. Featured employers will be Courtyard Marriott, Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, Old Village Post House Inn, Verde, SOL Southwest Kitchen and more.
When: 9:30 a.m.-Noon Nov. 13
Where: Staybridge Suites, 251 Sessions Way, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-3045, chshospitalityworks.com
Lela Rose Pop-Up
What: New York-based women’s fashion designer Lela Rose will host a pop-up shop featuring a new brand by the company sold exclusively at their in-house trunk shows.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 13-14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: Soiree Inc., 68-1/2 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-579-0500, pearl.nyc/about
Wednesday
Master Sommelier
What: Edmund’s Oast Exchange will host master sommelier Larry Stone for a tasting of his Oregon chardonnays and pinot noirs.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com
Taste of Hutson Alley
What: A collaborative dining event with the restaurants of Hutson Alley and surrounding areas, including champagne, specialty cocktails and craft beer available for purchase.
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Hutson Alley, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65
More Info: 843-725-5959, holycityhospitality.com/Hutson-alley
Thursday
Zero Waste Fest
What: Coinciding with American Recycles Day, MUSC will host an event to promote the values of zero waste featuring educational tents, food trucks, live music and a photo booth.
When: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: Medical District Greenway at MUSC, 135 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-494-7076, musc.edu
Beauty Masterclass
What: A make-up masterclass with artist and brand founder Kirsten Kjaer Weis. Attendees will learn how to get a glam holiday look through hands-on practice.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: Aillea, 344 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-501-7662, aillea.com/pages/Charleston
Friday
Here Comes Santa Paws
What: A pet-focused holiday celebration featuring a build-your-own pet stocking station, homemade dog treats, specialty cocktails, a chance to take a pet photo with Santa Claus and more. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary.
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Ms. Roses Fine Food & Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg, Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-766-0223, msroses.com/entertainment
Saturday
Farm Tour
What: A tour of Lowcountry regional farms Cordray’s, Compost in My Shoe at Full Circle Farm and Storey Farms to learn about each farm’s operations and business practices. The event will include lunch and transportation.
When: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Departure will be from Local Works, 1630 Meeting St., Building 2, downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-801-3390, lowcountrylocalfirst.org
Wolf Feeding
What: Observe a feeding of the endangered red wolves with Sewee Center caretaker Wolfman Rob, who will share the history of the species, as well as additional information about grey wolves and coyotes.
When: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, fws.gov/refuge/sewee_center
Holiday Light Up
What: The Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will host an official kick-off to the holiday season with a laser light show, live performances from the East Cooper Baptist Church Orchestra and Choir and the Showstoppers Troupe from Musical Theater Center, giveaways, the lighting of the 40-foot Christmas tree and more.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-216-9900, mtpleasanttownecentre.com
