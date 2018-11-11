Birds of Prey photo day
Professional and amateur photographers alike will have the opportunity to photograph birds as part of the Center for Birds of Prey's photography day on Nov. 11 during normal business hours. 

Today

Plantation Day

What: An exploration of 18th- and 19th-century plantation life, including domestic skills, African-American culture and Gullah storytelling. In addition, craftworkers will demonstrate the skills practice by enslaved people as they prepared the antebellum plantation for winter.

When: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 11

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $10-$28

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

Birds of Prey  

What: A special opportunity to take close-up photos of live birds of prey in a natural setting and take a self-guided tour of the center.

When: Business hours

Where: Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $40-$50

More Info: 843-971-7474, thecenterforbirdsofprey.org

Oysters for Autism 

What: All-you-can-eat oysters and more to benefit the Lowcountry Autism Foundation. The event will feature live music by Bateman’s Stud Farm and Jack Triebold and a silent auction.

When: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 11

Where: Bowen’s Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowen’s Island Road, Charleston

Price: $15-$30

More Info: 843-876-0415, lafinc.org

Monday

Collab Dinner

What: Leon’s Oyster Shop will team up with Graft Wine Shop for a dining experience featuring all-you-can-eat fried chicken, rose on draft, a blind tasting with sommelier Femi Oyediran, and an exclusive viewing of new documentary “Somm 3.”

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Nov. 12

Where: The Oyster Shed at Leon’s Oyster Shop, 698 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $60

More Info: 843-531-6500, bit.ly/2OlsVeV

Botanist Presentation

What: Actor and historian Kirk Brown will take on the guise of legendary botanist John Bartram in an educational and theatrical presentation about historical gardening.

When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org

Tuesday

Job Fair

What: Explore Charleston will host a neighborhood-specific hospitality job fair for the Mount Pleasant area. Featured employers will be Courtyard Marriott, Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, Old Village Post House Inn, Verde, SOL Southwest Kitchen and more.

When: 9:30 a.m.-Noon Nov. 13

Where: Staybridge Suites, 251 Sessions Way, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-3045, chshospitalityworks.com

Lela Rose Pop-Up 

What: New York-based women’s fashion designer Lela Rose will host a pop-up shop featuring a new brand by the company sold exclusively at their in-house trunk shows.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 13-14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 15

Where: Soiree Inc., 68-1/2 Queen St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-579-0500, pearl.nyc/about

Wednesday

Master Sommelier

What: Edmund’s Oast Exchange will host master sommelier Larry Stone for a tasting of his Oregon chardonnays and pinot noirs.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 14

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com

Taste of Hutson Alley

What: A collaborative dining event with the restaurants of Hutson Alley and surrounding areas, including champagne, specialty cocktails and craft beer available for purchase.

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 14

Where: Hutson Alley, 39 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $65

More Info: 843-725-5959, holycityhospitality.com/Hutson-alley

Thursday

Zero Waste Fest

What: Coinciding with American Recycles Day, MUSC will host an event to promote the values of zero waste featuring educational tents, food trucks, live music and a photo booth.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 15

Where: Medical District Greenway at MUSC, 135 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-494-7076, musc.edu

Beauty Masterclass 

What: A make-up masterclass with artist and brand founder Kirsten Kjaer Weis. Attendees will learn how to get a glam holiday look through hands-on practice.

When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15

Where: Aillea, 344 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-501-7662, aillea.com/pages/Charleston

Friday

Here Comes Santa Paws 

What: A pet-focused holiday celebration featuring a build-your-own pet stocking station, homemade dog treats, specialty cocktails, a chance to take a pet photo with Santa Claus and more. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary.

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: Ms. Roses Fine Food & Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg, Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: 843-766-0223, msroses.com/entertainment

Saturday

Farm Tour

What: A tour of Lowcountry regional farms Cordray’s, Compost in My Shoe at Full Circle Farm and Storey Farms to learn about each farm’s operations and business practices. The event will include lunch and transportation.

When: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: Departure will be from Local Works, 1630 Meeting St., Building 2, downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-801-3390, lowcountrylocalfirst.org

Wolf Feeding

What: Observe a feeding of the endangered red wolves with Sewee Center caretaker Wolfman Rob, who will share the history of the species, as well as additional information about grey wolves and coyotes.

When: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, fws.gov/refuge/sewee_center

Holiday Light Up

What: The Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will host an official kick-off to the holiday season with a laser light show, live performances from the East Cooper Baptist Church Orchestra and Choir and the Showstoppers Troupe from Musical Theater Center, giveaways, the lighting of the 40-foot Christmas tree and more.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-216-9900, mtpleasanttownecentre.com

