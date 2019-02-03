Today
Vintage Market
What: Join Holy City Vintage as it hosts a special pop-up market with Valentine’s Day-themed drinks, baked goods, decor and more.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: French Eclectic Warehouse, 4244 Scott St., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket
Puppy Bowl
What: Ghost Monkey Brewery will partner with Pet Helpers to host a watch party for the Puppy Bowl XV.
When: 2-5 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-352-3462, ghostmonkeybrewery.com
Tuesday
Camellia Walk
What: A walking tour of the blossoming camellias at the Middleton Place garden, showcasing their history reaching back to 1786. Walks will take place Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through March 16. Reservations are required.
When: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: Garden Market & Nursery at Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $29 general admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Slave Trade Talk
What: The South Carolina Historical Society will host Donald West of Trident Technical College for a talk about the Atlantic slave trade as part of its winter lecture series.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: First Baptist Church, 61 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-3225, schistory.org
History Bowl
What: The Powder Magazine museum will partner with Tommy Condon’s Irish Pub to host its 2019 Charleston History Bowl with a golden powder horn and certificates signed by Mayor John Tecklenburg going to the winner, as well as $500 donated to a nonprofit of the winner's choice. Reservations are required.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: Tommy Condon’s Irish Pub, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-722-9350, powdermag.org
Wednesday
Climate Change
What: As part of MUSC’s Conversation Cafe, environmental engineer and Charleston’s Citizen Climate Lobby coordinator Mark Gould will discuss the direct impact of extreme weather, heat waves and decreasing air and water quality on human health.
When: 1 p.m. Feb. 6
Where: Room 109 at MUSC Library, 171 Ashley Ave., Ste. 419, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-9745, musc.edu/gogreen
Method & Mingle
What: MethodRide will host a 30-minute fitness class, followed by a chance to mingle with fellow fitness enthusiast and an opportunity to shop retail products and services from local wellness, fitness and beauty businesses.
When: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 6
Where: Merchants Hall, 36 North Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-437-8007, methodride.com
Thursday
Acupuncture
What: Board certified acupuncturist Dr. Heather Wilkinson will host a lunch and learn discussing the benefits of acupuncture. The event will feature a live demonstration and a raffle.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery, 900 Island Park Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-377-8450, sweetgrassplasticsurgery.com
Love on Land & Sea
What: Wildlife expert and photographer Ron Magill will discuss the sometimes funny private love lives of animals.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-577-3474, bit.ly/2D4yPhh
Wine Dinner
What: Josephine Wine Bar’s first special dinner event featuring a three-course meal by chef Shaun Connolly paired with a natural wine selection from distributor Sour Grapes.
When: 6, 8 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: Josephine Wine Bar, 64 Spring St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65
More Info: 843-974-4105, josephinewinebar.com
Owls by Moonlight
What: The Center for Birds of Prey will host an intimate look at the world of the owl featuring flight demonstrations, a tour, complimentary drinks and hors-d’oeuvres.
When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $65
More Info: 843-606-3400, thecenterforbirdsofprey.org
Saturday
Cupid’s Undie Run
What: A pantsless fun run and party to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for neurofibromatosis.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Loggerhead’s Beach Grill, 123 West Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $40-$50
More Info: 814-657-0243, cupids.org
Valen-Dog’s Day
What: A Valentine’s Day celebration for dogs featuring food truck fare, beer and wine and live music by McKenna Andrews for the owners and pet portraits, a canine agility course and a grooming salon for the pups.
When: 2-5 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Magnolia Park and Community Garden, 720 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org
Oysters on the Point
What: A once-a-month winter series featuring locally steamed oysters and a wide selection of other dishes, live music, a bloody mary bar, beer and local art vendors.
When: 2-6 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marine, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $5
More Info: 843-284-7022, charlestonharborresort.com
Oyster Roast
What: Sullivan’s Island Fire and Rescue's annual fundraising oyster roast featuring all-you-can-eat oysters, hot dogs and fish stew. The event will also have a live band, T-shirt giveaways and a jump castle.
When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: The Big Tin at 1424 Hennessy St., Sullivan’s Island
Price: $40-$45
More Info: 843-883-9944, sullivansisland-sc.com
Sweetheart Dance
What: The Charleston Chapter of the Chiari & Syringomyelia Foundation (CSF) will host a sweetheart dance featuring food, a top shelf open bar, a live DJ, raffles and more. All proceeds will benefit the CSF.
When: 7-11 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Gilligan’s Island Porch, 160 Main Road, Johns Island
Price: $100
More Info: 215-906-1145, csfinfo.org
To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events