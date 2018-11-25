Today
Cat Yoga
What: Bring a yoga mat and a water bottle for an hour of yoga in the cat room followed by 30 minutes to play with the cats and have a coffee, tea or mimosa.
When: 9:15 a.m. Nov. 25
Where: Pounce Cat Cafe, 283 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22
More Info: 843-212-5500, pouncecatcafe.com
Celadon Market
What: Celadon will open its warehouse for a market on the last Sunday of each month that includes local food and drink vendors, farmers, artisans, crafters and live music.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 25
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-884-6124, celadonathome.com
Shell Nativity
What: Learn to make a nativity scene from oyster shells in a one and a half hour class led by Jinny Pizzuti Wilson of Palmetto Driftwood. All materials will be included and attendees get to take home their creations.
When: Pluff Mud Mercantile, Ste. R, 2408 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Where: 7 p.m. Nov. 25
Price: $65
More Info: 843-877-6022, bit.ly/2O2QTfC
Tuesday
BBQ & Brews
What: Charleston Mom Prom will host a fundraising event for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation with barbecue from Oh Yah BBQ on site at Two Blokes. The event will also feature a giveaway to next year’s Mom Prom.
When: 4-9 p.m. Nov. 27
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Ste. 101, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-654-4564, twoblokesbrewing.com
Live Windows
What: The annual Summerville tradition of a tree lightening, holiday music and local merchants participating in live window displays where guests vote for their favorite.
When: 5:15-8:15 p.m. Nov. 27
Where: Summerville Historic District, 200 South Main St.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-873-8535, visitsummerville.com
Wednesday
Starlight Yoga
What: A yoga flow session under the Holiday Festival of Lights. All fitness levels welcome.
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 28
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland
Price: $5-$8
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Thursday
Nutrition Workshop
What: College of Charleston’s Office of Sustainability will host a sustainable nutrition workshop to aid people looking for a plant-based diet on a budget with talks by dietitians, nutrition specialists and more. The event will also include a plant-based meal.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 29
Where: Room 101 at Rita Hollings Science Center, 58 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-7532, sustainability.cofc.edu
Whiskey in America
What: A lecture and whiskey tasting led by Luke J. Pecoraro, director of archaeology at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, to introduce the audience to distilled products made in Colonial America with information drawn from the archaeological record of known production sites.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free lecture, $25-$35 tasting
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2BjDzjn
Holiday Harvest Gala
What: Third annual Holiday Harvest Gala to support the Charleston Meals on Wheels program. The event will feature culinary fare from the chefs of Franke at Seaside, an open bar, live music, silent auction, raffle prizes and more.
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 29
Where: Cooper River Room, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $55
More Info: 843-792-0712, lowcountrysn.com
Friday
Light the Lake
What: Join the Charleston Parks Conservancy for a tree lighting celebration featuring holiday music, food truck vendors and kid’s activities.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: Colonial Lake, 46 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org
Boone Hall Uncorked
What: Boone Hall Plantation and the Charleston Radio Group will present an exclusive black tie optional Christmas event to raise money for local charities in the area.
When: 6-11 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: Boone Hall Cotton Dock, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $150
More Info: 843-884-4371, tompsc.com
Sushi Making Class
What: A hands-on Genji sushi class where students will learn about the traditions, history and steps of sushi making. Each student will make an avocado maki roll, California futomaki roll and a mango tango inside out roll.
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: Whole Foods Market, 1125 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-329-6540, bit.ly/2BicNrq
Saturday
Ugly Sweater 5K
What: The ARK’s inaugural Ugly Sweater 5K Dash through historic downtown Summerville. All race proceeds will benefit the ARK and its work to provide comprehensive support services to families living with dementia. Runners and walkers should wear their ugliest holiday sweater.
When: 6 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: $35-$40
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Hike for Mike
What: The Lonon Foundation will host its third annual three-mile hike in memory of Mike Lonon and to benefit children in the Charleston community coping with a parent or caregiver’s cancer. Admission includes arts and crafts, free hot chocolate and muffin bar, interactive activities, live music and more.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $35
More Info: 803-263-5797, thelononfoundation.org
Craft Fair
What: Sixth annual Lowcountry Senior Center’s holiday craft fair with all handmade crafts made by more than 35 vendors.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
